    Area basketball roundup: Titans take down Wagner

    By Daily Republic Sports on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:03 p.m.
    Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Stephanie Faulhaber, left, brings the ball up the court past Wagner's Kristan Soukup (2) and Kayli Kocer (34) during a girls basketball game on Friday in Plankinton. (Ryan Deal / Republic) 1 / 2
    Wagner's Tysin Arpan (20) goes up for a shot as Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Taylen Trisco (15) attempts to block the shot on Friday in Plankinton. (Ryan Deal / Republic) 2 / 2

    PLANKINTON — Katlyn Briggs had a big night as Mount Vernon/Plankinton bested Wagner 46-38 on Friday night in prep girls basketball.

    Briggs posted 18 points and 11 rebounds in the win for the Titans. Destiney Haak contributed eight points, 10 rebounds, and five assists on the night. The Titans were 19-of-43 from the field, were 0-of-3 on 3-pointers, and made 8-of-17 free-throw attempts.

    For Wagner, Kristan Soukup had nine points in the losing effort. The Red Raiders were 17-of-55 from the field, 3-of-18 on 3-pointers, and made 1-of-4 free-throw attempts.

    Mount Vernon/Plankinton (8-6) plays Winner on Monday in Winner. Wagner (5-9) plays Ethan on Monday in Ethan.

    MVP 12 23 33 46

    W 11 18 22 38

    Howard 70, Canistota 44

    CANISTOTA — Howard picked up a road victory by defeating Canistota 70-44 on Friday night in prep girls basketball.

    Hilary Albrecht triggered the Tiger offense by netting 17 points while Bailey Rudebusch tallied 15 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists in the win. Howard was 30-of-58 from the field, 3-of-11 on 3-pointers, and made 7-of-11 free throws.

    Canistota received 13 points from Jordan Engbrecht in the loss. The Hawks were 17-of-43 from the field, 2-of-11 on 3-pointers, and made 8-of-20 free throws.

    Howard (10-3) plays Waverly-South Shore in Madison today. Canistota (7-9) plays Chester Area in Canistota on Monday.

    H 18 32 57 70

    C 8 17 30 44

    Ethan 51, Kimball/White Lake 25

    KIMBALL — No. 1 Ethan held Kimball/White Lake to eight points in the first half en route to a 51-25 victory in high school girls basketball action Friday.

    Kacey Bartscher scored 21 points in the win, hitting all seven of her 3-point attempts on the night. As a team, the Rustlers went 16-of-43 from the field, 8-of-15 on 3-pointers, and made 11-of-15 free-throw attempts.

    Whitney Hinker posted 11 points for the WiLdKats in the loss. KWL was 7-of-35 from the field, 4-of-18 on 3-pointers, and made 7-of-9 free-throw attempts.

    Ethan (16-1) plays Wagner on Monday in Ethan. Kimball/White Lake (7-9) plays Lyman on Tuesday in Presho.

    E 13 28 35 51

    KWL 4 8 17 25

    Tripp-Delmont/Armour 63, Marty 29

    TRIPP — Tripp-Delmont/Armour picked up a girls basketball victory by downing Marty 63-29 on Friday night in prep girls basketball.

    Mattilynn Reiner guided the Nighthawks as she posted 22 points and five assists. Kianna Payer pitched in 16 points, while Brooklyn Brouwer added 13 points and four steals. The Nighthawks were 24-of-36 from the field, 3-of-10 on 3-pointers, and made 6-of-10 free-throw attempts.

    Lainey Honomichl spearheaded the Brave offense by netting 16 points in the loss. No other team statistics were reported.

    Tripp-Delmont/Armour won the JV game 38-33.

    Tripp-Delmont/Armour (13-1) plays Freeman today in Freeman. Marty (5-12) hosts the Dakota Plains Invitational on Thursday in Marty.

    TDA 20 32 50 63

    M 6 14 22 29

    Freeman Academy/Marion 46, Viborg-Hurley 45

    VIBORG — Freeman Academy/Marion bumped off Viborg-Hurley 46-45 on Friday night in high school girls basketball on Friday.

    Annie Carlson carried the Bearcats with 15 points, while teammates Tiana Schroeder and Michele Schoenwald each scored eight points in the win.

    For Viborg-Hurley, Kirsten Paetow had 16 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

    Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 33-24.

