Vikings acquire QB Bradford in trade with Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings found their quarterback after losing Teddy Bridgewater for the 2016 season due to a severe left knee injury, acquiring Sam Bradford in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

The Eagles will receive the Vikings' first-round draft pick in 2017 as well as a conditional fourth-rounder in 2018, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Vikings announced the deal for Bradford is pending a physical.

The Vikings had Super Bowl aspirations this season until Bridgewater went down with a gruesome dislocated knee injury and torn ACL on Tuesday.

The Vikings inquired about Bradford after Bridgewater's injury, but the Eagles were said to be pleased with Bradford's progress this preseason, according to ESPN

With Bradford's exit, Chase Daniel is expected to start the regular season as the quarterback for the Eagles with rookie Carson Wentz as the backup. Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, missed the last three preseason games after breaking his ribs.

Bradford re-signed with the Eagles in March to a two-year, $35 million deal with $22 million fully guaranteed. The Eagles are responsible for Bradford's $11 million signing bonus, which was due on or before Sept. 1, and the rest of his contract -- $20 million in base salaries and $4 million March 2017 roster bonus -- would go to the Vikings, according to ESPN.

Bradford, the first-overall selection in the 2010 draft by the St. Louis Rams, has thrown for 14,790 career yards, 78 touchdowns, 52 interceptions and has a 81.0 passer rating in his 63 career games, all of which are starts.

Bradford, who was acquired by Philadelphia via trade during the 2015 offseason, set Eagles franchise records in completions (346) and completion percentage (65.0) and finished fourth in team history in passing yardage (3,725) in his lone season with the team. The former Heisman winner and 2010 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year still holds the NFL rookie completion record (354).

Journeyman quarterback Shaun Hill took over as the starter for the Vikings after Bridgewater was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.