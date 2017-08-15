Mayer: Angels loomed largest in talented Class B field

To no one's surprise, Alexandria aces Trever Vermeulen and Tyson Gau were mostly lights out and shared co-MVP honors, easily proving how crucial dominant pitching is in the wood-bat tourney.

While I can’t attest to how hard it must be trying to record a hit against Vermeulen or Gau, there’s no doubt in my mind the Angels — winners of 55 wins of their last 56 games and finalists in the last five Class B tournaments — have an intimidation factor working in their favor.

“There’s probably some truth to that,” Alexandria manager/catcher Chris Marek said about his team’s intimidation factor. “You hear, ‘Oh God, we have to play Alex.’ ” Maybe there is that intimidation factor that sets them up for failure and plays to our benefit.”

In Alexandria’s first three wins in the tournament over Flandreau (8-1), Canton (15-7) and Madison (12-2 in eight innings), those three teams combined for 11 errors. Opponents know they need to play nearly perfect to outlast the Angels throughout nine innings. That mindset often leads to more mistakes and, in return, more opportunities for the Angels.

Harrisburg’s lone error in the bottom of the eighth inning of the semifinals proved to be the break Alexandria often gets and quickly capitalizes on. The Angels went on to advance with a narrow 1-0 win and carried the early Sunday morning momentum into an early lead in the championship game to take down Larchwood (Iowa) 4-0.

And even in a title game in which the Angels committed three errors, timely hitting in a dangerous lineup 1-through-9 and the pitching of Gau can cover up those blemishes easily.

The Angels earned the first back-to-back state championships in Class B since Vermillion in 2003 and 2004. And they did so in a field which many players and managers considered to be far deeper than years past. Six games, including both semifinal games, were decided by one run. Both Marek and Larchwood manager Patrick Sinnema attested to a stronger Class B amateur baseball field for the 2017 tournament.

“I think the talent has improved,” Sinnema said after his team’s loss on Sunday. “A lot of these teams have done a nice job of getting some of the local college players out and that’s really helped deepen rosters, especially on the pitching side. It was a very competitive tournament and it’s fun.”

While Marek noted the hometown crowd Alexandria benefits from the tourney being held at Cadwell Park also helps his team’s annual chase for a championship, he pointed to Harrisburg as being a team very capable of winning its own state title.

“There was more depth in the entire field with a matter of 10 teams that had a chance to win a championship this year,” Marek said.

In the end, there was only one. And it was no surprise.