    Freeman Academy/Marion (6-9) plays Gayville-Volin on Tuesday in Gayville. Viborg-Hurley (5-11) plays Avon on Tuesday in Viborg.

    V 10 15 26 45

    FAM 7 20 33 46

    Avon 32, Burke/South Central 24

    AVON — Avon captured a 32-24 win over Burke/South Central on Friday night in high school girls basketball.

    Lauren Sees led the way for the Pirates, tallying 15 points and five rebounds. Cheylee Nagel netted nine points and six rebounds in the victory. Avon was 11-for-37 from the field, 1-of-8 on 3-pointers, and made 9-of-14 free throws.

    The Cougars received nine points and five rebounds from Tressa Bull in the loss. B/SC was 7-of-36 from the field, 2-of-10 on 3-pointers, and made 8-of-20 free throws. The Cougars were outrebounded 24-20 in the contest.

    Avon (14-2) plays Gayville-Volin in Avon on Feb. 13. Burke/South Central (8-7) plays Bon Homme in Tyndall on Tuesday.

    A 9 10 24 32

    BSC 7 11 14 24

    Parkston 48, Gregory 25

    GREGORY — Paige Semmler and Lauren Reiner both scored 10 points in Parkston’s 48-25 girls basketball win over Gregory on Friday in Parkston.

    Semmler also grabbed 11 of Parkston’s 32 rebounds. Izzy Hohn collected five steals for the Trojans.

    Emma Schweigert led Gregory with with nine points. Hannah Juracek grabbed a team-high four rebounds. Allison Ekroth dished out three assists for the Gorillas.

    Gregory shot 7-for-31 from the field and 3-for-8 from long range. The Gorillas went 8-for-11 at the foul line. Gregory committed 19 turnovers.

    Parkston (5-9) will play at Chamberlain on Monday. Gregory (2-13) will play at White River on Tuesday.

    P 4 21 32 48

    G 8 14 21 25

    Boys basketball

    Bon Homme 62, Avon 40

    TYNDALL — Bon Homme earned a 62-40 victory over Avon on Friday night in prep boys basketball.

    Chase Kortan netted 23 points to help the Cavaliers, while Joey Slama compiled 12 points and 15 rebounds in the win. Bon Homme was 25-for-62 from the field and made 6-of-10 free-throw attempts.

    Sam Eben guided the Pirate offense by scoring 15 points and hauling in 10 rebounds in the loss. Avon was 14-of-50 from the field and made 9-of-18 free-throw attempts.

    Bon Homme (7-5) plays Monday against Beresford in Tyndall. Avon (3-9) plays Gregory on Monday in Avon.

    BH 11 33 51 62

    A 5 16 35 40

    Colome 55, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47

    COLOME — Colome picked up its seventh straight victory as they defeated Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55-47 on Friday night in high school boys basketball.

    Holden Thieman sparked the Cowboys with 23 points while Kelly O’Bryan accounted for 11 points of his own in addition to seven rebounds and seven assists. Colome was 22-of-52 from the field and were 8-of-13 from the free-throw line. The Cowboys outrebounded the Thunder 31-18 in the game.

    Michael Maas guided the Thunder with 15 points while Chase Pheifer added 10 points in the loss. The Thunder were 20-of-46 from the field and made 2-of-4 free-throw attempts.

    Colome won the JV game 34-24.

    Colome (11-2) plays Herreid/Selby Area today in the Highmore Classic. Andes Central/Dakota Christian (9-7) plays Bon Homme on Thursday in Lake Andes.

    C 17 31 41 55

    ACDC 19 28 32 47

    Mount Vernon/Plankinton 62, Wagner 42

    PLANKINTON — Kyle Glanzer’s 15 points powered Mount Vernon/Plankinton to a 62-42 victory over Wagner on Friday night in prep boys basketball.

    Glanzer was 6-of-9 from the field including 3-of-6 on 3-pointers in the game. Devin Rihanek and Hayden Schmidt each added 10 points for the Titans. MVP was 26-of-59 from the field, 8-of-35 on 3-pointers, and were 2-of-7 from the free-throw line.

    Wagner received 17 points from Alex Sully in the losing effort. Zyan Zephier added seven points and Lucas Goulette netted six points for the Red Raiders. Wagner was 14-of-41 from the field, 4-of-15 on 3-pointers, and 4-of-9 from the free-throw line. The Red Raiders outrebounded the Titans 37-25 in the game.

