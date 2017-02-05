Sage also recorded seven rebounds and three steals in the victory.

Karli Maske chipped in with 15 points and four rebounds. The Flyers shot 10-for-23 from the field and 11-for-29 at the 3-point line. Freeman committed just eight turnovers, compared to 18 by the Nighthawks. Freeman trailed 54-50 going into the fourth quarter.

Mattilynn Reiner led TDA with 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. Brooklyn Brouwer contributed 16 points and three rebounds. Kianna Payer and Erika Koster scored 13 and 10 points respectively. Koster grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. TDA outrebounded Freeman 24-20.

Freeman (14-2) will host Hanson on Tuesday. TDA (13-2) will play Wagner on Tuesday in Armour.

TDA 17 32 54 61

F 13 28 50 70

Howard 55, Waverly-South Shore 44

MADISON -- Bailey Rudebusch and Hilary Albrecht each had 18 points to help Howard to a win at the Hefty Seed Shootout Saturday in Madison 55-44 in girls basketball action over Waverly-South Shore.

Albrecht had eight rebounds, Rudebusch added seven boards and Macy Erickson had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers, who made 20-of-46 shots in the win.

The Coyotes were led by Kylie Carpenter’s 15 points, while Erin Comes had 13 points and eight rebounds and Ali Kranz had 10 points. WSS led 27-24 at the end of the first half.

Howard (11-3) will play Menno at the Corn Palace today. Waverly-South Shore (10-3) will play Waubay/Summit today.

Madison 71, Hanson 53

MADISON -- Madison made 55 percent of its shots Saturday and took down Hanson 71-53 in a girls basketball game at the Hefty Seed Shootout in Madison.

Jessi Giles was 10-of-12 shooting and scored 25 points for the Bulldogs, while Nicole Brown and Olivia Rud each scored 17 points, as the Bulldogs had a 42-31 edge in rebounding.

For Hanson, Ashley Moe scored 12 points, Megan Guericke had 11 points and Jada Campbell had 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Hanson was 20-for-59 shooting and made 6-of-16 free throws.

Hanson (10-6) visits Freeman on Tuesday. Madison (10-7) will host Canton on Saturday.

H 7 19 36 53

M 17 39 53 71

St. Francis Indian 51, Scotland 45

MADISON -- St. Francis Indian downed Scotland 51-45 in girls basketball action at the Hefty Seed Shootout in Madison on Saturday.

Haylee Quick Bear led St. Francis with 16 points, while Matilda Anderson tossed in 14 points. Charlize Arcoren added 11 points. St. Francis shot 19-for-44 from the field, 6-for-15 at the 3-point line and 7-for-19 at the foul line.

Taylor Bietz led the Highlanders with 10 points and five rebounds. Shannon Fanning added nine points and four rebounds. Scotland shot 16-for-47 from the field, 4-for-12 at the 3-point line and 9-for-12 at the free throw line. The won the rebounding battle 41-25.

The game was knotted up 21-21 at halftime.

St. Francis (6-10) will host Little Wound today. Scotland (4-10) will play at Parkston on Tuesday.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 61, Colman-Egan 48

MADISON -- Ahna Vander Pol made every shot she took from the field -- 11-of-11 -- and scored 36 points to help Andes Central/Dakota Christian to a win over Colman-Egan Saturday at the Hefty Seed Shootout in Madison.

Vander Pol was 14-of-18 on free throws to pace the Thunder. Brianna Deurmier had seven points and eight rebounds in the victory, as ACDC was 27-of-37 on free throws in the win.

Jessica Wittrock had 20 points to lead the Hawks in the loss, who were held to 33 percent shooting and were 14-of-29 on free throws. ACDC won the rebounding battle 36-23 and led 32-24 at halftime.

ACDC (11-5) hosts Bon Homme in Lake Andes on Thursday. C-E (9-9) hosts Arlington on Thursday.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Wolsey-Wessington 29

FORESTBURG -- A strong shooting game helped the No. 2-ranked Sanborn Central/Woonsocket girls basketball team to a 55-29 win over Wolsey-Wessington Saturday.

Megan Poyer had a game-high 17 points and Myah Selland scored 15 points, picked up 13 rebounds and dished five assists. The Blackhawks were 24-of-51 shooting in the game and made 5-of-10 free throws.

