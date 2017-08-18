Area prep football roundup: Jaguars race past Pirates

The Jaguars recorded 488 yards of total offense, rushing for 352 yards and passing for 136 yards.

Blake Moke orchestrated the Jaguar offense, going 5-for-5 for 110 yards and three touchdowns, while Gavin Zomer added one pass for 26 yards and a touchdown. Three Jaguars rushed for more than 100 yards as Bryce Plamp had 14 carries for 130 yards, Caysen Eide had 13 carries for 112 yards and Cordel Menning added 18 rushes for 102 yards. Eide hauled in two passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns, while Plamp had two catches for 41 yards and one touchdown and Landon DeBoer had one catch for 16 yards and a touchdown.

For Avon, Tate Wynia rushed 11 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns, while Wyatt Duncan added nine carries for 51 yards and Jacob Cihak had 28 rushing yards and one touchdown.

The Pirates had 252 yards of offense (237 rushing and 15 passing) and committed three turnovers.

Menning on Jacob Joachim each had 10 tackles to lead the Jaguar defense, while Wynia had nine tackles for Avon.

Corsica-Stickney (1-0) is off next week before returning to host Alcester-Hudson Sept. 1 in Corsica. Avon (0-1) will host Alcester-Hudson on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

CS: Landon DeBoer 16 pass from Blake Moke (pass failed)

CS: Bryce Plamp 41 pass from Moke (Caysen Eide run)

CS: Cordel Menning 2 run (Plamp pass from Moke)

Second quarter

A: Tate Wynia 14 run (Jimmy Schuurmans pass from Brady Cameron)

CS: Menning 5 run (run failed)

Third quarter

CS: Eide 49 pass from Moke (Menning pass from Gavin Zomer)

CS: Eide 26 pass from Zomer (conversion failed)

A: Wynia 25 run (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

A: Jacob Cihak 23 run (Schuurmans pass from Cameron)

CS: Plamp 2 run (Eide run)

McCook Central/Montrose 43, Flandreau 6

FLANDREAU — McCook Central/Montrose racked up 502 total yards with a balanced attack as they beat Flandreau 43-6 Friday.

Austin Thu had 175 yards rushing and one touchdown to lead the Fighting Cougars, while Matt Wegener added 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Blake Gessner, Bryce Smart and Raygen Randall each added one rushing touchdown in the win.

McCook Central/Montrose (1-0) plays Elk Point-Jefferson on Friday in Elk Point. Flandreau (0-1) is off next week but will play Elk Point-Jefferson on Sept. 1 in Flandreau.

Scoring summary

First quarter

MCM: Matt Wegener 1 run (kick failed)

Second quarter

MCM: Austin Thu 7 run (Joe Eichacker pass from Raygen Randall)

MCM: Randall 2 run (Parker Scheier kick)

Third quarter

MCM: Bryce Smart 1 run (Eichacker pass from Bryce Smart good)

F: Austin Weber 20 pass from Michael Witte (kick failed)

MCM: Wegener 8 run (Parker Scheier kick good)

Fourth Quarter

MCM: Blake gessner 34 run (Scheier kick good)

Gregory 46, Kimball/White Lake 16

KIMBALL — Top-ranked and defending Class 9AA state champions Gregory marched to a season-opening victory at Kimball/White Lake Friday, winning 46-16 in Kimball.

Gregorys' Andy McCance had a big passing night, logging 442 yards on 11-of-20 passing and six touchdowns. Jayd VanDerWerff had 158 rushing yards and while Blake Boes ran for 113 yards. Boes had 168 yards receiving and VanDerWerff had 153 yards through the air. Jeremiah Beck and Luke Murray each had 12 tackles for the Gorillas.

Carter Fredericksen had 117 yards on 10 carries to lead the WiLdKats, scoring on two touchdown catches from Dylan Mohnen. Kezery Lebeau had 10 tackles to lead KWL.

Gregory (1-0) is at Parkston on Friday. Kimball/White Lake (0-1) makes the trip to Miller Friday to face Miller/Highmore-Harrold.

Scoring summary

First quarter

G: Blake Boes 27 pass from Andy McCance (Jon Bakke run)

Second quarter

KWL: Carter Fredericksen 64 pass from Dillon Mohnen (Kezery LeBeau run)

G: Jon Bakke 4 run (conversion failed)

G: Jayd VanDerWerff 27 pass from McCance (conversion failed)

G: VanDerWerff 2 pass from McCance (VanDerWerff run)

Third quarter

G: VanDerWerff 67 pass from McCance (conversion failed)

G: Boes 35 pass from McCance (conversion failed)

G: Bakke 37 pass from McCance (conversion failed)

Fourth quarter

KWL: Fredericksen 33 pass from Mohnen (LeBeau run)

Canistota/Freeman 46, Menno/Marion 8

MENNO — Scott Jolley rushed for five touchdowns as Canistota/Freeman beat Menno/Marion 46-8 in prep football action on Friday.

