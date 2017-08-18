Chargers defeat No. 1 Winner to open season

"I don't think we were ready for game speed," said Winner coach Dan Aaker. "That was part of it. But we have to tackle too. It's a simple game. You have to block and tackle and I don't think we tackled very well.

Matters went awry from the start, as Winner forced a three-and-out on SFC's opening series but muffed the ensuing punt and the Chargers recovered on the Winner 24-yard line. Two plays later, Jacob Just scored on a 1-yard run to stake SFC to an early 8-0 lead.

Winner responded with a 10-play drive to the Charger 28-yard-line, only to turn the ball over on downs. Three plays later, the Chargers' Tyler Van Horssen exploded for a 66-yard touchdown run and SFC carried a 16-0 lead to the second quarter.

After a Winner fumble, the Chargers answered again with a 1-yard Parker Nelson touchdown run for a commanding 24-0 lead with 5:16 remaining until intermission.

The Warriors finally got a break just before halftime, forcing a punt and downing it at the Chargers' 1-yard line. On the next play, Winner's Elijah Blare recovered a Charger fumble in the end zone to put the Warriors on the scoreboard, ending the scoring for the night with 2:34 left until halftime.

The defenses took command in the second half as neither SFC or Winner's offensives could muster points.

The Chargers were led by Van Horssen with 138 yards rushing on eight carries and Nelson with 127 yards on the ground on 24 carries. SFC (1-0) had 317 yards of total offense, all on the ground.

"You have to give (SFC) credit," said Aaker. "They're a good team. But I really felt our mental toughness and composure in that first quarter definitely wasn't there. We'd make some stops and 'Boom,' they'd make a big play. And we could never really recover."

The Warriors had 74 yards rushing on 33 carries and completed four passes for 28 yards. Levi McCanahan led the Warrior defense with 13 tackles.

"I'm not a big moral victory guy but I think there are some positives that we can take from that second half," Aaker said. "We made some nice stops and held them to the 24 points that they had at halftime."

Winner (0-1) will travel to Fort Pierre Friday to take on Stanley County.