Area prep football roundup: MCM topples EPJ, improves to 2-0

MCM's Bryce Smart had two touchdown passes and threw for 91 yards in the victory, with Tate Reiner and Jared Ries each hauling in a touchdown grap. Smart added a game-high eight tackles and Tanner Grocott had six stops. The Fighting Cougars pounded the ball 43 times for 119 rushing yards and held off EPJ despite a deficit in total yards 302-210. Paul Lauck and Austin Thu each had interceptions on defense for MCM.

Logan Donelan had a hand in two touchdowns for the Huskies, throwing one to Jared Merkley and rushing for one. He was 13-for-25 for 204 yards passing and ran for another 52 yards on 13 carries. Merkley had 111 receiving yards on seven grabs for EPJ.

MCM (2-0) plays Beresford on Friday in Salem. EPJ (0-1) plays Flandreau on Friday in Flandreau.

Scoring summary

Second quarter

MCM: Tate Reiner 33 pass from Bryce Smart (kick failed)

Third quarter

MCM: Blake Gessner 5 run (Austin Thu run)

Fourth quarter

EPJ: Jared Merkley 26 pass from Logan Donelan (pass failed)

MCM: Jared Ries 9 pass from Bryce Smart (Parker Scheier kick)

EPJ: Donelan 2 run (two-point conversion good)

Winner 42, Stanley County 6

FORT PIERRE—Ty Bolton rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns as Winner downed Stanley County 42-6 in prep football action in Fort Pierre on Friday.

Bolton scored on runs of 40, 18 and 7 yards in the win. Matt Smither added 70 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Winner, which racked up 473 yards of total offense and 430 rushing yards.

Riley Calhoon added 75 rushing yards and Brady Fritz had a rushing touchdown for Winner.

For Stanley County, Riley Hannum hit Joey Fischer on a 10-yard touchdown reception for Stanley County's lone score.

Defensively, Levi McClanahan had eight tackles and Brandon Volmer intercepted a pass for the Warriors. Stanley County's J.D. Carter had nine tackles and Reid Wieczorek had an interception.

Winner (1-1) plays West Central on Friday in Hartford. Stanley County (1-1) plays Wagner on Friday in Wagner.

Scoring summary

First quarter

W: Ty Bolton 40 run (Bolton run)

W: Bolton 18 run (Trevor Peters run)

Second quarter

W: Matt Smither 22 run (Peters run)

W: Smither 3 run (pass failed)

Third quarter

SC: Joey Fischer 10 pass from Riley Hannum (kick failed)

W: Bolton 7 run (Smither run)

Fourth quarter

W: Brady Fritz 1 run (run failed)

Bon Homme 37, Wolsey-Wessington 0

TYNDALL—With a balanced offense and a stiff defense, Bon Homme blanked Wolsey-Wessington Friday night in prep football action 37-0.

Quarterback Bryce Scieszinski paced the way, going 6-for-10 for 120 yards and three touchdowns through the air and he ran 16 times for 81 yards. Joey Slama had two rushing touchdowns on 12 carries and 41 yards. Collin Adams caught two touchdown passes and had 76 yards through the air. On defense, Tim Hajek had nine tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery, while Slama had eight tackles and interception.

To lead the Warbirds, Lynden Williams had seven carries for 45 yards and Diedrich Offt had seven carries for 39 yards. Bon Homme outgained Wolsey-Wessington 278 to 150 for the game.

Bon Homme (2-0) plays Miller/Highmore-Harrold on Friday in Miller. Wolsey-Wessington (0-2) plays Platte-Geddes on Friday in Wolsey.

Scoring summary

First quarter

BH: Safety

BH: Joey Slama 1 run (conversion failed)

Second quarter

BH: Colin Adams 28 pass from Bryce Scieszinski (Slama pass from Scieszinski)

Third quarter

BH: Slama 17 pass from Scieszinski (Scieszinski run)

Fourth quarter

BH: Adams 48 pass from Scieszinski (Joshua Crownover kick)

BH: Slama 5 run (conversion failed)

Scotland 42, Centerville 6

SCOTLAND—Mason Dennis scored three total touchdowns in Scotland's 42-6 prep football win over Centerville on Friday in Scotland. The game was halted due to weather in the second quarter but was ruled final at that point.

Dennis ran for two touchdowns and added another through the air. He finished with 61 passing yards and 45 rushing yards.

Derek Pedersen rushed for 80 yards and scored on a 76-yard run in the first quarter. Bryan Vaughan scored on a 50-yard punt return.

Jack Walters hauled in a 50-yard pass from Hayden Ellis for Centerville's only touchdown.

Scotland racked up 240 total yards, with 179 rushing yards. Centerville had 142 total yards and 116 passing yards.

Defensively, Garret Vitek had 4 1/2 tackles and one sack. Derek Pedersen had 3 1/2 tackles and Lucas Pedersen recorded three stops.

Scotland (2-0) is open next week and plays Alcester-Hudson on Friday in Alcester. Centerville (0-2) plays Gayville-Volin on Friday in Centerville.

Scoring summary

First quarter

S: Bryan Vaughan 50 punt return (Vaughan pass from Mason Dennis)

S: Derek Pedersen 76 run (Lucas Pedersen run)

S: Dennis 11 run (Dennis run)

S: L. Pedersen 43 pass from Dennis (D. Pedersen run)

Second quarter

S: Dennis 34 run (run failed)

C: Jack Walters 50 pass from Hayden Ellis (conversion failed)

Colome 56, TDA/ACDC 6

COLOME—Colome improved to 2-0 on the season with a 56-6 win over Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Friday.