Jolley also caught 23-yard pass from Trey Ortman, resulting in the Pride's sixth touchdown. Jolley ran for 170 yards in the game. For Menno/Marion, Trey Bohlman had eight receptions for 99 yards, as well as one touchdown and a two-point conversion.

The Pride (1-0) will host Howard on Friday in Freeman, while the Razorbacks (0-1) will play at Viborg-Hurley Friday in Viborg.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

C: Scott Jolley 1 run (Andrew Weber pass from Trey Ortman)

C: Jolley 5 run (Weber pass from Ortman)

Second Quarter

C: Jolley 12 run (Ortman run good)

C: Jolley 6 run (Tyce Ortman run good)

C: Jolley 23 pass from Ortman (Jolley run good)

Third Quarter

C: Jolley 40 run (Jolley run good)

Fourth Quarter

M: Trey Bohlman 17 pass from Spencer Schultz (Bohlman run good)

Hanson 16, Baltic 12

ALEXANDRIA — The Hanson Beavers knocked off No. 2 Baltic 16-12 in a high school football game on Friday in Alexandria.

Hanson capped off a 98-yard drive in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by Matt Kayser to take an early 8-0 lead after a successful two-point conversion. Kayser added another touchdown run in fourth quarter and another successful two-point conversion was enough to give the Beavers the win.

Kayser finished the game with 105 rushing yards on 20 carries and he added two catches for 30 yards. Kayser and Brody Chivington each had seven tackles in the win.

The Beavers racked up 252 total yards, rushing for 196 yards and passing for 56 yards.

Hanson (1-0) will play at Irene-Wakonda on Friday in Irene. Baltic (0-1) hosts Chester Area on Friday.

Scoring summary

Second quarter

H: Matt Kayser 1 run (Landon Sapp pass from Donnie Weber)

B: Isaak Swartwout 11 run (conversion failed)

Fourth quarter

H: Kayser 14 run (Sapp pass from Weber)

B: Zach Polzin 1 run (conversion failed)

Alcester-Hudson 52, TDA/ACDC 8

ALCESTER — Jadon Micke rushed for four touchdowns as Alcester-Hudson beat Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52-8 Friday.

Micke ran for 166 yards on 11 carries. Jackson Doering had 47 yards receiving on three catches and two touchdowns. Eli Skoglund was 5 for 8 passing for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Hunter Stoltenburg led the Nighthawks with 38 yards rushing with 13 carries. Tyler Swanson had 38 yards rushing. Kendall Veenstra had a two yard touchdown run and led the team with five tackles. A/H outgained TDA/ACDC 274-155 and each team had two turnovers.

Alcester-Hudson (1-0) travels to Avon on Friday. TDA/ACDC (0-1) travels to Colome Friday.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

AH: Jadon Micke 21 run (run failed)

AH: Micke 8 run (run failed)

Second Quarter

AH: Jason Doering 10 pass from Eli Skoglund (Skoglund run)

AH: Skoglund 57 punt return (Trevor Stene run)

TDA: Kendall Veenstra 2 run (Cliff Johnson pass from Cade Gemar)

Third Quarter

AH: Micke 25 run (Micke run)

AH: Micke 49 run (Stene from Skoglund pass)

AH: Doering 27 pass from Skoglund (Logan Serck run)

Colome 50, Centerville 0

CENTERVILLE — The No. 2 Colome Cowboys started their season with a 50-0 victory over Centerville on Friday in Centerville.

The game ended in the third quarter due to the mercy rule.

Colome, the defending Class 9B state champions, racked up 371 yards of total offense and jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and led 30-0 at halftime.

Chase Dufek led the team with 94 rushing yards and one touchdown, while Jackson Kinzer added 89 rushing yards and a touchdown and Beau Bertram finished with 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Layton Thieman added five yards rushing and one touchdown, while completing 1 of 3 passes for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Centerville totalled 79 yards of total offense and committed three turnovers in the loss.

Defensively for the Cowboys, Nash Atteberry had five tackles and two sacks, while Jaikob Week had an interception.

