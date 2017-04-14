Doren signs with Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team
WINNER -- Winner wrestler Tre’Zen Doren has signed a national letter of intent to wrestle at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
The heavyweight capped off a strong prep career by winning the Class B heavyweight title match this past season. Doren, who wrestled for Andes Central until his senior season, finished his season with a 34-3 record. Doren won five wrestling tournaments this season with the Warriors and had 22 pins.
Kearney is an NCAA Division II school that competes in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.