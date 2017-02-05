Area wrestling roundup: McCook Central/Montrose places 2nd at Big East tournament
HOWARD -- McCook Central/Montrose finished second at the 10-team Big East Conference Tournament on Saturday.
The Fighting Cougars finished with 127 points, while first place team Clark/Willow Lake had 139.5 points. Howard finished third with 123 points and Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney finished fourth with 79 points.
Howard had two individual champions in E.J. Leetch (182 pounds) and Evan Kizer (195). Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney also had two individual champs. Thomas Baker won the 160-pound title and Jesse Hastings won the 220-pound title.Winner wins Big Dakota Conference
FORT PIERRE -- Winner captured the Big Dakota Conference tournament title on Saturday.
The Warriors racked up 195.5 points, while Parkston placed second with 135.5 points.
Winner had three individual champs. Kaden Keiser (106), Avery Gilchrist (152) and Kayleb Brozik (170) all won individual titles.
Chamberlain’s Collin Powell (120) and Nash Hutmacher (285) each claimed titles. Sam Kruger, of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, won the 132-pound title. Parkston’s Kyler Holzbauer won the 145-pound title.Kernels place sixth at Yankton
YANKTON -- Mitchell finished sixth at the Yankton Invitational on Saturday.
The Kernels recorded 100 points, while Pierre won the meet with 232 points.
Carson Max was Mitchell’s top finisher. He placed third with a 5-3 sudden victory win over Millard (Nebraska) South’s Rajan Ellebb.
Briggs Havlik placed fourth in the 152-pound weight class.
The Kernels will host a triangular on Thursday against Watertown and Brandon Valley.