Severe weather forces many area postponements

• Wagner at Mount Vernon/Plankinton postponed to noon Saturday in Mount Vernon.

• Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central postponed to 5 p.m. Saturday in Woonsocket.

• Mitchell at Watertown postponed to 7 p.m. Saturday in Watertown.

The following games were started but postponed and will be continued later:

• Howard at Canistota/Freeman postponed to noon Saturday in Freeman.

• Chamberlain at Canton postponed to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Gregory at Parkston postponed to 7 p.m. Saturday in Parkston.

• Alcester-Hudson at Avon postponed to 6 p.m. Monday.

• Menno/Marion at Viborg-Hurley postponed to 7 p.m. Monday in Viborg.