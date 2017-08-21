Also listed are the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. (The football poll in the 11AAA, 11AA and 11A classes was unchanged from the preseason edition.)

FOOTBALL

Class 11AAA

1. SF Washington (26) 0-0 130

2. SF Roosevelt 0-0 90

3. SF O'Gorman 0-0 74

4. Brandon Valley 0-0 63

5. Aberdeen Central 0-0 13

Receiving votes: SF Lincoln 11, RC Stevens 6, Watertown 3

Class 11AA

1. Harrisburg (21) 0-0 125

2. Mitchell (5) 0-0 89

3. Pierre 0-0 70

4. Yankton 0-0 60

5. Douglas 0-0 19

Receiving votes: Spearfish 13, Huron 10, Brookings 2, Sturgis 2

Class 11A

1. Madison (20) 0-0 117

2. West Central (4) 0-0 84

3. Tea Area (1) 0-0 69

4. Dell Rapids 0-0 39

5. St. Thomas More (1) 0-0 38

Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 27, Milbank 10, Dakota Valley 6

Class 11B

1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (30) 1-0 163 2

2. Aberdeen Roncalli (1) 1-0 111 4

3. SF Christian (2) 1-0 108 RV

4. Sioux Valley 1-0 57 RV

5. Chamberlain (1) 0-0 27 5

Receiving votes: Winner 25, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 12, Groton Area 6.

Class 9AA

1. Gregory (33) 1-0 169 1

2. Bon Homme (1) 1-0 123 3

3. Webster Area 1-0 84 RV

4. Miller-Highmore/Harrold 1-0 55 RV

5. Hamlin 1-0 41 RV

Receiving votes: Baltic 17, North Border 11, Wolsey-Wessington 6, Parkston 4.

Class 9A

1. Canistota/Freeman (19) 1-0 150 T1

2. Warner (14) 1-0 138 T1

3. Corsica-Stickney 1-0 98 3

4. Alcester-Hudson 1-0 41 RV

5. Howard 1-0 40 RV

Receiving votes: Chester Area (1) 20, Clark/Willow Lake 13, Britton-Hecla 5, Hanson 3, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 2.

Class 9B

1. Colman-Egan (28) 1-0 163 1

2. Colome (6) 1-0 135 2

3. Sully Buttes 1-0 87 4

4. Castlewood 1-0 45 5

5. Harding County 1-0 37 RV

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 18, Wall 6, Langford Area 4, Gayville-Volin 3.

VOLLEYBALL

Volleyball teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, 2016 final record, points and ranking in the final 2016 South Dakota Sportswriters volleyball poll.

CLASS AA

1. Harrisburg (13) 24-2 85 1

2. SF Roosevelt (3) 23-10 67 2

3. Mitchell (1) 17-8 52 4

4. Aberdeen (1) 16-10 42 NR

5. SF Washington 20-18 17 NR

Receiving votes: RC Stevens (1) 28-9, Huron 19-9, SF Lincoln 17-20, SF O'Gorman 18-15.

CLASS A

1. Dakota Valley (12) 31-2 81 1

2. SF Christian (5) 27-6 75 2

3. Madison (1) 24-9 62 NR

T4. Miller 22-9 19 NR

T4. Parker 28-6 19 5*

*Parker played in Class B in 2016.

Receiving votes: Sioux Valley 19-14, Bon Homme (1) 29-6, Custer 33-1, West Central 24-8, Mobridge-Pollock 21-8.

CLASS B

1. Northwestern (18) 36-1 93 1

2. Chester Area (1) 26-7 66 3

3. Warner 26-5 59 2

4. Arlington 24-8 34 NR

5. Ethan 21-5 19 NR

Receiving votes: Harding County 31-5, Sully Buttes 30-3, Lyman 24-11, Hanson 24-5.