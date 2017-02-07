Prep basketball, wrestling rankings for week of Feb. 6
The South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school basketball polls for the week of Feb. 6 are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record (through Feb. 4 games), vote points and last week's ranking.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class AA
1. SF O'Gorman (7) 13-3 35 1
2. RC Stevens 12-2 27 3
T3. Brandon Valley 12-3 17 2
T3. Brookings 12-2 17 4
5. SF Washington 7-8 5 RV
Others receiving votes: Huron 2, Sturgis 2.
Class A
1. Madison (5) 12-3 31 1
2. Sioux Valley (2) 14-2 26 T2
3. SF Christian 11-3 21 4
4. St. Thomas More 12-4 14 T2
5. Vermillion 12-3 5 RV
Others receiving votes: Chamberlain 2, Dell Rapids 1, Clark/Willow Lake 1
Class B
1. Bridgewater-Emery (7) 14-0 35 1
2. Corsica-Stickney 13-1 27 2
3. Langford Area 14-1 20 3
4. Wolsey-Wessington 12-1 14 T5
5. Sully Buttes 10-2 6 4
Others receiving votes: Scotland 3, Warner 2, Chester Area 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class AA
1. Harrisburg (7) 13-1 35 1
2. Brandon Valley 14-2 28 2
3. RC Stevens 11-2 16 3
4. SF Roosevelt 11-5 9 RV
5. Aberdeen Central 9-4 7 RV
Others receiving votes: RC Central 6, SF Washington 4.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (7) 15-0 35 1
2. Hamlin 15-0 25 2
3. Little Wound 14-1 20 3
4. Lennox 15-1 15 4
5. McCook Cent./Montrose 15-2 8 5
Others receiving votes: Belle Fourche 2.
Class B
1. Ethan (6) 16-1 34 1
2. Sanborn Cent./Woon. (1) 15-1 28 2
3. Sully Buttes 15-1 22 3
4. Warner 14-2 9 T4
5. De Smet 14-2 5 T4
Others receiving votes: Avon 4, Freeman 2, Faith 1.
WRESTLING
Class B Dakota Grappler wrestling ratings
For week of Feb. 6
Team ratings: 1. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 130, 2. Philip 100, 3. Winner Area 98, 4. Canton 94, T5. Clark/Willow Lake and Webster Area 82, 7. Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 60, T8. Parkston and Potter County 58, T10. Bon Homme/Scotland and Lemmon/McIntosh 52, T12. Burke/Gregory and Tri-Valley 49, 14. Howard 44, 15. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 42, 16. Harding County 40.
Individual ratings (top 5 and area wrestlers):
106: 1. Kellyn March, Beresford/Alc-Hud, 2. Lance Soukup, Wagner; 3. McCoy Peterson, Philip; 4. Dylan Wolf, Lemmon/McIntosh, 5. Gage Burke, CWL; 7, Kaden Keiser, Winner, 9. Lane Miller, Howard.
113: 1. Carl Cronin, Potter Co., 2. Trevor Klinnert, Tri-Valley, 3. Hayden Gilbertson, Kingsbury Co., 4. Jadyn Coller, Philip, 5. Wyatt Turnquist, Winner, 8. Hunter Pranger, MVPCS, 11. Jordan Vosika, Burke/Gregory.
120: 1. Caden Lamer, Tri-Valley, 2. Kaleb Crownover, Bon Homme/Scotland, 3. Jackson Eklund, Burke/Gregory, 4. Zak Fowler, EPJ, 5. Atlas Willuweit, Winner.
126: 1. Dirk Wolf, Lemmon/McIntosh, 2. Luke Heninger, Stanley Co., 3. Dylan Hanisch, Canton, 4. Trevor Pray, Groton, 5. Trevor Peters, Winner, 6. Logan Mahoney, Parkston, 7. Ben Soukup, Wagner, 10. Jackson Nockels, KWLPG, 12. Tate Reiner, MCM.
