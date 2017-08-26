Hofer ran 20 times for 140 yards and a touchdown, plus a touchdown catch from Mitch Kramer. Zach Pardy added 114 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns for the Tigers, who ran for 285 yards. EJ Leetch had eight tackles to lead Howard on defense.

For the Pride, running back Scott Jolley had 106 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns. Trey Ortman was 8-for-13 passing for 157 yards and a passing touchdown to Charles Harberts in the second quarter. Tristan Pierce had four catches and 84 yards receiving to go with 36 rushing yards. Jolley paced the defense with a game-high 16 tackles, with Ortman adding 10.

The second half was played Saturday after severe weather stopped the game at halftime 14-14 Friday. The Pride held a 320-305 advantage in total yards and both teams had two turnovers.

Howard (2-0) hosts Parker on Friday, while Canistota/Freeman (1-1) returns to action Sept. 8 to host Chester Area.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C/F: Scott Jolley 7 run (run failed)

H: Michael Hofer 18 pass from Mitch Kramer (Hofer run)

Second quarter

C/F: Charles Harberts 33 pass from Trey Ortman (Tristan Pierce pass from Ortman)

H: Zach Pardy 4 run (pass failed)

Third quarter

C/F: Jolley 21 run (pass failed)

H: Pardy 4 run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

C/F: Jolley 4 run (run failed)

H: Hofer 20 run (Isaac Feldhaus kick)

After a rough first eight minutes of play on Friday night, Gregory took full advantage of its second chance against Parkston.

The No. 1-ranked Gorillas outscored the Trojans 36-0 in the resumed portion of their prep football matchup Saturday, cruising to a 36-8 win.

Quarterback Andy McCance was 8-for-12 passing for 177 yards with a touchdown toss and had 77 rushing yards on 13 carries, including a 65-yard touchdown run. Jayd VanDerWerff had 78 yards on 14 carries and added 49 receiving yards with two total touchdowns. J.J. Beck had two rushing touchdowns to pair with 58 yards. Raven Songer and Jon Bakke each had nine tackles for Gregory.

For Parkston, Luke Bietz had a team-best 44 rushing yards and Tulsa Janish had a touchdown run. Brady Albrecht had 12 tackles to lead all defenders.

Gregory (2-0) hosts Jones County/White River in its home opener Friday. Parkston (0-2) plays at Kimball/White Lake Friday in White Lake.

Scoring summary

First quarter

P: Tulsa Janish 7 run (Brayden Leischner pass from Nathan Doering)

G: Jayd VanDerWerff 15 run (VanDerWerff pass from Andy McCance)

Second quarter

G: McCance 65 run (pass failed)

G: JJ Beck 3 run (VanDerWerff pass from McCance)

Third quarter

G: VanDerWerff 31 pass from McCance (run failed)

Fourth quarter

G: Beck 3 run (McCance run)

MOUNT VERNON — Jesse Hastings scored four times for Mount Vernon/Plankinton Saturday, as the Titans earned their first win as an 11-man football team, downing Wagner 38-0.

Hastings had touchdown runs of 5, 20 and 32 yards and hauled in a 46-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Haak to open the scoring, posting 26 of MVP’s 36 points. He finished the day with 147 yards rushing on 14 carries. The Titans ran for 268 yards on 42 carries, with Dane Rihanek tacking on 64 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Pranger had seven tackles to lead MVP defensively.

For Wagner, K.J. St. Pierre had 12 tackles and Preston Nedved had 12 tackles and an interception. Alex Sully ran 13 times for 69 yards and Jace Faulkner was 15-for-24 passing with 87 yards. Each team had four turnovers in the game, but MVP outgained Wagner 329-133.

MVP (1-1) will host Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central on Friday in Mount Vernon, while Wagner (0-2) hosts Stanley County Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

MVP: Jesse Hastings 46 pass from Hayden Haak (Hastings run)

MVP: Dane Rihanek 5 run (Haak run)

Second quarter

MVP: Hastings 5 run (Hunter Pranger run)

MVP: Hastings 32 run (Carson Fridrich kick)

Fourth quarter

MVP: Hastings 20 run (Fridrich kick)

CANTON — Chamberlain’s season opened with a thud Saturday, as Canton held on for a 40-27 win over the Cubs in a prep football matchup.

The C-Hawks led 26-19 when the game was delayed Friday night and scheduled to continue Saturday and Canton immediately stretched the lead with two touchdowns from Alex Mastalir to lead 40-19. Scott Peterson was 10-for-16 passing for 154 yards and two touchdowns, while Sam Hopper had 144 yards on 17 carries and Kayden Verley had 121 yards on 10 carries, including a 92-yard touchdown run to open the game’s scoring.

For Chamberlain, Jazz Dominguez was 21-for-29 passing for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Marc Schwenk hauled in nine balls for 168 yards and a touchdown and Carson Powers had two of his six catches go for touchdowns on a 64-yard night. Jett Evans had 81 yards on eight carries and a touchdown and had seven tackles and Remington Rossow had seven stops, including four tackles for loss.

Canton outgained Chamberlain 483-447 in the game, with 329 yards on the ground. The Cubs had the game’s only turnover.

