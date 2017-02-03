Area basketball roundup: Titans take down Wagner

Briggs posted 18 points and 11 rebounds in the win for the Titans. Destiney Haak contributed eight points, 10 rebounds, and five assists on the night. The Titans were 19-of-43 from the field, were 0-of-3 on 3-pointers, and made 8-of-17 free-throw attempts.

For Wagner, Kristan Soukup had nine points in the losing effort. The Red Raiders were 17-of-55 from the field, 3-of-18 on 3-pointers, and made 1-of-4 free-throw attempts.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton (8-6) plays Winner on Monday in Winner. Wagner (5-9) plays Ethan on Monday in Ethan.

MVP 12 23 33 46

W 11 18 22 38

Howard 70, Canistota 44

CANISTOTA — Howard picked up a road victory by defeating Canistota 70-44 on Friday night in prep girls basketball.

Hilary Albrecht triggered the Tiger offense by netting 17 points while Bailey Rudebusch tallied 15 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists in the win. Howard was 30-of-58 from the field, 3-of-11 on 3-pointers, and made 7-of-11 free throws.

Canistota received 13 points from Jordan Engbrecht in the loss. The Hawks were 17-of-43 from the field, 2-of-11 on 3-pointers, and made 8-of-20 free throws.

Howard (10-3) plays Waverly-South Shore in Madison today. Canistota (7-9) plays Chester Area in Canistota on Monday.

H 18 32 57 70

C 8 17 30 44

Ethan 51, Kimball/White Lake 25

KIMBALL — No. 1 Ethan held Kimball/White Lake to eight points in the first half en route to a 51-25 victory in high school girls basketball action Friday.

Kacey Bartscher scored 21 points in the win, hitting all seven of her 3-point attempts on the night. As a team, the Rustlers went 16-of-43 from the field, 8-of-15 on 3-pointers, and made 11-of-15 free-throw attempts.

Whitney Hinker posted 11 points for the WiLdKats in the loss. KWL was 7-of-35 from the field, 4-of-18 on 3-pointers, and made 7-of-9 free-throw attempts.

Ethan (16-1) plays Wagner on Monday in Ethan. Kimball/White Lake (7-9) plays Lyman on Tuesday in Presho.

E 13 28 35 51

KWL 4 8 17 25

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 63, Marty 29

TRIPP — Tripp-Delmont/Armour picked up a girls basketball victory by downing Marty 63-29 on Friday night in prep girls basketball.

Mattilynn Reiner guided the Nighthawks as she posted 22 points and five assists. Kianna Payer pitched in 16 points, while Brooklyn Brouwer added 13 points and four steals. The Nighthawks were 24-of-36 from the field, 3-of-10 on 3-pointers, and made 6-of-10 free-throw attempts.

Lainey Honomichl spearheaded the Brave offense by netting 16 points in the loss. No other team statistics were reported.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour won the JV game 38-33.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour (13-1) plays Freeman today in Freeman. Marty (5-12) hosts the Dakota Plains Invitational on Thursday in Marty.

TDA 20 32 50 63

M 6 14 22 29

Freeman Academy/Marion 46, Viborg-Hurley 45

VIBORG — Freeman Academy/Marion bumped off Viborg-Hurley 46-45 on Friday night in high school girls basketball on Friday.

Annie Carlson carried the Bearcats with 15 points, while teammates Tiana Schroeder and Michele Schoenwald each scored eight points in the win.

For Viborg-Hurley, Kirsten Paetow had 16 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 33-24.

Freeman Academy/Marion (6-9) plays Gayville-Volin on Tuesday in Gayville. Viborg-Hurley (5-11) plays Avon on Tuesday in Viborg.

V 10 15 26 45

FAM 7 20 33 46

Avon 32, Burke/South Central 24

AVON — Avon captured a 32-24 win over Burke/South Central on Friday night in high school girls basketball.

Lauren Sees led the way for the Pirates, tallying 15 points and five rebounds. Cheylee Nagel netted nine points and six rebounds in the victory. Avon was 11-for-37 from the field, 1-of-8 on 3-pointers, and made 9-of-14 free throws.

The Cougars received nine points and five rebounds from Tressa Bull in the loss. B/SC was 7-of-36 from the field, 2-of-10 on 3-pointers, and made 8-of-20 free throws. The Cougars were outrebounded 24-20 in the contest.

