Corsica-Stickney downs Langford Area

The Lions (11-1) were clinging to a 29-28 lead with under two minutes left in the third quarter when Corsica-Stickney (10-1) caught fire from deep.

Clayton Menning nailed two 3-pointers late in the third quarter, with the second putting the Jaguars ahead 34-31 with five seconds left in the period.

The senior guard hit another one 10 seconds into the fourth quarter and Landon Bruinsma drilled a triple to make it 40-31.

“Some big buckets by several players,” Corsica-Stickney coach Mike Tuschen said. “I think Clayton kind of got the spark going and just made some big buckets and obviously he is a leader and just distributed the ball and some other guys stepped up and made some very big baskets.”

The Jaguars stretched their lead to 43-31, but the Lions whittled the deficit to 43-36 with 2:22 remaining. Menning put the game on ice with his fourth 3-pointer to push it back to 10 points.

Corsica-Stickney closed it out from there.

“They hit some big shots,” Langford Area coach Paul Raasch said. “We weren’t real disappointed with how we were defending them. They just hit the shots.”

Menning tossed in a team-high 14 points for the Jaguars, now winners of their last nine games. Cordel Menning added 10 points for Corsica-Stickney, which shot 7-for-21 from 3-point range.

Mason Larson led Langford Area with 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Ryan Punt added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions, who were handed their first defeat of the season.

Langford all-state point guard Chance Olson was limited to just five points on 2-for-11 shooting from the field. He picked up three quick fouls in the third quarter and sat for the last 3 1/2 minutes of the period.

“I think Olson’s foul changed how the game was going to be played the rest of the way,” Raasch said. “He was guarding (Clayton) Menning and we really don’t have a matchup for him when Chance is out and then when he came back in, we couldn’t be real aggressive.”

The teams traded baskets late in the third quarter before Menning’s trey with 50 seconds left put Corsica-Stickney ahead for good.

“I wanted to give a spark to my team, get us going and I guess it worked out,” Menning said.

The Jaguars struggled to hit shots early, but stayed in the game with their defense. Corsica-Stickney went 2-for-11 from beyond the arc in the first half. The Jaguars shot 5-for-10 from deep in the final two quarters.

“We started off and couldn’t hit many shots,” Menning said. “We still stayed with it. We still had our defense there to save us. Once we started hitting shots, then we got our spark going and we finished it from there.”

Tuschen also praised his team’s defense for the win. The Lions led 22-18 at halftime, but scored nine points in both the third and fourth quarters. Langford shot 13-for-51 from the field and 1-for-18 from 3-point range.

“I am just extremely proud of that end of the floor,” Tuschen said. “We’ve had some good times defensively, but I think tonight we played all four quarters of defense and I think that is what won the game.”

Corsica-Stickney will host Menno on Jan. 27 in Corsica. Langford Area will play Northwestern on Jan. 27 in Mellette.

Corsica-Stickney 48, Langford Area 40Langford Area (11-1): Chance Olson 2-11 0-0 5, Mason Larson 6-17 4-5 16, Zac Fries 0-5 0-0 0, James Erickson 2-6 2-2 6, Ryan Punt 3-8 6-8 12, Logan Block 0-0 0-0 0, Dylan Frey 0-4 1-2 1, Cody Jensen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-51 13-17 40.Corsica-Stickney (10-1): Josh Moser 1-2 2-2 4, Kyle Menning 2-7 0-0 4, Clayton Menning 5-10 0-0 14, Hunter Johnson 4-9 0-1 8, Cordel Menning 3-9 3-4 10, Bryce Plamp 1-3 0-0 2, Landon Bruinsma 2-7 0-0 6, Jaden Barse 0-0 0-0 0, Reed Ban Hofman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 5-7 48.LA12 22 31 40C-S11 18 34 48

3-point field goals: LA 1 (Olson 1); C-S 7 (Clayton Menning 4, Cordel Menning 1, Bruinsma 2). Rebounds: LA 33 (Punt 12); C-S 39 (Johnson 9). Assists: LA 6 (Larson 3); C-S 13 (Johnson 4). Blocked shots: LA 3 (Larson 2); C-S 3 (Johnson 2). Steals: LA 5 (Olson 3); C-S 2 (Moser 1, Clayton Menning 1). Turnovers: LA 6; C-S 9. Total fouls: LA 10; C-S 10.