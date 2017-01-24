With winter storm, area sports schedules become shuffled

A number of area events were also called off Tuesday:

The basketball doubleheader between Hanson and Sanborn Central/Woonsocket was pushed to Jan. 31 in Woonsocket.

Menno’s boys basketball game with Gayville-Volin set for Tuesday will be played Feb. 2 in Menno.

Gregory’s girls basketball game at Tripp-Delmont/Armour has been postponed. No makeup date has been set.

Madison and Chamberlain will make up their boys basketball game on Feb. 6, with the varsity contest at 7:30 p.m. in Madison.

Bon Homme’s basketball doubleheader with Beresford will be made up Feb. 6 in Tyndall.

Parkston and Platte-Geddes postponed their basketball doubleheader. The boys games will be made up Jan. 28 in Platte, while the girls’ date is pending.

Winner’s boys basketball game with Todd County will be made up Jan. 30 in Winner.

Colome and Kimball/White Lake will make up their boys basketball game Jan. 31 in Colome.

The Marion/Freeman wrestling quadrangular scheduled has been moved to 5 p.m. Thursday.

The boys basketball contest between Freeman and McCook Central/Montrose was postponed to Thursday in Montrose.

Freeman’s girls basketball game with Viborg-Hurley will be played as a split doubleheader Jan. 31. The Flyer girls will play at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Freeman boys against Scotland at 8 p.m.

The Mount Vernon/Plankinton and Wagner basketball doubleheader will be played Feb. 3 in Plankinton.

The basketball doubleheader between Avon and Bridgewater-Emery has been postponed. No make up date has been determined.