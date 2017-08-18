Bon Homme nips Parkston in defensive battle

"Our theme of the year has been stick together and finish together and that's we did tonight," Scieszinski said moments after the game-winning play.

Facing 4th and 11 at Bon Homme's 20-yard line, Parkston called a timeout with 52 seconds left. Parkston quarterback Dawson Semmler rolled to his right and launched a ball up to Brayden Leischner.

"We were just trying to get the ball into the end zone or close enough where we would have a chance again," Parkston coach Eric Norden said about the final play.

But Scieszinski knocked it away to preserve the win and the Cavaliers ran out the clock after the turnover on downs.

"I just kept telling the guys to finish it out, get downhill and make the play and wrap," Scieszinski said. "That's what we did."

Scieszinski was responsible for two other big plays on the night. He scored on a quarterback keeper in the second quarter to put Bon Homme ahead 6-0. He also intercepted a pass in the first half.

"I thought everyone played well and they got pressure on him allowed me to make it," he said about the interception.

Scieszinski's touchdown was the lone score in a penalty-riddled, mistake-filled game. There were three turnovers (two interceptions and one fumble) in the first half. Scieszinski also had a tough time getting the center-to-quarterback exchange down in the first half.

Parkston pieced together a solid opening drive to start the second half.

"The second half, we played much better," Norden said. "They just kept on fighting. Defensively, they stepped back up and offensively when we got the ball we started moving again. I give them a ton of credit because they were really working."

But the Trojans failed to come away with points. The Cavaliers stopped Semmler on a fourth down play deep in BH territory. The Trojans chewed up eight minutes off the clock, but couldn't cash in.

The Trojans had another chance in the fourth quarter to score points, but again came away empty handed. Parkston's Luke Bietz intercepted Scieszinski and weaved his way into Bon Homme territory. Bon Homme's John Kubal sacked Semmler on another fourth-down play to preserve the lead.

The Trojans had another opportunity after forcing Bon Homme to punt, but Scieszinski snuffed out the Semmler to Leischner pass for the win.

Scieszinski had 71 passing yards, while Joey Slama had 40 rushing yards on five attempts. Scieszinski had seven tackles and Slama added 12 tackles. Parkston had 107 rushing yards, as Bietz rushed for 85 yards on 18 carries.

Bon Homme (1-0) will host Wolsey-Wessington on Friday in Tyndall. Parkston (0-1) will host Class 9AA No. 1 Gregory Friday in its home opener.