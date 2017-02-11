No. 1 Huskies top No. 2 Jaguars

Bridgewater-Emery (16-0) led for most of the game, but saw its lead whittled to 50-47 with seven minutes left in the game. The Huskies then went on a 20-3 surge to close the game.

Jamin Arend paced Bridgewater-Emery with 26 points and six 3-pointers. After Corsica-Stickney (14-2) cut the deficit to three points, Arend hit a 3-pointer to stretch it back to six. It spelled the beginning of the end for the Jaguars.

The lead was stretched to 60-48 after another Arend 3-pointer and the Huskies finished it out from there.

Sawyer Schultz stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals, five assists and two blocked shots. Sam Arend added 15 points for the Huskies.

Hunter Johnson led Corsica-Stickney with 15 points. Clayton Menning tossed in 10 points in the loss.

Check out Monday’s print edition of the Daily Republic and mitchellrepublic.com for a complete recap.