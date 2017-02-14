Week of Feb. 13 South Dakota Prep Basketball Polls
POLLS
6
The South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school basketball polls for the week of Feb. 13 are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record (through Feb. 11 games), vote points and last week’s ranking.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class AA
1. SF O’Gorman (7) 14-3 35 1
2. Brandon Valley 14-3 25 T3
3. Brookings 15-2 24 T3
4. RC Stevens 11-5 8 2
5. Huron 11-5 8 RV
Others receiving votes: SF Washington 5, Sturgis 2.
Class A
1. Madison (6) 14-3 34 1
2. Sioux Valley (1) 16-2 26 2
3. SF Christian 12-4 20 3
4. St. Thomas More 13-5 8 4
5. Vermillion 14-3 5 5
Others receiving votes: Tea Area 4, Chamberlain 4, Dell Rapids 3, Clark/Willow Lake 1
Class B
1. Bridgewater-Emery (7) 16-0 35 1
2. Corsica-Stickney 14-2 25 2
3. Langford Area 15-2 17 3
4. Wolsey-Wessington 15-1 14 4
5. Sully Buttes 13-3 6 5
Others receiving votes: Chester Area 5, Warner 2, Colome 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class AA
1. Harrisburg (7) 15-1 35 1
2. Brandon Valley 15-3 22 2
3. SF Roosevelt 13-5 19 4
4. Aberdeen Central 11-5 11 5
T5. SF Lincoln 12-7 7 NR
T5. RC Stevens 12-4 7 3
Others receiving votes: SF Washington 4.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (7) 17-0 35 1
2. Hamlin 18-0 26 2
3. Lennox 17-1 19 4
4. McCook Cent./Montrose 17-2 13 5
5. Little Wound 16-2 10 3
Others receiving votes: Belle Fourche 2.
Class B
1. Ethan (6) 18-1 34 1
2. Sanborn Cent./Woon. (1) 17-1 28 2
3. Sully Buttes 17-1 22 3
4. Warner 17-2 11 4
5. De Smet 15-3 5 5
Others receiving votes: Avon 4, Faith 1