Avon (14-2) plays Gayville-Volin in Avon on Feb. 13. Burke/South Central (8-7) plays Bon Homme in Tyndall on Tuesday.

A 9 10 24 32

BSC 7 11 14 24

Parkston 48, Gregory 25

GREGORY — Paige Semmler and Lauren Reiner both scored 10 points in Parkston’s 48-25 girls basketball win over Gregory on Friday in Parkston.

Semmler also grabbed 11 of Parkston’s 32 rebounds. Izzy Hohn collected five steals for the Trojans.

Emma Schweigert led Gregory with with nine points. Hannah Juracek grabbed a team-high four rebounds. Allison Ekroth dished out three assists for the Gorillas.

Gregory shot 7-for-31 from the field and 3-for-8 from long range. The Gorillas went 8-for-11 at the foul line. Gregory committed 19 turnovers.

Parkston (5-9) will play at Chamberlain on Monday. Gregory (2-13) will play at White River on Tuesday.

P 4 21 32 48

G 8 14 21 25

Boys basketball

Bon Homme 62, Avon 40

TYNDALL — Bon Homme earned a 62-40 victory over Avon on Friday night in prep boys basketball.

Chase Kortan netted 23 points to help the Cavaliers, while Joey Slama compiled 12 points and 15 rebounds in the win. Bon Homme was 25-for-62 from the field and made 6-of-10 free-throw attempts.

Sam Eben guided the Pirate offense by scoring 15 points and hauling in 10 rebounds in the loss. Avon was 14-of-50 from the field and made 9-of-18 free-throw attempts.

Bon Homme (7-5) plays Monday against Beresford in Tyndall. Avon (3-9) plays Gregory on Monday in Avon.

BH 11 33 51 62

A 5 16 35 40

Colome 55, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47

COLOME — Colome picked up its seventh straight victory as they defeated Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55-47 on Friday night in high school boys basketball.

Holden Thieman sparked the Cowboys with 23 points while Kelly O’Bryan accounted for 11 points of his own in addition to seven rebounds and seven assists. Colome was 22-of-52 from the field and were 8-of-13 from the free-throw line. The Cowboys outrebounded the Thunder 31-18 in the game.

Michael Maas guided the Thunder with 15 points while Chase Pheifer added 10 points in the loss. The Thunder were 20-of-46 from the field and made 2-of-4 free-throw attempts.

Colome won the JV game 34-24.

Colome (11-2) plays Herreid/Selby Area today in the Highmore Classic. Andes Central/Dakota Christian (9-7) plays Bon Homme on Thursday in Lake Andes.

C 17 31 41 55

ACDC 19 28 32 47

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 62, Wagner 42

PLANKINTON — Kyle Glanzer’s 15 points powered Mount Vernon/Plankinton to a 62-42 victory over Wagner on Friday night in prep boys basketball.

Glanzer was 6-of-9 from the field including 3-of-6 on 3-pointers in the game. Devin Rihanek and Hayden Schmidt each added 10 points for the Titans. MVP was 26-of-59 from the field, 8-of-35 on 3-pointers, and were 2-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Wagner received 17 points from Alex Sully in the losing effort. Zyan Zephier added seven points and Lucas Goulette netted six points for the Red Raiders. Wagner was 14-of-41 from the field, 4-of-15 on 3-pointers, and 4-of-9 from the free-throw line. The Red Raiders outrebounded the Titans 37-25 in the game.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton (10-3) plays Dell Rapids on Tuesday in Dell Rapids. Wagner (3-10) plays Ethan on Monday in Ethan.

W 8 16 27 42

MVP 17 34 56 62

Kimball/White Lake 68, Ethan 42

KIMBALL — Kimball/White Lake got back into the win column by downing Ethan 68-42 on Friday night in high school boys basketball.

Seth Kirsch fuelled the WiLdKats with 21 points and Kory Peters added 17 points in the win. Garrett Wessel was the leading KWL rebounder with 12 boards. The WiLdKats were 26-of-48 from the field, 5-of-11 on 3-pointers, and 7-of-14 from the free-throw line.

