Prep Focus: Kirby leads Hawks to strong season

Kirby, a 5-foot-10 junior outside hitter, was one of the key pieces for Canistota, which ascended to the No. 1 seed in Region 5B and posted the best season in coach Rebecca Smith’s five years leading the Canistota squad.

“She’s just a hard worker and she leads by example more than anything,” Smith said. “I never have to get after her to work hard. She comes in and does what she need to do and players follow suit. She sets the tone at practice.”

Unfortunately for the Hawks, a promising campaign came to an end Tuesday. Canistota was upset by eighth-seeded Gayville-Volin in the Region 5B quarterfinals in Menno, falling in five sets and ending the season for the orange and black at 17-7.

The trajectory of Canistota volleyball remains looking upward, as the Hawks’ had a roster of eight juniors, including Kirby and fellow standout middle hitter Noelle Hofer, who are all set to return next season. Just two seasons ago, in 2015, Canistota finished 6-18.

“There’s a big group of juniors that do open gym and like to play together and they’re just a really close group, both on and off the court,” Smith said. “It’s a fun group to be around.”

Kirby said the Hawks’ youth was one of the most exciting parts of this year’s team, with a young core that has played together for a long time. She said because of that, communication has been the team’s best trait.

“We’ve been playing for a while together and we know who is going to get what and where we need to be,” Kirby said.

Kirby said she enjoys playing outside hitter because she likes shaping shots at the net and find the defense’s weak spot.

“I’ve always been in sports and coming into high school, I realized I had a passion for volleyball and I just tried to improve as much as I could,” she said.

Kirby, who also competes in basketball and track, was a six-position player on the volleyball court for Canistota throughout the season. She had 207 kills, 392 digs and 23 aces during the regular season and she was strong in the Region 5B tournament, as well. She had 21 kills and 20 digs in the Hawks’ loss to the Raiders.

A leader by example, Smith said Kirby’s best trait on the court is her vision.

“She sees the court really well as a hitter and defensively, she’s really good at reading the court,” Smith said. “She’s always working on different cut shots and ways to get the ball down for a kill. She’s just a really hard-working, smart player.”