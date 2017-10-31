Area playoff volleyball roundup: Rustlers rally past SCW

Jada Plastow led the Rustlers with 18 kills, 15 digs, three aces and one block, while Karly Gustafson added 13 kills, five blocks and three digs and Cameryn Logan finished with four kills, four aces and two digs. Jessica Bartscher had 36 assists, nine digs, three kills, two aces and one block and Maddie Miiller chipped in 23 digs and one assist.

For SCW, Tesa Jensen recorded 12 kills, four digs and one block, Erica Howard had 10 kills and four digs and Abby Doering finished with nine kills, seven digs, three blocks and one ace. Madi Moody recorded 21 digs and four assists and Tristan Ziebart had 24 assists and seven digs.

Ethan (21-4) plays Hanson at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Madison. SCW concludes its season at 14-12.

Hanson 3, Howard 0

MADISON — Hanson moved one match away from the Sweet 16 with a 3-0 victory over Howard in Region 4B volleyball action on Tuesday in Madison. Set scores were 25-16, 25-6 and 25-11.

For the Beavers, Brooke Weber had 11 kills, 17 digs and two aces for a double-double, while Heather Kayser added 27 assists, 13 digs and one block and Brooke Slaba had 15 digs, nine kills and one ace. For Howard, Citori Rentz recorded 12 kills, seven digs and three assists, Hilary Albrecht added five kills, nine digs, two blocks and one ace and Cailey Hinker had 16 digs and three aces.

Hanson (25-2) plays Ethan at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Madison. Howard finishes at 10-16.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Parkston 2

PARKSTON — Mount Vernon/Plankinton claimed the fourth and fifth sets to advance in a five-set Region 5A playoff victory over Parkston Tuesday, winning 18-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20 and 15-12.

Destiney Haak and Katlyn Briggs each had 18 kills for the Titans, with Reagan Klooz adding 38 assists and 38 digs from Camie Walz. Haley Walz had 12 assists and 20 digs in the MVP win.

For Parkston (14-16), Paige Semmler had 19 kills and Lauren Reiner added nine kills and 13 digs. Sammi Murtha had 27 assists and eight kills for the Trojans, while Izzy Hohn and Faith Rands added 22 assists and 19 digs, respectively.

MVP (13-15) plays top-seeded Parker on Thursday in the Region 5A semifinals.

Wagner 3, Platte-Geddes 0

WAGNER — Wagner cruised past Platte-Geddes 25-13, 25-22 and 25-16 in a Region 5A volleyball match on Tuesday in Wagner.

Faith Tyler had three aces, seven kills and 20 digs, Maesa Dvorak added five aces and 15 digs and Abby Brunsing recorded 17 kills for the Red Raiders. Sierra Juffer finished with a double-double, 19 digs and 32 assists, and Schylar Juffer had 17 digs.

For Platte-Geddes, Tori Weins had seven kills, six digs and three blocks, Courtney Neumann added 14 assists and five digs and Candice Knudsen finished with five digs.

Wagner (24-7) plays McCook Central/Montrose at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Montrose. Platte-Geddes finishes its season at 10-17.

MCM 3, Bon Homme 0

MONTROSE — McCook Central/Montrose took care of business on its home court Tuesday, defeating Bon Homme in three sets — 25-5, 25-9, 25-20 — to advance to Thursday's Region 5A semifinal round.

Morgan Koepsell had nine kills and two blocks. Alea Ries had four aces, as MCM had 12 aces as a team. Kenna Kranz and Jacy Pulse each added six kills and Hayley Miles had 16 assists. For the Cavaliers (4-24), Kenzie Carson and Jenae Alberts each had four kills. Ciera Himes had nine digs and Johanna Jelsma had nine assists and eight digs.

MCM (17-8) plays Wagner at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Montrose.

Burke/South Central 3, Scotland 0

BURKE — Taylee Indahl and Lahna Matucha each recorded double-doubles as Burke/South Central topped Scotland 25-15, 25-18 and 25-22 in a Region 6B volleyball match on Tuesday in Burke.

Indahl recorded 13 kills and 11 digs, while Matucha had 10 kills and 13 digs. Bobbi Jo Wischmann added 23 assists, two blocks and three aces, Tressa Bull had five kills and three blocks and Teah Serr finished with seven digs for the Cougars.

For Scotland, Taylor Gall recorded nine kills and 18 digs, Kennedy Bietz had six kills and 15 digs, and Bella Vitek chipped in four kills and five blocks.

BSC (26-5) plays Gregory or Avon for a Sweet 16 berth at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Bonesteel. Scotland finishes its season at 6-24.

Avon 3, Gregory 0

AVON — Avon topped Gregory 3-0 in a Region 6B volleyball match on Tuesday in Avon. Set scores were 25-18, 25-15 and 26-24.