Colome (1-0) plays TDA/ACDC on Friday in Colome. Centerville (0-1) plays Scotland on Friday in Scotland.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C: Chase Dufek 25 run (run failed)

C: Layton Thieman 5 run (Jackson Kinzer run)

Second quarter

C: Beau Bertram 15 run (Dufek run)

C: Bertram 68 run (pass failed)

C: Dufek 71 run (Bertram run)

C: Jackson Kinzer 47 pass from Layton Thieman. (Kinzer run)

Third quarter

C: Jaikob Week 15 run (kick failed)

Scotland 30, Burke/South Central 12

BONESTEEL — Scotland's Bryan Vaughan rushed for 95 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Highlanders rolled to 30-12 win over Burke/South Central in prep football action on Friday in Bonesteel.

Mason Dennis went 4-for-9 with 45 passing yards and he added a three-yard touchdown run for Scotland. Derek Pedersen led the Highlander defense with 11 tackles and two sacks.

For Burke/South Central Brock Karbo totalled 58 rushing yards and went 10-for-17 with 97 yards passing and one touchdown. Jaden Frank had 56 yards receiving, while Karbo led the defense with 14 tackles.

Scotland (1-0) plays Centerville on Friday in Scotland. Burke/South Central (0-1) plays Gayville-Volin on Friday in Gayville.

Scoring summary

First quarter

BSC: Tyrone Mizner 11 run (pass failed)

S: Bryan Vaughan 32 run (Mason Dennis run good)

Second quarter

S: Vaughan 46 run (Dennis run good)

S: Vaughan 6 pass from Dennis (run failed)

S: Dennis 3 run (Vaughan run)

Fourth quarter

BSC: Mizner 14 pass Brock Karbo (run failed)

WWSSC 36, Wagner 8

An odd game that spanned two sites and included power failures ended with Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central winning its 11-man debut 36-8 over Wagner in Corsica Friday night.

The Blackhawks led 29-0 when the game was suspended to light failure at the Wagner field and moved to Corsica. The game was resumed at 10 p.m., following the conclusion of the Corsica-Stickney and Avon game.

John Witte had 235 total yards, with 186 of those on the ground to lead the Blackhawks to the victory. Trey Ulmer had three interceptions on defense for WWSSC.

Malcolm Janis has a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown to put the Red Raiders on the board in the third quarter. No other information was reported.

W/WS/SC (1-0) plays Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan on Friday in Woonsocket. Wagner (1-0 or 0-1) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Friday in Mount Vernon.

Howard 32, Garretson 30

GARRETSON — Howard opened its season in impressive fashion, outlasting Class 9AA No. 5 Garretson 32-30 in prep football action on Friday in Garretson.

No stats were reported.

Howard (1-0) plays at Freeman on Friday against Canistota/Freeman. Garretson (0-1) will travel to Parker on Friday.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 40, Beresford 0

SIOUX FALLS — No. 2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan opened its season with a 40-0 victory over Beresford on Friday in a game that was moved to Sioux Falls because the field in Bridgewater was too wet.

No stats were reported.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1-0) plays Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central on Friday in Woonsocket. Beresford (0-1) plays Sioux Valley on Friday in Beresford.

Friday's statewide scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 21, Groton Area 0

Alcester-Hudson 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 8

Arlington/Lake Preston 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 26

Bennett County 16, Custer 14

Bon Homme 6, Parkston 0

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 40, Beresford 0

Canistota 46, Menno/Marion 8

Castlewood 36, DeSmet 20

Chester 20, Parker 14

Clark/Willow Lake 48, Florence/Henry 14

Colman-Egan 34, Elkton-Lake Benton 6

Colome 50, Centerville 0

Corsica/Stickney 50, Avon 22

Deuel 44, Dakota Hills 6

Faulkton 48, Langford 32

Gregory 48, Kimball/White Lake 16

Hamlin 14, Britton-Hecla 6

Hanson 16, Baltic 12

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 51, Lemmon/McIntosh 6

Hill City 60, Newell 7

Hitchcock-Tulare 44, Iroquois 0

Howard 32, Garretson 30

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 60, Tiospa Zina Tribal 6

Irene-Wakonda 46, Viborg-Hurley 6

Lower Brule 68, Crazy Horse 14

McCook Central/Montrose 43, Flandreau 6

McLaughlin 50, Standing Rock, N.D. 0

Mobridge-Pollock 49, Redfield/Doland 8

North Border 50, Herreid/Selby Area 0

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Estelline 16

Placeholder 42, Wolsey-Wessington 14

Red Cloud 46, Lead-Deadwood 32

Scotland 30, Burke/South Central 12

Sioux Falls Christian 24, Winner 6

Sioux Valley 42, Canton 14

Sully Buttes 34, Potter County 8

Wall 28, New Underwood 12

Warner 44, Northwestern 12

Webster 51, Tri-State 0