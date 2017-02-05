Howard had two individual champions in E.J. Leetch (182 pounds) and Evan Kizer (195). Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney also had two individual champs. Thomas Baker won the 160-pound title and Jesse Hastings won the 220-pound title.

Winner wins Big Dakota Conference

FORT PIERRE -- Winner captured the Big Dakota Conference tournament title on Saturday.

The Warriors racked up 195.5 points, while Parkston placed second with 135.5 points.

Winner had three individual champs. Kaden Keiser (106), Avery Gilchrist (152) and Kayleb Brozik (170) all won individual titles.

Chamberlain’s Collin Powell (120) and Nash Hutmacher (285) each claimed titles. Sam Kruger, of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, won the 132-pound title. Parkston’s Kyler Holzbauer won the 145-pound title.

Kernels place sixth at Yankton

YANKTON -- Mitchell finished sixth at the Yankton Invitational on Saturday.

The Kernels recorded 100 points, while Pierre won the meet with 232 points.

Carson Max was Mitchell’s top finisher. He placed third with a 5-3 sudden victory win over Millard (Nebraska) South’s Rajan Ellebb.

Briggs Havlik placed fourth in the 152-pound weight class.

The Kernels will host a triangular on Thursday against Watertown and Brandon Valley.