Cheylee Nagel led the Pirates with eight kills, 17 digs and one block. Kacie Mudder added four kills, 10 digs, one block and two aces, Kacee Zacharias had five kills and two blocks, Lauren Sees added four kills and 10 digs and Madisyn Cameron finished with 24 assists.

For Gregory, Megan Warnke had 14 kills, Sydney Svatos recorded 15 digs and 10 assists, KaeLee Haney had 13 digs, Alexa Hannahs added 15 assists and Makayla Thomas finished with three blocks.

Avon (15-10) plays Burke/South Central for a Sweet 16 berth at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Bonesteel. Gregory ends its season at 13-15.

Kimball/White Lake 3, TDA 0

KIMBALL — Kimball/White Lake swept Tripp-Delmont/Armour 25-10, 25-10 and 25-18 in a Region 6B volleyball match on Tuesday in Kimball.

For KWL, Hannah Surat had 11 digs, Heather Munsen recorded 33 assists, Grace Konechne tallied 15 kills, six digs and one block. Sage Pulse added 10 kills, eight digs, two aces and one block. For the Nighthawks, Brianna Stoebner recorded six kills, eight digs and one ace. Erica Koster had one kill, 13 assists, six digs and one block. Kianna Payer added four kills, seven digs and two aces.

KWL (20-5) plays Andes Central/Dakota Christian for a Sweet 16 berth at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in Bonesteel. TDA ends its season at 7-19.

ACDC 3, Colome 0

LAKE ANDES — Andes Central/Dakota Christian swept Colome Tuesday in three sets to advance to the Region 6B semifinals, winning 25-4, 25-14 and 25-20.

Beulah Black Cloud had 11 kills and 14 digs for ACDC (25-5), while Megan Mudder and Tyra Medicine Horn each had nine kills. Medicine Horn added eight ace serves and Taylor Gray had 32 assists in the Thunder win.

For the Cowgirls, Kaydee Heath had four kills and four digs. Rayne Hermsen had nine digs and Saydee Heath had two blocks for Colome (7-17). ACDC will take on Kimball/White Lake for a trip to the Class B Sweet 16 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Bonesteel.

Bridgewater-Emery 3, Irene-Wakonda 0

EMERY — Bridgewater-Emery moved past Irene-Wakonda 25-21, 25-16 and 25-16 in a Region 5B volleyball match on Tuesday in Emery.

Sydney Hoffman had eight kills and one block, Jada Wethor added six kills and Katelyn Kotas tallied four kills and 25 digs. Sophia Potter had 21 assists, 12 digs and two aces and Libby Bailey chipped in 11 digs and four aces for the Huskies.

Bridgewater-Emery (15-11) faces Freeman on Thursday in Emery. Irene-Wakonda ends its season at 7-18.

Freeman 3, Freeman Academy/Marion 1

EMERY — Emily Miller recorded a match-high 18 kills as Freeman downed Freeman Academy/Marion 3-1 in Region 5B volleyball action on Tuesday in Emery. Set scores were 20-25, 25-18, 25-22 and 25-17.

Miller added three blocks and two aces, Ashley Glanzer finished with 12 kills, 11 digs and three aces and Dayna Roth chipped in six kills, eight digs and one block. Josie Fuhrmann finished with 42 assists, five digs, two aces, two blocks and one kill, Hannah eberts had five kills and Jaimie Glanzer added 16 digs, one ace and one block for the Flyers.

For the Bearcats, Michele Schoenwald had 10 kills and eight digs, Annie Carlson added six kills, two blocks and two aces and Rachel Miller had 12 digs.

Freeman (16-8) faces Bridgewater-Emery on Thursday in Emery. FA/M ends its season at 16-12.

Gayville-Volin 3, Canistota 2

MENNO — Gayville-Volin upset top-seeded Canistota 3-2 in a Region 5B volleyball match on Tuesday in Menno. Set scores were 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 11-25 and 15-12.

Lanny Clark led the Raiders with 18 kills and 21 digs, while Abby Larson recorded 30 kills and 17 digs. For Canistota, MiKenzie Kirby had 21 kills, 20 digs and three aces, while Noelle Hofer added 26 kills, 20 digs, three aces and one block. Hannah parry had 52 assists, Cassidy Keller finished with 41 digs and two aces and Jordan Engbrecht had five kills and one block.

Gayville-Volin (8-18) faces Alcester-Hudson on Thursday in Emery. Canistota ends its season at 18-7.

Alcester-Hudson 3, Menno 0

MENNO — Amelia Stene had 18 kills for Alcester-Hudson, as the fifth-seeded Cubs won at fourth-seeded Menno 25-15, 27-25 and 26-24 Tuesday in the Region 5B quarterfinal round in Menno. Julie Dickau added eight kills and Karlee Nygard had 25 set assists for A-H.