Abiah Plastow posted 17 points and 10 rebounds in the losing effort for Ethan, while Derek Storm added 12 points. The Rustlers were 12-of-31 from the field, 4-of-21 on 3-pointers, and made 6-of-10 free-throw attempts.

Kimball/White Lake (5-8) plays Lyman at Presho on Tuesday. Ethan (1-14) plays Wagner on Monday in Ethan.

KWL 20 34 54 68

E 10 19 33 42

Garretson 47, McCook Central/Montrose 32

SALEM — Garretson picked up a victory by downing McCook Central/Montrose 47-32 on Friday night in prep boys basketball.

The Blue Dragons received 23 points and nine rebounds from Shay Gibson in the win, while teammate Drew Blosmo added 12 points and seven boards. Garretson was 18-of-45 from the field, 6-of-17 on 3-pointers, and 4-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Joey Eickman was the lone Fighting Cougar in double figures with 12 points. Koltan Lindstrom grabbed eight rebounds in the losing effort. MCM was 11-of-45 from the field, 1-of-15 on 3-pointers, and 10-of-17 from the free-throw line.

Garretson (3-12) plays Howard in Garretson on Friday. McCook Central/Montrose (2-12) plays Crofton, Neb. on Tuesday in Crofton, Nebraska.

G 19 25 37 47

MCM 6 13 21 32

Marty 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61

TRIPP — Tripp-Delmont/Armour put up 30 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Marty earned the 67-61 victory on Friday night in high school boys basketball.

Lonnie Hare was the leading scorer for the Braves as he posted 24 points in the win. The Braves were 14-of-24 from the field, 10-of-27 on 3-pointers, and made 9-of-24 free-throw attempts.

Noah Schafers managed a big night in the loss as he scored 24 points, hauled in 18 rebounds, and also had three steals. Trevor Lau added 11 points and four assists for TDA. The Nighthawks were 21-of-43 from the field, 4-of-18 on 3-pointers, and made 7-of-17 free-throw attempts.

Marty won the JV game 34-28.

Marty (4-12) hosts the Dakota Plains Invitational beginning next Thursday. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (2-12) plays Freeman today in Freeman.

TDA 7 18 31 61

M 17 27 47 67

Viborg-Hurley 61, Freeman Academy/Marion 41

VIBORG — Viborg-Hurley captured a 61-41 victory over Freeman Academy/Marion on Friday night in prep boys basketball.

Trace Sikkink paved the way for the Cougars with 18 points, while Quinn Doorn contributed 11 points and six rebounds in the win. VH was 23-of-54 from the field, 6-of-17 on 3-pointers, and outrebounded the Bearcats 39-21.

Thaniel Schroeder led all scorers with 21 points in the loss. Stephan Waltner contributed nine points in the loss for the Bearcats. FAM was 11-of-39 from the field and 2-of-9 on 3-pointers.

Viborg-Hurley (7-8) plays Avon in Viborg on Tuesday. Freeman Academy/Marion (2-12) plays Gayville-Volin in Gayville on Tuesday.

FAM 8 13 24 41

VH 11 29 50 61

Parkston 60, Gregory 39

GREGORY — Brady Albrecht had 15 points and nine rebounds for Parkston to help the Trojans to a road boys basketball win Friday at Gregory 60-39.

Parkston shot 50 percent in the game (21-for-42) and got 12 points from Brayden Leischner. They were 12 for 20 on free throws.

Gregory had 15 points from Robert Vomacka and 13 points from Jayd VanDerWerff. Gregory was 16-for-45 shooting and made 4 of 12 free throws.

Parkston (7-7) will take on Aberdeen Christian today at the Sanford Pentagon, while Gregory (4-9) goes to Madison today to play Elkton-Lake Benton in the Hefty Seed Shootout.

P 12 24 43 60

G 6 15 30 39

Bridgewater-Emery 82, Gayville-Volin 40

GAYVILLE — No. 1 Bridgewater-Emery remained undefeated with an 82-40 boys basketball win over Gayville-Volin on Friday in Gayville.

Sawyer Schultz powered the Huskies with 27 points and seven assists. Jamin Arend added 19 points and dished out seven assists. Sam Arend contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds.

No other statistics were available.

Bridgewater-Emery (14-0) will play at Canton on Monday. Gayville-Volin (6-8) will host Freeman Academy/Marion on Tuesday.

