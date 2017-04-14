Search
    Doren signs with Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team

    By Daily Republic Sports on Apr 14, 2017 at 7:24 p.m.
    Tre`zen Doren, of Winner Area, wrestles Austin Moore, of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes during their Class B 285-pound state championship match during the state wrestling tournament at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls this past season. (Matt Gade / Republic)

    WINNER -- Winner wrestler Tre’Zen Doren has signed a national letter of intent to wrestle at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

    The heavyweight capped off a strong prep career by winning the Class B heavyweight title match this past season. Doren, who wrestled for Andes Central until his senior season, finished his season with a 34-3 record. Doren won five wrestling tournaments this season with the Warriors and had 22 pins.

    Kearney is an NCAA Division II school that competes in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