Raquel Nelson had eight points and Cortney Sprecher had seven points for the Warbirds, who shot 22 percent in the game and had 20 turnovers.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (15-1) will play at Iroquois on Tuesday. Wolsey-Wessington (5-11) will host Lake Preston today.

W-W 6 11 20 29

SC/W 23 36 46 55

Platte-Geddes 57, Miller 46

PLATTE -- Hallie Hallock had 26 points and Jada Nelson added 25 points to help Platte-Geddes to a home girls basketball win over Miller 57-46 on Saturday in Platte.

Alexis Peterson had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds and Nelson added eight rebounds for the Black Panthers, who pulled down 41 rebounds and shot 45 percent in the win (26-for-58).

For the Rustlers, Vonna Gail Schlechter had 15 points and Kadye Fernholz added 12.

Platte-Geddes, who won the JV game 40-19, improves to 11-5 hosts Winner on Thursday. Miller is at Ipswich today.

M 23 29 37 46

PG 14 29 44 57

Chamberlain 36, Colome 15

HIGHMORE -- Sierra Kenobbie scored 16 points to pace Chamberlain to a 36-15 girls basketball win at the Highmore Action Club Classic on Saturday.

Kenobbie canned five 3-pointers in the victory. Mady Handel tossed in eight points for the Cubs. Chamberlain outrebounded the Cowgirls 34-13, with Hannah Anderson grabbing nine boards.

Abby Kortan led Colome with seven points. Callie Heath grabbed three rebounds for Colome.

Chamberlain (6-10) will play at Parkston today. Colome (3-11) will play North Central (Nebraska) in Springview, Nebraska on Tuesday.

CO 2 5 8 15

CH 11 32 35 36

Herreid/Selby Area 58, Wessington Springs 27

HIGHMORE -- Herreid/Selby Area topped Wessington Springs 58-27 in girls basketball play at the Highmore Action Club Classic on Saturday.

Rachel Fiedler led the Wolverines with 15 points, while Charlie Tisdall added 12 points. Courtney Anderson added 10 points in the win. H/SA outrebounded Wessington Springs 33-25, with Grace Goehring grabbed seven boards for the Wolverines.

Maria Alonso led the Spartans with eight points and Cadee Schelske tossed in seven points. Alsonso and Schelske both grabbed four rebounds.

Quarter scores not reported.

Herreid/Selby Area (10-4) will play at Sully Buttes in Onida on Tuesday. Wessington Springs (7-10) will play at Miller on Thursday.

Boys basketball

Colman-Egan 68, Scotland 36

MADISON -- Colman-Egan handed No. 5 Scotland its second defeat of the season with a 68-36 boys basketball victory during the Hefty Seeds Shootout on Saturday.

Walker Olivier led the Hawks with 23 points and nine rebounds. Bodee Groos added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. Colman-Egan outrebounded the Highlanders 45-17. The Hawks shot 28-for-60 from the field, 7-for-26 from deep and 5-for-12 at the foul line.

Travis Skorepa paced the Highlanders with 16 points, while Tanner Skorepa chipped in with nine points. Scotland shot 11-for-30 from the field, 1-for-14 at the 3-point line and 13-for-23 at the free throw line.

Colman-Egan (11-5) will play Arlington on Friday in Colman. Scotland (12-2) will play at Parkston on Tuesday.

S 14 36

C-E 36 68

Colome 57, Herreid/Selby Area 54

HIGHMORE -- Colome shot 57 percent Saturday and hung on for a 57-54 win over Herreid/Selby Area Saturday at the Highmore Action Club Classic in boys basketball action.

Holden Thieman had 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting and Kolton Salonen added 16 points for the Cowboys

Logan Schaefbauer and Trevor Begeman each had 13 points and Emmit Bohle scored 10 points for Herreid/Selby Area.

Colome (12-2) plays at Springview, Nebraska on Tuesday against North Central.

HSA 7 26 32 54

C 13 28 39 57

Burke/South Central 50, Eureka/Bowdle 45

HIGHMORE -- Burke/South Central downed Eureka-Bowdle 50-45 at the Action Club Classic in boys basketball on Saturday.

Tyrone Mizner paced Burke/South Central with 15 points, while Donald Irvin tossed in 12 points. Kray Person added 11 points. Person grabbed six of Burke/South Central’s 23 rebounds. Irvin dished out seven assists.