132: 1. Josh Weisbrod, Clark/Willow Lk, 2. Stas' Sutera, Bon Homme/Scotland, 3. Sam Kruger, KWLPG, 4. Preston Jones, Britton-Hecla, 5. Kolton Kribell, Beresford/A-H.
138: 1. Lucas Smith, Potter Co., 2. Conner Bertsch, Miller/H-H, 3. Hunter Peterson, Philip, 4. Alex Aesoph, Faulkton, 5. Grant Plucker, Parker, 7. Dalton Bodewitz, Marion/Freeman, 9. Caden Lenz, KWLPG, 10. Zach Sykora, Bon Homme/Scotland, 11. Finn Hanson, Burke/Gregory.
145: 1. Dakota Galt, Beresford/A-H, 2. Kyler Holzbauer, Parkston, 3. Jess Karber, CWL, 4. Dylan Colt, EPJ, 5. Jack Konechne, Garretson, 6. Boots Crownover, Bon Homme/Scotland, 7. Colton Frei, Wagner, 11. Ty Nammany, KWLPG.
152: 1. Devon Sievers, Deuel, 2. Dylan Rice, Flandreau, 3. Marcus Urban, MVPCS, 4. Brice Harkless, Hot Springs, 5. Wyatt Burke, CWL, 8. Vladik Johnson, Burke/Gregory, 11. Avery Gilchrist, Winner.
160: 1. Kelby Hawkins, Webster Area, 2. Nick Donnelly, Philip, 3. J.J. Beck, Burke/Gregory, 4. Ty Haneke, Beresford/Alc-Hud, 5. Shaeden Scheidt, Canton, 11. Thomas Baker, MVPCS, 12. Mitch Kramer, Howard.
170: 1. Kayleb Brozik, Winner Area, 2. Trey Nachtigal, Hot Springs, 3. Caleb Orris, CWL, 4. Caleb Krouse, MCM, 5. Keagan Fitch, Philip, 6. Dawson Semmler, Parkston, 8. 8. Aidyn Feldhaus, Howard.
182: 1. Nick Casperson, Beresford/Alc-Hud, 2. Trig Olson, Harding Co., 3. Jack Whaley, Stanley Co., 4. E.J. Leetsch, Howard, 5. Colton Koslowski, Webster, 9. Slayton Neugebauer, Parkston, 10. Tanner Grocott, MCM, 11. Jed Vissia, MVPCS.
195: 1. Devin Stork, Canton, 2. Evan Kizer, Howard, 3. Tanner Risseeuw, MVPCS, 4. Caleb Brandt, Wols-Wess., 5. Brady Schoenfelder, Parkston, 10. Tyler Resick, KWLPG.
220: 1. Logan Ritchie, Webster, 2. Payton Smith, Canton, 3. Jesse Hastings, MVPCS, 4. Austin Johnson, Flandreau, 5. James Nelson, Bennett Co., 6. Noah Reichert, Parkston, 8. Jayden Schroeder, Winner, 9. Jace Johnson, Wagner.
285: 1. Tre'zen Doren, Winner, 2. Trent Rus, Beresford/Alc-Hud, 3. Austin Moore, KWLPG, 4. Riley Schmiedt, WS/Woon., 5. Trever Gress, Harding Co., 7. Colten Nelson, Burke/Gregory.
Dynamite Dozen (includes career and season accomplishments): 1. Dakota Galt, Beresford/Alcester-Hudson, 2. Caden Lamer, Tri-Valley, 3. Logan Richie, Webster, 4. Stas Sutera, Bon Homme/Scotland, 5. Nick Casperson, Beresford/Alcester-Hudson, 6. Dirk Wolf, Lemmon/McIntosh, 7. Luke Heninger, Stanley Co., 8. Carl Cronin, Potter Co., 9. Dylan Hanisch, Canton, 10. Kelby Hawkins, Webster Area, 11. Josh Weisbrod, CWL, 12. Tre'zen Doren, Winner Area.
Wrestler of the week: Devon Sievers, 152 pounds, Deuel.