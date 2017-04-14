SDHSAA Board of Directors meetings set for Tuesday

At the spring conference for the South Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, the Class B athletic directors were in favor of the move by a 46-29 vote.

There are nine members on the board of directors and just a majority vote is needed for a proposal to pass.

SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand said with such a large disparity during the AD’s conference, that he anticipates the Class B Sweet 16 passing during the board of directors meeting.

“I think with that strong of a majority, it would be a pretty rare by the board to not pass it,” Krogstrand said.

If passed, the Sweet 16 format could go into effect for Class B basketball and volleyball during the 2017-18 season. The format would eliminate district play and go straight to region play among the eight regions. Once each region plays down to two teams, they would be re-seeded 1-through-16 and the winners of those Sweet 16 games would qualify for the state tournament.

Class A implemented the format in basketball and volleyball this past season and no major issues arose. Krogstrand said Class A paved the road for Class B to make a strong push for it after the success in its initial season.

“The perceived level of competition at those state tournaments was a little bit higher maybe than it has been in years past,” Krogstrand said. “I think that certainly Class A’s implementation of it and the effect that that had certainly rang home with a number of Class B administrators.”

The board of directors will also vote on the Sweet 16 in Class AA basketball and volleyball. That vote was a slim 10-8 margin at the AD’s conference, with Mitchell athletic director Cory Aadland voting against it.

In Class AA, the top 16 schools based on the regular season seed points would qualify to a Sweet 16 contest. The teams seeded 17 and 18 would miss the playoffs.

The Sweet 16 format for Class AA would eliminate play-in games.

“You lose some of those district rivalries and some of those things,” Krogstrand said. “That is really what the discussion comes down to is are the schools willing to give that up for this proposal that features less emphasis on the geography and more emphasis on what you’ve done during the year to determine the system to get you to the state finals.”

On the wrestling front, one topic up for vote will be team dual championships at the state tournament. During the AD’s conference, Class A voted in favor of it 19-9 and Class B voted against it 24-43.

The proposal would institute a three-day tournament over the state tournament weekend to crown individual and dual team state champions. There would also be a dual qualifier at the region level the weekend that is currently used for districts.

Krogstrand said one of the major issues for the change is the scheduling of it.

“The problem is they can’t necessarily come to a consensus on the format of it,” Krogstrand said. “I think that is a big piece of it too, is wanting to look at separate weekends and those kinds of things and it’s just a lot of variables.”

The nine SDHSAA Board of Directors include: Dr. Jason Uttermark (Aberdeen Central), David Planteen (Langford Area), Sandy Klatt (Brandon Valley), Moe Ruesink (Sioux Valley), Bud Postma (Madison), Brian Maher (Sioux Falls), Dr. Roger Bordeaux (Tiospa Zina), Jim Aisenbrey (Baltic) and Steve Morford (Spearfish).