Doren signs with Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team

Tre`zen Doren, of Winner Area, wrestles Austin Moore, of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes during their Class B 285-pound state championship match during the state wrestling tournament at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls this past season. (Matt Gade / Republic)

WINNER -- Winner wrestler Tre’Zen Doren has signed a national letter of intent to wrestle at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

The heavyweight capped off a strong prep career by winning the Class B heavyweight title match this past season. Doren, who wrestled for Andes Central until his senior season, finished his season with a 34-3 record. Doren won five wrestling tournaments this season with the Warriors and had 22 pins.