    Severe weather forces many area postponements

    By Daily Republic Sports Today at 9:14 p.m.
    A double rainbow begins to appear as the rain stops but lightning continues at Watertown Stadium Friday in Watertown. The Mitchell-Watertown high school football game scheduled for Friday was postponed until 7 p.m. Saturday in Watertown. (Matt Gade / Republic)

    Severe weather that wiped a majority of Eastern South Dakota on Friday night forced many postponements.

    Here's a list of football games that were scheduled for Friday and postponed.

    • Wagner at Mount Vernon/Plankinton postponed to noon Saturday in Mount Vernon.

    • Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central postponed to 5 p.m. Saturday in Woonsocket.

    • Mitchell at Watertown postponed to 7 p.m. Saturday in Watertown.

    The following games were started but postponed and will be continued later:

    • Howard at Canistota/Freeman postponed to noon Saturday in Freeman.

    • Chamberlain at Canton postponed to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. 

    • Gregory at Parkston postponed to 7 p.m. Saturday in Parkston.

    • Alcester-Hudson at Avon postponed to 6 p.m. Monday.

    • Menno/Marion at Viborg-Hurley postponed to 7 p.m. Monday in Viborg.

