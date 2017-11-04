Irene-Wakonda halts Kimball/White Lake's run

King threw for three touchdowns and rushed for three more to help lead the Eagles to victory. But, his offensive explosion should come to no surprise as King now has 57 touchdowns (33 rushing, 24 passing) in I-W's 11 games

The Irene-Wakonda offense got things started early as King found his favorite target in Brendan Sokolowski for a 58-yard touchdown pass on the Eagles second offensive play of the game.

The two would connect on another touchdown when King found Sokolowski open in the end zone for a four-yard score. The Eagles then led Kimball/White Lake 14-0 with 4:36 to go in the opening quarter.

Irene-Wakonda's defense stood tall for the entirety of the first half, and after another Eagles touchdown in the second quarter (King 1-yard TD pass to Cody Oien), I-W led Kimball/White Lake 20-0 at the half.

Kimball/White Lake opened up its offense in the second half, scoring four touchdowns. Kory Peters caught and ran for a touchdown in the second half to lead the WildKats. But in the end, the athletic ability of Trey King and the Irene-Wakonda offense was too much, as King rushed for three second half touchdowns to lead the Eagles to victory.

Kimball/White Lake finishes its season 6-5. The WildKats started 0-4, and had won six straight games before falling to the Eagles.

Irene-Wakonda advances to 10-1 and will have a tall task, as they take on the number one seed and undefeated Gregory Gorillas at the DakotaDome in Vermillion

"It is a crazy feeling," said Trey King on what it means to play for a state title. "It is hard to describe."

For KWL, Peters had 19 carries for 127 yards, while Dylan Mohnen had 11 completions for 180 yards and Kezery LeBeau led the defense with 10 tackles.

Scoring summary

First quarter

IW: Brendan Sokolowski 59 pass from Trey King (Tate Gale kick)

IW: Sokolowski 4 pass from King (Gale kick)

Second quarter

IW: Cody Oien 1 pass King (conversion failed)

Third quarter

IW: King 21 run (Dallas Lee from King)

KWL: Kory Peters 2 run (conversion failed)

KWL: Peters 69 run (conversion failed)

Fourth quarter

IW: King 3 run (conversion failed)

IW: King 5 run (Gale kick)

KWL: Chandler Fredericksen 41 pass from Dylan Mohnen (conversion failed)

KWL: Carter Fredericksen 58 pass from Mohnen (conversion good)