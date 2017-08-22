Area prep volleyball roundup: Jaguars outlast Bearcats

Set scores were 21-25, 28-26 and 25-23.

Courtney Menning had a team-high five kills, eight digs, two blocks and two assists, while Alissa Kuyper had 23 assists and eight digs. Bridget Burke added three kills, one block, 12 digs and one ace and Lexi Tilton recorded three aces, 14 digs, two kills and two blocks in the win.

For Freeman Academy/Marion, Annie Carlson had nine kills and two blocks, while Amy Ptak added 15 assists, seven aces and two blocks. Both Emily Heeg and Andrea Wollman had seven kills in the loss.

Freeman Academy/Marion (0-1) plays Gayville-Volin in a consolation semifinal at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday in Alexandria.

Hanson 2, Gayville-Volin 0

ALEXANDRIA—Three Hanson players each had six kills as the Beavers defeated Gayville-Volin 2-0 in the first round of the Hanson Early Bird Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday in Alexandria.

Set scores were 25-19 and 25-11.

Brookelyn Weber, Allison Bahmuller and Brookelyn Slaba each had six kills, while Heather Kayser added 15 assists and four kills in the win.

For Gayville-Volin, Grace Gustad had three kills.

Hanson advanced to face Corsica-Stickney in the semifinals, while Gayville-Volin (0-1) plays Freeman Academy/Marion in the consolation semifinals at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday in Alexandria.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 2, Platte-Geddes 0

ALEXANDRIA—After edging Platte-Geddes in a long first set, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket was able to advance to the semifinals of Hanson Early Bird Volleyball Tournament with a 2-0 win on Tuesday in Alexandria.

Set scores were 29-27 and 25-21.

Abby Doering had six kills, two blocks, three digs and two aces to lead the Blackhawks, while Tristan Ziebart added two kills, six assists, six digs and one ace.

No stats were provided for Platte-Geddes (0-1), which plays Ethan in the consolation semifinals at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday in Alexandria.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 2, Ethan 0

ALEXANDRIA—Andes Central/Dakota Christian downed No. 5 Ethan 2-0 in the opening round of the Hanson Early Bird Volleyball Tournament Tuesday in Alexandria.

Set scores were 25-22 and 25-22.

Sidney Muckey had two kills and three aces for AC/DC, while Mackenzie Muckey added two kills and Megan Mudder had nine digs and two aces.

For Ethan, Mollie Miiller had seven kills and one dig, while Cameryn Logan had six kills and two blocks. Karly Gustafson had four digs, three kills and one block in the loss.

Ethan (0-1) plays Platte-Geddes in the consolation semifinals at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday in Alexandria.

Semifinals

Hanson 2, Corsica-Stickney 0

ALEXANDRIA—Hanson cruised into the finals of its home Early Bird Volleyball Tournament with a 2-0 win over Corsica-Stickney in the semifinals on Tuesday in Alexandria.

Set scores were 25-11 and 25-14.

For the Beavers, Brookelyn Weber had seven kills and nine digs, while Allison Bahmuller had six kills and Heather Kayser added 19 assists. Tessa Zens had five digs and Jacy Waldera finished with two aces.

For the Jaguars, Cameo Irwin had a team-high four kills and 10 digs, while Courtney Menning added nine digs, two blocks and one assist.

Hanson (2-0) plays Andes Central/Dakota Christian in the championship match of the tournament, while Corsica-Stickney (1-1) faces Sanborn Central/Woonsocket in the third-place match. Both matches are on Thursday in Alexandria.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 2, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 1

ALEXANDRIA—Overcoming an early deficit, Andes Central/Dakota Christian rallied past Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 2-1 to advance to the championship match of the Hanson Early Bird Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday in Alexandria.

Set scores were 21-25, 25-19 and 25-20.

For the Thunder, Beulah Black Cloud had six kills and 19 digs along with one ace, while Megan Mudder had 32 digs and four kills. Tyra Medicine Horn added four kills and 17 digs and Taylor Gray finished with two aces and 20 assists.

Tesa Jensen led the Blackhawks with 10 kills, seven digs and four aces, while Abby Doering had nine kills, one block and six digs. Tristan Ziebart added 15 assists and 10 digs for a double-double in the loss.

AC/DC (2-0) plays Hanson in the title match, while SC/W (1-1) faces Corsica-Stickney in the third-place match. Both matches are on Thursday in Alexandria.

McCook Central/Montrose 3, Bridgewater-Emery 0

EMERY—McCook Central/Montrose knocked off Bridgewater-Emery in straight sets in a high school volleyball match on Tuesday in Emery.

Set scores were 25-6, 25-15 and 25-13.

Emily Bies finished with 17 assists, eight digs and three aces in the win. Kenna Kranz chipped in with 10 digs, nine kills and four aces. Hayley Miles dished out 12 assists. Harley Miles added 13 digs and three aces, while Aleah Ries had eight kills and two aces. Morgan Koepsell had two blocks.

For Bridgewater-Emery, Sydney Hoffman had four kills and three blocks. Kennedee Weber added three kills. Joslyn Schrank and Libby Bailey recorded six and five digs, respectively. Sophia Potter had six assists.

McCook Central/Montrose (1-0) will play at the Parkston Tournament on Saturday. Bridgewater-Emery (0-1) will host Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Aug. 29 in Emery.

Winner 3, Bon Homme 0

WINNER—Winner downed Bon Homme in straight sets in a prep volleyball match on Tuesday in Winner.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-18 and 25-19.

Morgan Hammerbeck and Abby Marts pounded out 17 and 10 kills, respectively. Marts also added eight digs and two aces. Gracie Littau dished out 34 assists. Alexis Richey added nine digs and two aces.

For Bon Homme, Johanna Jelsma had 10 assists, five digs and two kills. Kenzie Carson added five kills, two blocked shots and two digs. Ciera Himes finished with nine digs and four kills.

Winner (1-0) will host Miller on Thursday. Bon Homme (0-1) will host Avon on Thursday in Tyndall.

De Smet 3, Howard 0

HOWARD—De Smet swept Howard 3-0 in a high school volleyball match on Tuesday in Howard.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-21 and 25-19.

Kiara Glanzer had seven assists and four aces for Howard, while Citori Rentz added five assists, six kills and two aces. Hilary Albrecht added seven digs and two kills.

Rynn Osthus led De Smet with four aces, three kills and 12 assists. Gianna Janssen and Kristen Poppen both had six kills, while Madisyn Miller had 20 digs.

Howard (0-1) will play Oldham-Ramona/Rutland on Thursday in Rutland.

Tuesday's prep scores

Belle Fourche def. Sturgis Brown, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15

Brandon Valley def. Sioux Falls Washington, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-13

Chester def. Flandreau, 3-0

Florence/Henry def. Webster, 25-18, 25-11, 25-13

Harrisburg def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15

Huron def. Watertown, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22

Lake Preston def. James Valley Christian, 25-12, 25-23, 26-24

McCook Central/Montrose def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-6, 25-15, 25-13

Mitchell def. Aberdeen Central, 25-15, 18-25, 16-25, 25-16, 15-9

Northwestern def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-9, 25-15, 25-17

Parker def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-12, 25-15, 25-19

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-13, 15-25, 25-19

Sioux Valley def. Deuel, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19

Winner def. Bon Homme, 25-12, 25-18, 25-19

Hanson Early Bird Tournament

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Ethan, 25-22, 25-22

Corsica/Stickney def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 21-25, 28-26, 25-23

Hanson def. Gayville-Volin, 25-19, 25-11

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Platte-Geddes, 29-27, 25-21

Semifinals

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20

Hanson def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-11, 25-14