Also listed are the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. (The football poll in the 11AAA, 11AA and 11A classes was unchanged from the preseason edition.)

FOOTBALL

Class 11AAA

1. SF Washington (39) 1-0 195 1

2. SF Roosevelt 1-0 155 2

3. SF O'Gorman 1-0 118 3

4. Brandon Valley 0-1 55 4

5. RC Central 1-0 47 NR

Receiving votes: SF Lincoln 6, Aberdeen Central 5, Watertown 4

Class 11AA

1. Harrisburg (33) 0-0 189 1

2. Mitchell (6) 1-0 159 2

3. Pierre 0-0 100 3

4. Brookings 1-0 64 RV

5. Huron 1-0 60 RV

Receiving votes: Sturgis 7, Yankton 4, Spearfish 2.

Class 11A

1. Madison (34) 0-0 189 1

2. Tea Area (5) 1-0 162 3

3. St. Thomas More 1-0 101 5

4. Dakota Valley 1-0 61 RV

5. Tri-Valley 1-0 49 RV

Receiving votes: West Central 19, Milbank Area 3, Dell Rapids 1.

Class 11B

1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (37) 2-0 191 1

2. Aberdeen Roncalli (1) 2-0 132 2

3. SF Christian 2-0 130 3

4. Sioux Valley (1) 2-0 87 4

5. Winner 1-1 34 RV

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 5, Chamberlain 3, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2, Canton 1.

Class 9AA

1. Gregory (38) 2-0 194 1

2. Bon Homme (1) 2-0 150 2

3. Webster Area 2-0 94 3

4. Miller-Highmore/Harrold 2-0 72 4

5. Hamlin 2-0 56 5

Receiving votes: Baltic 10, North Border 9.

Class 9A

1. Warner (30) 2-0 177 2

2. Howard (7) 2-0 135 5

3. Corsica-Stickney 1-0 128 3

4. Canistota/Freeman 1-1 62 1

5. Alcester-Hudson (1) 1-0 54 4

Receiving votes: Clark/Willow Lake 26, Britton-Hecla 3.

Class 9B

1. Colman-Egan (29) 1-0 183 1

2. Colome (10) 2-0 159 2

3. Sully Buttes 2-0 113 3

4. Castlewood 2-0 68 4

5. Harding County 2-0 52 5

Receiving votes: Wall 6, Faulkton Area 3, Langford Area 1.

VOLLEYBALL

Below is the South Dakota Media Prep Volleyball Poll for the week of Aug. 28, 2017. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. Harrisburg (18) 2-0 102 1

2. Mitchell (4) 6-0 87 3

3. Aberdeen 2-1 48 4

4. SF O'Gorman 4-1 38 RV

5. SF Lincoln 4-1 19 RV

Receiving votes: RC Stevens 3-2, Huron 3-2, SF Roosevelt 1-5, SF Washington 2-3.

CLASS A

1. Dakota Valley (20) 2-0 103 1

2. SF Christian (2) 1-0 85 2

3. Madison 1-1 44 3

4. Miller 1-0 32 T4

5. Parker 1-0 31 T4

Receiving votes: Sioux Valley 2-0, West Central 1-0.

CLASS B

1. Northwestern (21) 6-0 104 1

2. Chester Area (1) 1-0 78 2

3. Warner 1-0 70 3

4. Sully Buttes 3-0 32 RV

5. Hanson 3-0 13 RV

Receiving votes: Ethan 2-1, Arlington 2-3, Harding County 1-0.