Haley Handel had 12 kills and 13 digs, while Hailey Fergen had 18 assists and 14 digs for the Wolves. Ashton Vaith had a match-high 25 digs and Eisley Sayler tacked on six kills.

Alcester-Hudson (14-14) faces Gayville-Volin on Thursday in Emery. Menno ends its season at 14-11.

Other area scores

Kadoka Area 3, Lyman 0 in Kadoka: Kadoka Area ended Lyman's season with a 3-0 Region 7B volleyball victory on Tuesday in Kadoka. Set scores were 25-22, 25-12 and 25-23.

Kadoka Area (25-3) plays Wall for a Sweet 16 berth on Thursday. Lyman finishes its season at 10-20.

Chamberlain 3, Crow Creek 0 in Stephan: Chamberlain swept Crow Creek 25-23, 25-14 and 25-10 in Region 6A volleyball action on Tuesday in Stephan. Chamberlain (9-19) plays at Miller at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Crow Creek ends its season at 12-17.

Tuesday's Sports Scores

Aberdeen Central def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-13, 25-20

Huron def. Brookings, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19

Pierre def. Brandon Valley, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Yankton, 16-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16, 17-15

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-20, 26-24, 25-17

Sturgis Brown def. Douglas, 25-13, 21-25, 26-24, 25-12

Watertown def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 25-22, 25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 15-13

Region 1A

First Round

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sisseton, 25-19, 25-12, 25-14

Milbank def. Webster, 25-16, 25-11, 25-17

Redfield/Doland def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-6, 25-12, 25-9

Region 2A

First Round

Flandreau def. Deuel, 3-0

Region 3A

First Round

Baltic def. Garretson, 25-12, 25-22, 22-25, 25-15

West Central def. Tri-Valley, 25-14, 24-26, 26-24, 25-14

Region 4A

First Round

Beresford def. Lennox, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Canton, 25-10, 25-16, 25-15

Tea Area def. Vermillion, 25-10, 25-10, 25-18

Region 5A

First Round

McCook Central/Montrose def. Bon Homme, 25-5, 25-9, 25-20

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Parkston, 17-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 15-12

Wagner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16

Region 6A

First Round

Chamberlain def. Crow Creek, 24-23, 25-14, 25-10

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Stanley County, 12-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-13

Mobridge-Pollock def. McLaughlin, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23

Region 8A

First Round

Lead-Deadwood def. Hot Springs, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20

Rapid City Christian def. Hill City, 25-12, 25-14, 25-22

St. Thomas More def. Custer, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19

Region 1B

Quarterfinal

Langford def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16

Northwestern def. Florence/Henry, 25-10, 25-19, 25-9

Warner def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-14, 25-11, 25-7

Waverly-South Shore def. Wilmot, 25-20, 25-22, 13-25, 16-25, 15-13

Region 2B

Quarterfinal

Faulkton def. Leola/Frederick, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19

Herreid/Selby Area def. Eureka/Bowdle, 25-8, 25-18, 25-7

Ipswich def. Potter County, 24-26, 25-17, 29-27, 25-22

Sully Buttes def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16

Region 3B

Quarterfinal

Arlington def. Castlewood, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15

Deubrook def. Lake Preston, 25-10, 25-18, 25-10

Hitchcock-Tulare def. James Valley Christian, 25-21, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19

Wolsey-Wessington def. DeSmet, 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 13-25, 15-10

Region 4B

Quarterfinal

Chester def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-6, 25-13, 25-15

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Colman-Egan, 22-25, 13-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-10

Ethan def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-16

Hanson def. Howard, 25-16, 25-6, 25-11

Region 5B

Quarterfinal

Alcester-Hudson def. Menno, 25-15, 27-25, 26-24

Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16

Freeman def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-17

Gayville-Volin def. Canistota, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 11-25, 15-12

Region 6B

Quarterfinal

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Colome, 25-4, 25-14, 25-20

Avon def. Gregory, 25-18, 25-15, 26-24

Burke/South Central def. Scotland, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22

Kimball/White Lake def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-10, 25-10, 25-18

Region 7B

Quarterfinal

Kadoka Area def. Lyman, 25-22, 25-12, 25-23

New Underwood def. Edgemont, 25-18, 20-25, 25-13, 25-12

Wall def. White River, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23

Region 8B

Quarterfinal

Faith def. Dupree, 25-13, 25-14, 25-20

Harding County def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-9, 25-8, 25-11

Lemmon def. Bison, 25-7, 25-18, 25-17

Timber Lake def. McIntosh, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17