The game was called due to the 50-point mercy rule with 6:32 remaining in the third quarter, after the Cowboys led 48-6 at halftime.

Colome (2-0) hosts Burke/South Central on Friday in Colome. TDA/ACDC (0-2) plays Avon on Friday in Tripp.

Potter County 30, Platte-Geddes 14

GETTYSBURG—Potter County pulled away for a 30-14 high school football win over Platte-Geddes on Friday in Gettysburg.

Payton Foxley had an 87-yard interception return for Platte-Geddes to put it on the scoreboard in the second quarter. Xavier Marshall had a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Black Panthers.

The Battlers led 22-6 at halftime, powered by three touchdown passes from Ben Krueger, who had 218 passing yards on 10-of-20 passing, while adding 54 yards on 15 carries. Dawson Simon caught touchdown passes of 97 yards and 47 yards for PC.

The Black Panthers had 220 rushing yards on 48 carries. Marshall had 67 yards on 14 carries, while Peyton Nelson had 66 yards on 15 carries and Kade Starr had 62 yards on eight carries.

The field in Gettysburg had 3 inches of rain three hours before game time, affecting play throughout the game.

Platte-Geddes (0-1) plays Wolsey-Wessington on Friday in Wolsey. Potter County (1-1) plays North Border on Friday in Gettysburg.

Scoring summary

First quarter

PC: Dawson Simon 97 pass from Ben Krueger (Simon pass from Krueger)

Second quarter

PG: Payton Foxley 87 interception return (run failed)

PC: Simon 47 pass from Krueger (Cole Nafziger run)

PC: Simon 5 run (pass failed)

Third quarter

PG: Xavier Marshall 3 run (Kade Starr run)

Fourth quarter

PC: Phillip Vetter 7 pass from Krueger (Krueger run)

Wall 40, Lyman 22

WALL—Wall exploded for 28 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Lyman for a 40-22 prep football victory Friday.

The Eagles led 12-8 after three quarters before breaking the game open. No other information was reported.

Wall (2-0) plays Rapid City Christian on Friday in Wall. Lyman (0-1) plays Kadoka Area on Friday in Kadoka.

Suspended games

Gregory at Parkston

PARKSTON—Parkston took advantage of two early Gregory turnovers Friday night to hold an 8-0 lead in the first quarter before severe weather forced the postponement of the remainder of the game to Saturday.

The game will be continued at 7 p.m. today in Parkston, with the Trojans at the Gregory 15-yard line with 3 minutes and 58 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Tulsa Janish had a seven-yard touchdown run for the Trojans to put Parkston on the board early in the game.

Menno/Marion at Viborg-Hurley

VIBORG—Menno/Marion and Viborg-Hurley were tied at 18 with 6:43 left in the second quarter when severe weather forced the suspension of their prep football game Friday.

The two teams — both 0-1 on the season — will pick up the action at 7 p.m. Monday in Viborg.

Howard at Canistota/Freeman

FREEMAN—Howard and Canistota/Freeman played to a 14-14 halftime tie before the game was delayed due to the weather in Freeman.

The contest will resume at noon today in Freeman.

Hanson at Irene-Wakonda

IRENE—Hanson will look to turn matters around in the second half today, as it trails 21-8 to Irene-Wakonda at halftime in Irene.

The game will resume at 3 p.m. today in Irene.

Alcester-Hudson at Avon

AVON—Avon held a 46-20 lead at halftime Friday night, when the Pirates' game with Alcester-Hudson was suspended due to weather.

Both teams will return to the field at 6 p.m. Monday in Avon to finish the game.

Chamberlain at Canton

CANTON—A tightly contested season opener for the Chamberlain Cubs will carry over to Saturday following a weather suspension of their football game with Canton.

The game was stopped due to lightning with 10:56 remaining in the fourth quarter and the C-Hawks lead 26-19. It will be Canton ball 1st-and-10 at their own 20-yard line when play resumes.

Postponed games

Wagner at Mount Vernon/Plankinton

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon/Plankinton home opener never kicked off Friday, as the Titans' game with Wagner was postponed to noon today.

The game will be played in Mount Vernon.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at WWSSC

WOONSOCKET — The Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan and Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central prep football contest was postponed Friday.

The two teams — both 1-0 — will take the field at 5 p.m. today in Woonsocket.

Friday's statewide scores

Bon Homme 37, Wolsey-Wessington 0

Britton-Hecla 53, Dakota Hills 0

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 60, St. Francis Indian 0

Clark/Willow Lake 30, Tri-State 0

Colome 56, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 6

Crawford, Neb. 58, Edgemont 6

Dakota Valley 20, Dell Rapids 0

Ellendale, N.D. 43, Groton Area 7

Huron 45, Douglas 7

Langford 55, Iroquois 0

Lower Brule 52, Standing Rock, N.D. 0

McCook Central/Montrose 21, Elk Point-Jefferson 14

Newcastle, Wyo. 42, Custer 0

Northwestern 20, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 18

Pine Ridge 18, Red Cloud 0

Potter County 30, Platte-Geddes 14

Scotland 42, Centerville 6

Sioux Falls Christian 36, Mobridge-Pollock 7

Timber Lake 54, Dupree 6

Todd County 54, Crow Creek 0

Warner 26, Faulkton 18

Winner 42, Stanley County 6