Eureka/Bowdle was led by John Kolar’s 24 points.

Burke/South Central (4-10) will play Boyd County (Nebraska) today in Bonesteel. Eureka/Bowdle (3-10) will play at Aberdeen Christian on Thursday.

B/SC 15 30 34 50

E/B 8 19 27 45

Jones County 69, Wessington Springs 55

HIGHMORE -- Jones County stopped Wessington Springs 69-55 in boys basketball play at the at the Highmore Action Club Classic on Saturday.

Morgan Fedderson led Jones County with 29 points. Riley Runkin scored 11 points for the Coyotes, while Kade Brust scored 10.

John Witte led the Spartans with a game-high 35 points.

WS 13 22 37 55

JC 12 32 46 69

Gregory 60, Elkton-Lake Benton 43

MADISON -- Jayd VanDerWerff scored 21 points to help Gregory to a 60-43 boys basketball win over Elkton-Lake Benton Saturday at the Hefty Seed Shootout in Madison.

Robert Vomacka added 17 points for the Gorillas, who shot 41 percent in the win and Gregory led 32-12 at halftime in the contest.

The Elks had 15 points from Blaine Hefti and Grant DeRuyter added 11 points in the loss. E-LB (4-10) shot 29 percent in the loss.

Gregory (5-9) plays at Avon today.

Canistota 59, Waverly-South Shore 49

MADISON -- Jordan Lee scored 23 points off the bench and Canistota picked up a win over Waverly-South Shore 59-49 in the Hefty Seed Shootout Saturday in Madison in boys basketball action.

Lee added nine rebounds and Jacob White Lance scored 11 points in the contest. Xavier Ward scored eight points and nine rebounds. The Hawks, who led 31-28 at halftime, had a 37-32 rebounding edge and shot 45 percent in the win.

For W-SS (8-6), Dillon Kranz scored 18 points, Joe Jellis had 13 points and Tony Gross had 11 points in the loss.

Canistota (11-4) plays at Chester Area on Tuesday.

Freeman 87, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 66

FREEMAN -- Braxton Schmidt and Levi Waldhauser both scored over 20 points to lead Freeman to an 87-66 boys basketball win over Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Saturday.

Schmidt scored 26 points and Waldhauser added 23 points. Waldhauser also dished out six assists. Charles Harberts recorded 12 points and Bailey Sage grabbed 13 of Freeman’s 29 rebounds. Dausyn Pravecek had six steals for the Flyers, who shot 27-for-46 from the field. Freeman went 24-for-36 at the foul line. The Flyers outrebounded the Nighthawks 29-24.

Noah Schaefer led TDA with 27 points and eight rebounds. Micah Lau scored 13 points and Logan Fechner scored 12. The Nighthawks shot 26-for-52 from the field and 7-for-17 at the free throw line.

Freeman won the JV game 44-26.

Freeman (5-9) will play at Hanson today. TDA (2-12) will play Wagner on Tuesday in Armour.

TDA 11 27 54 66

F 17 50 67 87

Lyman 63, New Underwood 21

PRESHO -- Jesse Schindler was among three Raiders in double-figure scoring on Saturday, as Lyman topped New Underwood 63-21 in prep boys basketball action.

Schindler scored 18 points and had eight rebounds, while Ty Schindler added 12 and Kyle Welter had 10 points. Lyman shot 52 percent in the win and made 12 of 19 free throws.

No stats were reported for New Underwood, which trailed 40-12 at halftime.

Lyman (5-9) will travel today to Jones County, while New Underwood (3-10) plays Tuesday at Kadoka Area.

NU 8 12 16 21

L 22 40 50 63

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40

FORESTBURG -- Wolsey-Wessington improved to 13-1 on the season with a 50-40 win at Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Saturday in boys basketball.

The Warbirds were paced by Bennett White’s 16 points and 13 rebounds. Darian Ogunjemilusi had 10 points for W-W, which committed five turnovers and forced 17.

The Blackhawks had 12 points and 11 rebounds from Wyatt Feistner and 12 points from Lugun Feistner. Trent Kingsbury added 10 rebounds and five assists for SCW, which shot 41 percent in the loss and had a 35-24 advantage in rebounding but only shot two free throws for the game.

