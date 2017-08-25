Sioux Falls Christian was the girls team champions, scoring 44 points, holding off the host Watchdogs' 56-point effort. For Ethan/Parkston, Lindsey Roth finished sixth in 21 minutes and 28.36 seconds and Adaya Plastow was seventh, finishing in 21:32.40, as E/P finished with 79 points. Beresford's Cait Savey won the race in 19:14.59.

In the boys race, Lance VanZee, of Sioux Falls Christian, won in 16:44.78. Burke/South Central's Kray Person was third in 17:14.31, followed by Freeman Academy/Marion's Thaniel Schroeder in 17:22.86. The Chargers won the team competition with 33 points, edging Sioux Falls Lincoln's 38 points.

Beresford Invitational

Friday at Bridges at Beresford GC

Boys (5,000 meters)

Team scores: 1. SF Christian 33, 2. SF Lincoln 38, 3. Lennox 63, 4. Beresford 68, 5. Vermillion 75, 6. Luverne (Minn.) 121, 7. Ethan/Parkston 134, 8. Tea Area 140, 9. Burke/South Central 141, 10. Dakota Valley 166, 11. Dell Rapids 200, 12. Irene-Wakonda 228, 13. Bon Homme 240, 14. Elk Point-Jefferson 249.

Individual results (top-20): 1. Lance VanZee, SF Christian, 16:44.78; 2. Alec Atwood, Beresford, 17:08.86; 3. Kray Person, Burke/SC, 17:14.31; 4. Thaniel Schroeder, FA/Marion, 17:22.86; 5. Camden Wulf, Lennox, 17:31.86; 6. Connor VanderHaar, SF Christian, 17:46.35; 7. Justin Sorensen, Vermillion, 17:53.37; 8. Connor Watley, SF Christian, 17:55.66; 9. Ryan Schroeder, SF Lincoln, 18:00.09; 10. Jared Schroeder, SF Lincoln, 18:12.56; 11. Will Howes, SF Lincoln, 18:19.13; 12. Zach Miller, SF Lincoln, 18:23.87; 13. Cody Szarmach, Canton, 18:26.03; 14. Cole Rausch, Tea Area, 18:26.43; 15. Noah Hinrichs, Beresford, 18:29.40; 16. Tyler Kennedy, Dakota Valley, 18:37.13; 17. Jakob Dobney, Vermillion, 18:38.07; 18. Austin Bartelt, Ethan/Parkston, 18:38.53; 19. Zach Bultena, Lennox, 18:39.20; 20. Cooper Benning, Lennox, 18:40.28.

Girls (5,000 meters)

Team scores: 1. SF Christian 44, 2. Beresford 56, 3. Gayville-Volin 72, 4. Lennox 74, 5. Vermillion 75, 6. Ethan/Parkston 79, 7. Luverne (Minn.) 94, 8. Garretson 107, 9. Dell Rapids 114, 10. Tea Area 174, 11. McCook Central/Montrose 189, 12. Bon Homme 203.

Individual results (top-20): 1. Cait Savey, Beresford, 19:14.59; 2. Maddison Fairley, Gayville-Volin, 20:55.08; 3. Mia Schnabel, SF Christian, 21:04.14; 4. Micah VanKalsbeek, SF Christian, 21:09.42; 5. Maddie Lavin, Vermillion, 21:24.70; 6. Lindsey Roth, Ethan/Parkston, 21:28.36; 7. Adaya Plastow, Ethan/Parkston, 21:32.40; 8. Regan Feit, Luverne, 21:33.39; 9. Ali Bainbridge, Lennox, 21:36.27; 10. Taryn Whisler, Vermillion, 21:39.12; 11. Shaylee Hoff, Dell Rapids, 21:46.35; 12. Jayden Engen, Gayville-Volin, 21:50.58; 13. Anna Atwood, Beresford, 21:55.80; 14. Nora O'Malley, Irene-Wakonda, 22:04.68; 15. Kendra Jensen, Alcester-Hudson, 22:07.53; 16. Kara Roshone, Canistota, 22:15.78; 17. Lindsey Groen, SF Christian, 22:19.21; 18. Carmen Bohl, Garretson, 22:32.60; 19. Gabrielle Ferrell, Luverne, 22:34.48; 20. Gabrielle Engbarth, Beresford, 22:46.26.