Canton (1-1) hosts Aberdeen Roncalli on Friday, while Chamberlain (0-1) heads to St. Francis on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

CAN: Kayden Verley 92 run (kick failed)

CAN: Christian Beachler 7 pass from Scott Peterson (Kayden Verley kick)

Second quarter

CHAM: Carson Powers 27 pass from Jazz Dominguez (kick failed)

CAN: Kyle Laubach 1 run (Verley kick)

CHAM: Marc Schwenk 14 pass from Dominguez (Isaac Hawk kick)

Third quarter

CHAM: Jett Evans 47 run (kick failed)

CAN: Beachler 70 pass from Peterson (conversion failed)

Fourth quarter

CAN: Alex Mastalir 23 run (Verley kick)

CAN: Mastalir 29 run (Verley kick)

CHAM: Powers 3 pass from Dominguez (Dominguez run)

Arlington/Lake Preston 38, DeSmet 14

Baltic 36, Chester 6

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 33, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Canton 40, Chamberlain 27

Castlewood 41, Deubrook 13

Elkton-Lake Benton 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 28

Gregory 36, Parkston 8

Hamlin 54, Florence/Henry 0

Irene-Wakonda 62, Hanson 36

Mitchell 21, Watertown 7

Rapid City Central 14, Sioux Falls Lincoln 13

Sioux Falls Washington 45, Brandon Valley 6

Sturgis 40, Belle Fourche 21

Tea Area 35, West Central 14

Waverly-South Shore 36, Great Plains Lutheran 20

Webster 23, Deuel 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Harrisburg vs. Pierre, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Madison vs. Milbank Area, ppd. to Monday.

COLOME -- No. 2-ranked Colome ran for 261 rushing yards on 21 carries as the Cowboys took down Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Friday 56-6 in prep football action.

Chase Dufek had 104 yards on four carries and a touchdown and colleague Jackson Kinzer had 96 yards on seven touches and a touchdown. Linkyn Petersek had two touchdowns for the Cowboys on the ground. Layton Thieman was 2-for-4 passing for 96 yards with two touchdowns, one each to Kinzer and Beau Bertram. Nash Atteberry had three tackles, a sack and an interception return for a touchdown on defense for Colome.

For the Nighthawks, Micah Lau hauled in four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. Cade Gemar was 5-for-16 passing for 89 yards and one touchdown. Tristin Bialas had four tackles for TDA/ACDC.

Colome (2-0) hosts Burke/South Central on Friday in Colome. TDA/ACDC (0-2) plays Avon on Friday in Tripp.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C: Jackson Kinzer 36 run (run failed)

C: Kinzer 50 pass from Layton Thieman (Chase Dufek run)

C: Nash Atteberry interception return (conversion failed)

Second quarter

T: Micah Lau 17 pass from Cade Gemar (run failed)

C: Beau Bertram 46 pass from Thieman (run failed)

C: Wyatt Cahoy 1 run (Thieman run)

C: Chase Dufek 69 run (Thieman run)

C: Linkyn Petersek 17 run (run failed)

Third quarter

C: Petersek 15 run (Nathaniel Hansen run)

MILLER -- Kimball/White Lake nearly dug itself out of an early 22-0 hole Friday night but the hosts from Miller/Highmore-Harrold pulled out the 30-22 nine-man football victory.

Henry Mullaney was the man for the Rustlers in the game, scoring catching four passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns, while pulling down two interceptions on defense. Karst Hunter threw for 229 yards passing and Eli Jones had 26 carries for 138 rushing yards and a touchdown for MHH. Hunter ran for 83 yards on 14 carries. Garrett Knox had 11 tackles for MHH.

For Kimball/White Lake, Kezery Lebeau had 66 rushing yards and a team-high 12 tackles. Dylan Mohnen had 121 passing yards, with 73 of them to Kory Peters, including a third-quarter touchdown connection to pull KWL within eight points. Tyler Resick added 11 tackles for KWL and Javen Holan and Carter Fredericksen each had interceptions. MHH outgained KWL 470-298 in the contest.

MHH (2-0) hosts Bon Homme on Friday, while KWL (0-2) hosts Parkston in White Lake on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

MHH: Henry Mullaney 58 pass from Karst Hunter (Mullaney pass from Hunter)

MHH: Eli Jones 2 run (Jharret Bloomenrader pass from Hunter)

Second quarter

MHH: Mullaney 14 pass from Hunter (conversion failed)

KWL: Jackson Nockels 9 run (conversion failed)

KWL: Kezery Lebeau 2 run (Lebeau run)

Third quarter

MHH: Mullaney 27 run (Deric Diede pass from Hunter)

KWL: Kory Peters 10 pass from Dylan Mohnen (Nockels run)

GAYVILLE — A fourth-quarter safety proved to be the winning difference for Burke/South Central Friday night, topping Gayville-Volin 24-22 in prep football action.

Burke/South Central was down 16-0 before rallying with 22 points of its own. Finn Hanson and Brock Karbo both had 5-yard touchdown runs and Karbo hit Tyrone Minzer with a 10-yard touchdown connection for a 22-16 lead at halftime. Karbo was 9-for-17 passing for 168 yards, hitting Jaden Frank four times for 81 yards. Hanson ran seven times for 71 yards.

G-V trimmed the lead to two with a late touchdown pass from Tristan Gustad to Jacob Hirsch but the Cougars made the key stop on the two-point play. Gustad was 14-for-26 passing for 118 yards and Taven McKee ran for 91 yards on nine carries.

Burke/South Central (1-1) will play at Colome Friday, while G-V (0-1) heads to Centerville.

Scoring summary

First quarter

GV: Taven McKee 50 run (2-pt conversion good)

GV: Tristan Gustad 1 run (2-pt conversion good)

BSC: Finn Hanson 5 run (conversion failed)

Second quarter

BSC: Brock Karbo 5 run (2-pt conversion good)

BSC: Tyrone Minzer 10 pass from Karbo (2-pt conversion good)

Fourth quarter

BSC: Safety

GV: Jacob Hirsch 13 pass from Gustad (conversion failed)