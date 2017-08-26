No. 1 Seahawks stifle Blackhawks

On Saturday, the Seahawks didn’t have many.

BEE ran the ball 59 times for 430 yards and didn’t allow the 11-man upstart Blackhawks any scoring chances in a 33-0 shutout. Through two games this season, the Seahawks have yet to allow any points and have outscored opponents 73-0.

Cole Gassman did more than half of the damage on offense, rushing 31 times for 232 yards and scoring four touchdowns. Backfield partner Jamin Arend had 119 yards on 14 carries, as BEE (2-0) stretched out a 13-0 halftime lead with conviction in the second half. It was the ability of the Seahawks to close out the game that was a point of pride for coach Jeff VanLeur.

“We want to be a better team walking off the field than we were going onto the field and I thought we did that today,” he said. “We gained confidence and we still have a ways to go but I thought we battled and we finished.”

The game was a battle throughout the first half, with BEE taking the lead on a 9-play, 50-yard drive that was capped with a 1-yard scoring plunge from Gassman just before the first quarter ended. After forcing a 3-and-out, the Seahawks drove 12 plays again and finished it with a 1-yard dive from Gassman to put BEE up 13-0 midway through the second quarter. WWSSC answered with its best drive of the game before halftime, mounting its own 12-play drive into the BEE red zone before stalling out on downs.

“We knew they were going to be physical and we felt good about our kids, but you have to see that physicality up close,” WWSSC coach Jason Kolousek said. “I thought we handled it to an extent and we made them work down the field.”

The Seahawks made maybe their only mistake with a fumble at the doorstep of another touchdown in the third quarter but facing a 99-yard field, WWSSC wasn’t able to make much progress. After a punt, Gassman capped another scoring drive with a 9-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds left in the third quarter and then added a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to make it 26-0. Tanner Hines had a 2-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for BEE.

VanLeur said the strong rushing game was a credit to his team’s young offensive line.

A big emphasis for us this season was our offensive line because we had a lot of guys that are new and didn’t have a lot of lot of experience,” he said. “I think that chemistry on the line has just grown. I thought we did a good job of running behind them.”

BEE finished the game with a 434-119 advantage in total offense, did not punt and had just one penalty in the game, which put the Blackhawks in a bind all game.

“They had a few short fields and we were never able to really turn that around,” Kolousek said. “We did some things offensively but they’re very dispplined and we could never put a string of plays together.

For the Blackhawks, John Witte had 89 yards rushing on 18 carries. Trent Kingsbury was 6-for-14 for 34 yards, as WWSSC had 119 yards for the game.

Now 1-1, the Blackhawks head to Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Friday. BEE gets a week off before another big challenge — facing Class 11A No. 1-ranked Madison on the road on Sept. 8.

“Our kids are buying in and we’re playing smart football,” VanLeur said. “We’re trying to take that next step and get better. I think that’s going to take us a long way.”

NOTE: The game was moved to Saturday afternoon due to the severe weather on Friday night and from Woonsocket to Wessington Springs due to wet field conditions.

Scoring summary

First quarter

BEE: Cole Gassman 1 run (Abiah Plastow kick)

Second quarter

BEE: Gassman 1 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

BEE: Gassman 9 run (Plastow kick)

Fourth quarter

BEE: Gassman 23 run (kick failed)

BEE: Tanner Hines 2 run (Plastow kick)