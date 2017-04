Wagner's Truman Ashes competes against Tre'Zen Doren during the 285-pound title match at the 2016 Class B state tournament in Rapid City. (Republic file photo)

WAGNER -- Wagner’s Truman Ashes has signed a national letter of intent with the Northern State University wrestling team.

The heavyweight won the 2016 Class B state title and finished with a 34-6 record during his junior campaign.