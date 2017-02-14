Search
    Week of Feb. 13 South Dakota Prep Basketball Polls

    By Daily Repubilc Sports Today at 12:10 a.m.

    POLLS

    6

    The South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school basketball polls for the week of Feb. 13 are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record (through Feb. 11 games), vote points and last week’s ranking.

    BOYS BASKETBALL

    Class AA

    1. SF O’Gorman (7) 14-3 35 1

    2. Brandon Valley 14-3 25 T3

    3. Brookings 15-2 24 T3

    4. RC Stevens 11-5 8 2

    5. Huron 11-5 8 RV

    Others receiving votes: SF Washington 5, Sturgis 2.

    Class A

    1. Madison (6) 14-3 34 1

    2. Sioux Valley (1) 16-2 26 2

    3. SF Christian 12-4 20 3

    4. St. Thomas More 13-5 8 4

    5. Vermillion 14-3 5 5

    Others receiving votes: Tea Area 4, Chamberlain 4, Dell Rapids 3, Clark/Willow Lake 1

    Class B

    1. Bridgewater-Emery (7) 16-0 35 1

    2. Corsica-Stickney 14-2 25 2

    3. Langford Area 15-2 17 3

    4. Wolsey-Wessington 15-1 14 4

    5. Sully Buttes 13-3 6 5

    Others receiving votes: Chester Area 5, Warner 2, Colome 1

    GIRLS BASKETBALL

    Class AA

    1. Harrisburg (7) 15-1 35 1

    2. Brandon Valley 15-3 22 2

    3. SF Roosevelt 13-5 19 4

    4. Aberdeen Central 11-5 11 5

    T5. SF Lincoln 12-7 7 NR

    T5. RC Stevens 12-4 7 3

    Others receiving votes: SF Washington 4.

    Class A

    1. St. Thomas More (7) 17-0 35 1

    2. Hamlin 18-0 26 2

    3. Lennox 17-1 19 4

    4. McCook Cent./Montrose 17-2 13 5

    5. Little Wound 16-2 10 3

    Others receiving votes: Belle Fourche 2.

    Class B

    1. Ethan (6) 18-1 34 1

    2. Sanborn Cent./Woon. (1) 17-1 28 2

    3. Sully Buttes 17-1 22 3

    4. Warner 17-2 11 4

    5. De Smet 15-3 5 5

    Others receiving votes: Avon 4, Faith 1