Wolsey-Wessington (13-1) will host Wessington Springs on Tuesday, with Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (10-5) traveling to Iroquois.

WW 10 18 32 50

SCW 12 21 28 40

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Alliance, Neb. 59, Spearfish 43

Arlington 74, Great Plains Lutheran 44

Brookings 57, Watertown 33

Clark/Willow Lake 69, Castlewood 53

Crazy Horse 67, Wakpala 33

Eden Prairie, Minn. 76, Sioux Falls Washington 51

Flandreau 73, Hamlin 58

Flandreau Indian 66, Tiospa Zina Tribal 51

Florence/Henry 53, Lake Preston 39

Freeman 87, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 66

Harrisburg 53, Pierre 49

Huron 66, Sturgis Brown 55

James Valley Christian 85, DeSmet 65

Langford 78, Wilmot 23

Lyman 63, New Underwood 21

Minnetonka, Minn. 74, Sioux Falls Lincoln 52

Mobridge-Pollock 45, Todd County 41

Moorcroft, Wyo. 51, Edgemont 25

Philip 62, Oelrichs 44

Pine Ridge 53, Crow Creek 47

Platte-Geddes 72, Miller 50

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 57, Aberdeen Roncalli 51

St. Francis Indian 69, Redfield/Doland 57

Warner 84, Groton Area 49

Waubay/Summit 64, Northwestern 58

Wayzata, Minn. 76, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36

Webster 55, Leola/Frederick 41

Winner 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 48

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40

Dakota XII Conference Classic

Canton 54, West Central 44

Dakota Valley 74, Beresford 38

Lennox 59, Tri-Valley 52, OT

Madison 77, Dell Rapids 68

Sioux Falls Christian 84, Vermillion 56

Tea Area 50, Elk Point-Jefferson 42

Hefty Seeds Shootout - DSU

Canistota 59, Waverly-South Shore 49

Colman-Egan 68, Scotland 36

Gregory 60, Elkton-Lake Benton 43

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 56, Alcester-Hudson 54

Highmore Classic

Burke/South Central 50, Eureka/Bowdle 45

Colome 57, Herreid/Selby Area 54

Jones County 69, Wessington Springs 55

Lower Brule 71, Highmore-Harrold 59

Little Moreau Conference Tournament

Bison 53, Dupree 31

Harding County 69, Lemmon 65

Sanford Classic

Aberdeen Christian 47, Parkston 38

Corsica/Stickney 67, Milbank Area 30

Sioux Valley 64, Crosby-Ironton, Minn. 49

Sisseton 49, Red Cloud 45

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 78, Parker 53

Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 65, St. Thomas More 37

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 65, Rapid City Central 47

Castlewood 47, Clark/Willow Lake 14

DeSmet 53, James Valley Christian 9

Freeman 70, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61

Great Plains Lutheran 38, Arlington 36

Hamlin 62, Flandreau 58

Harrisburg 60, Pierre 59

Huron 56, Spearfish 40

McIntosh 50, Newell 40

Moorcroft, Wyo. 47, Edgemont 32

New Town, N.D. 77, McLaughlin 74

New Underwood 47, Lyman 30

Northwestern 59, Waubay/Summit 41

Pine Ridge 70, Crow Creek 60

Platte-Geddes 57, Miller 46

Rapid City Stevens 50, Mitchell 31

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Wolsey-Wessington 29

Sioux Falls Lincoln 62, Minnetonka, Minn. 56

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51, Wayzata, Minn. 47

Sioux Falls Washington 74, Eden Prairie, Minn. 64

Tiospa Zina Tribal 49, Flandreau Indian 41

Valentine, Neb. 47, Bennett County 37

Wakpala 69, Crazy Horse 40

Wall 47, Douglas 34

Warner 48, Groton Area 35

Watertown 41, Brookings 27

Webster 51, Leola/Frederick 42

Wilmot 52, Langford 22

Winner 66, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 42

Hefty Seeds Shootout -DSU

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 46, Alcester-Hudson 35

Howard 55, Waverly-South Shore 44

Madison 71, Hanson 53

St. Francis Indian 51, Scotland 45

Highmore Classic

Chamberlain 36, Colome 15

Eureka/Bowdle 30, Jones County 27

Herreid/Selby Area 58, Wessington Springs 27