Kernels run past Arrows for season-opening win

"We had that ability to play four quarters from start to finish," MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde said after the game. "This is what we prepared for. This was the kind of game I thought it was going to be. From here, we can continue to build. It was nice to come up to Watertown for a second night in a row and get a win."

The two Eastern South Dakota Conference foes were tied at 7 heading into the fourth quarter when Mitchell finally broke the deadlock with two passing touchdowns by Kiel Nelson. The touchdowns passes were the only completed passes by the Kernels in the game.

Mitchell leaned heavy on the run game and racked up 264 yards on the ground. Carson Max led the offense with 16 carries for 135 yards, including a long of 49 yards and one receiving touchdown. Drew Kitchens added 87 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown, while Nelson finished with 56 yards on 11 carries and went 2-of-8 passing for 20 yards and two touchdowns.

The Kernel defense held the Arrows to just 35 yards rushing, 205 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers.

Mitchell (1-0) will host Brookings in the Kernel Bowl on Saturday.

Mitchell 7 0 0 14 -- 21

Watertown 0 7 0 0 -- 7

Scoring summary

First quarter

M: Drew Kitchens 24 run (Trevor Lambert kick)

Second quarter

W: Max Sonne 38 pass from Brennan Gabriel (Matthew Glines kick)

Fourth quarter

M: Carson Max 5 pass from Kiel Nelson (Lambert kick)

M: Jordan Dirkes 15 pass from Nelson (Lambert kick)