    Mount Vernon/Plankinton (10-3) plays Dell Rapids on Tuesday in Dell Rapids. Wagner (3-10) plays Ethan on Monday in Ethan.

    W 8 16 27 42

    MVP 17 34 56 62

    Kimball/White Lake 68, Ethan 42

    KIMBALL — Kimball/White Lake got back into the win column by downing Ethan 68-42 on Friday night in high school boys basketball.

    Seth Kirsch fuelled the WiLdKats with 21 points and Kory Peters added 17 points in the win. Garrett Wessel was the leading KWL rebounder with 12 boards. The WiLdKats were 26-of-48 from the field, 5-of-11 on 3-pointers, and 7-of-14 from the free-throw line.

    Abiah Plastow posted 17 points and 10 rebounds in the losing effort for Ethan, while Derek Storm added 12 points. The Rustlers were 12-of-31 from the field, 4-of-21 on 3-pointers, and made 6-of-10 free-throw attempts.

    Kimball/White Lake (5-8) plays Lyman at Presho on Tuesday. Ethan (1-14) plays Wagner on Monday in Ethan.

    KWL 20 34 54 68

    E 10 19 33 42

    Garretson 47, McCook Central/Montrose 32

    SALEM — Garretson picked up a victory by downing McCook Central/Montrose 47-32 on Friday night in prep boys basketball.

    The Blue Dragons received 23 points and nine rebounds from Shay Gibson in the win, while teammate Drew Blosmo added 12 points and seven boards. Garretson was 18-of-45 from the field, 6-of-17 on 3-pointers, and 4-of-9 from the free-throw line.

    Joey Eickman was the lone Fighting Cougar in double figures with 12 points. Koltan Lindstrom grabbed eight rebounds in the losing effort. MCM was 11-of-45 from the field, 1-of-15 on 3-pointers, and 10-of-17 from the free-throw line.

    Garretson (3-12) plays Howard in Garretson on Friday. McCook Central/Montrose (2-12) plays Crofton, Neb. on Tuesday in Crofton, Nebraska.

    G 19 25 37 47

    MCM 6 13 21 32

    Marty 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61

    TRIPP — Tripp-Delmont/Armour put up 30 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Marty earned the 67-61 victory on Friday night in high school boys basketball.

    Lonnie Hare was the leading scorer for the Braves as he posted 24 points in the win. The Braves were 14-of-24 from the field, 10-of-27 on 3-pointers, and made 9-of-24 free-throw attempts.

    Noah Schafers managed a big night in the loss as he scored 24 points, hauled in 18 rebounds, and also had three steals. Trevor Lau added 11 points and four assists for TDA. The Nighthawks were 21-of-43 from the field, 4-of-18 on 3-pointers, and made 7-of-17 free-throw attempts.

    Marty won the JV game 34-28.

    Marty (4-12) hosts the Dakota Plains Invitational beginning next Thursday. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (2-12) plays Freeman today in Freeman.

    TDA 7 18 31 61

    M 17 27 47 67

    Viborg-Hurley 61, Freeman Academy/Marion 41

    VIBORG — Viborg-Hurley captured a 61-41 victory over Freeman Academy/Marion on Friday night in prep boys basketball.

    Trace Sikkink paved the way for the Cougars with 18 points, while Quinn Doorn contributed 11 points and six rebounds in the win. VH was 23-of-54 from the field, 6-of-17 on 3-pointers, and outrebounded the Bearcats 39-21.

    Thaniel Schroeder led all scorers with 21 points in the loss. Stephan Waltner contributed nine points in the loss for the Bearcats. FAM was 11-of-39 from the field and 2-of-9 on 3-pointers.

    Viborg-Hurley (7-8) plays Avon in Viborg on Tuesday. Freeman Academy/Marion (2-12) plays Gayville-Volin in Gayville on Tuesday.

    FAM 8 13 24 41

    VH 11 29 50 61

    Parkston 60, Gregory 39

    GREGORY — Brady Albrecht had 15 points and nine rebounds for Parkston to help the Trojans to a road boys basketball win Friday at Gregory 60-39.

    Parkston shot 50 percent in the game (21-for-42) and got 12 points from Brayden Leischner. They were 12 for 20 on free throws.

