Miscues hurt Blackhawks in loss to SF Christian

The Blackhawks had five turnovers and three drives deep into SFC territory that ended without scoring. And in response, the Chargers (10-1) were methodical on offense, didn't turn the ball over and hit the big plays to finish scoring drives, clinching their first trip to the DakotaDome in school history.

"I thought we played pretty solid. Defensively, they just had a few plays that they were able to break loose and they're really patient," WWSSC coach Jason Kolousek said. "The turnovers were part of it and we got down there a couple of times and couldn't score. We missed some opportunities, and we knew we couldn't be minus-5 (in turnover margin) and win the game."

The game turned in the second quarter, after the Blackhawks already controlled the first 16 minutes and had a 7-0 lead. A drive to Chargers' 18-yard line ended with a John Witte fumble. Later in the quarter, the Blackhawks appeared to have SFC standout back Parker Nelson bottled up, but the shifty 5-foot-11 back patiently knifed through the center of the defense and was gone for a 65-yard touchdown.

The ensuing two-point run put the Chargers up 8-7 and WWSSC compounded the error with a fumble on the kickoff. The Blackhawks held until fourth down, when Jacob Just found Mitchell Goodbury on a 24-yard touchdown pass to stretch the lead to 14-7 with 1:25 left until halftime.

The passing of Trent Kingsbury carried the Blackhawks for much of the first half, and the senior quarterback led WWSSC down to the SFC 12-yard line with 30 seconds before halftime. But the drive stalled with a penalty and a 37-yard field goal try by Witte that was blocked.

WWSSC drove again to start the second half, with an 11-play march but a first-and-goal scenario at the 5-yard line came up empty on downs. Three of the next four Blackhawk possessions ended with turnovers and SFC punched in the clinching score late in the third quarter, with a 26-yard touchdown from Dawson Mulder on another patient run through the middle.

"The three plays they had for touchdowns, we had one little breakdown and (SFC) is fast," Kolousek said. "They were able to make the big play when they needed it."

The Blackhawks (9-2) marched right down the field on their first drive of the game, moving 88 yards on 12 plays and capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run from John Witte, who finished with 66 yards on 20 carries, plus 51 receiving yards. Kingsbury was 11-for-25 passing for 170 yards with two interceptions for the Blackhawks, who outgained SFC 259-216.

For SFC, who meets Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan on Friday for the Class 11B title in Vermillion, Nelson finished with 139 yards on 30 carries.

Scoring summary

First quarter

WWSSC: John Witte 2 run (Witte run)

Second quarter

SFC: Parker Nelson 65 run (Tyler Van Horssen run)

SFC: Mitchell Goodbary 24 pass from Jacob Just (run failed)

Third quarter

SFC: Dawson Mulder 26 run (Elijah Bird kick)