    Gregory had 15 points from Robert Vomacka and 13 points from Jayd VanDerWerff. Gregory was 16-for-45 shooting and made 4 of 12 free throws.

    Parkston (7-7) will take on Aberdeen Christian today at the Sanford Pentagon, while Gregory (4-9) goes to Madison today to play Elkton-Lake Benton in the Hefty Seed Shootout.

    P 12 24 43 60

    G 6 15 30 39

    Bridgewater-Emery 82, Gayville-Volin 40

    GAYVILLE — No. 1 Bridgewater-Emery remained undefeated with an 82-40 boys basketball win over Gayville-Volin on Friday in Gayville.

    Sawyer Schultz powered the Huskies with 27 points and seven assists. Jamin Arend added 19 points and dished out seven assists. Sam Arend contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds.

    No other statistics were available.

    Bridgewater-Emery (14-0) will play at Canton on Monday. Gayville-Volin (6-8) will host Freeman Academy/Marion on Tuesday.

    BOYS' BASKETBALL

    Aberdeen Central 59, Yankton 41

    Alcester-Hudson 47, Beresford 45

    Bison 56, McIntosh 14

    Bon Homme 62, Avon 40

    Bridgewater-Emery 82, Gayville-Volin 40

    Clark/Willow Lake 55, Deuel 49

    Colome 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48

    Crazy Horse 60, Takini 43

    Douglas 70, Belle Fourche 37

    Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Dakota Valley 46

    Elkton-Lake Benton 58, Deubrook 45

    Garretson 47, McCook Central/Montrose 32

    Great Plains Lutheran 63, Wilmot 51

    Hamlin 60, Webster 56

    Herreid/Selby Area 73, Edmunds Central 36

    Hopkins, Minn. 87, Sioux Falls Washington 73

    Huron 70, Spearfish 50

    Irene-Wakonda 70, Baltic 42

    Kadoka Area 44, Wall 43

    Kimball/White Lake 68, Ethan 42

    Lemmon 54, Faith 40

    Marty Indian 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61

    McLaughlin 46, Stanley County 45

    Milbank Area 67, Redfield/Doland 56

    Minnetonka, Minn. 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

    Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Wagner 42

    New Underwood 48, Newell 43

    Parkston 60, Gregory 39

    Pierre 61, Mitchell 45

    Potter County 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 30

    Rapid City Stevens 54, Rapid City Central 41

    Sioux Falls Christian 68, Canton 54

    Sisseton 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 56

    St. Thomas More 50, Chadron, Neb. 38

    Tri-Valley 66, Dell Rapids 59

    Viborg-Hurley 61, Freeman Academy/Marion 41

    Waverly-South Shore 47, Waubay/Summit 38

    Wayzata, Minn. 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln 58

    White River 73, Bennett County 36

    GIRLS' BASKETBALL

    Avon 32, Burke/South Central 24

    Belle Fourche 47, Douglas 44

    Beresford 46, Alcester-Hudson 36

    Brandon Valley 58, Watertown 36

    Clark-Willow Lake JV 45, Deuel 44

    Crazy Horse 69, Takini 11

    Dakota Valley 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 60

    Dell Rapids 51, Tri-Valley 40

    Dell Rapids St. Mary 38, Arlington 19

    Deubrook 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 51

    Dupree 58, Rapid City Christian 41

    Ethan 51, Kimball/White Lake 25

    Flandreau 68, Sioux Valley 33

    Freeman Academy/Marion 46, Viborg 45

    Gayville-Volin 63, Bridgewater-Emery 51

    Groton Area 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52

    Herreid/Selby Area 65, Edmunds Central 18

    Hopkins, Minn. 72, Sioux Falls Washington 58

    Howard 70, Canistota 44

    Huron 59, Sturgis Brown 52

    Irene-Wakonda 45, Baltic 36

    Madison 54, West Central 43

    McLaughlin 59, Stanley County 29

    Milbank Area 51, Redfield/Doland 30

    Mitchell 50, Spearfish 49

    Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Wagner 38

    Parkston 48, Gregory 25

    Potter County 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 39

    Sioux Falls Christian 72, Canton 36

    Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Wayzata, Minn. 58

    Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Minnetonka, Minn. 60, OT

    St. Thomas More 38, Chadron, Neb. 24

    Tri-State, N.D. 67, Britton-Hecla 53

    Wall 67, Kadoka Area 55

