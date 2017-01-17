Area wrestling roundup: KWLPG wins three at home quad

Wyatt Talbott (113) and Caden Lenz (138/145) led the way for KWLPG, each earning three wins. Levi Nightingale (120) had a pair of pins on the night, as well.

Trustyn Wolf (152) and Dawson Hopkins (160) each had major decision victories and Tanner Peterson earned a pin for MCM against the WiLdKats. Lance Soukup (106), Ben Soukup (132), K.J. St. Pierre (182) all earned pins for the Red Raiders against KWLPG. Wyatt Stevens (126) and Rylie Stevens (182) each had pins for WSW against KWLPG.

Winner Area knocks off No. 1 Valentine

VALENTINE, Neb. — Kaden Keiser’s 10-6 decision over Chase Olson at 106 pounds gave Winner Area a 39-36 win over Valentine (Neb.) Tuesday night in a triangular.

The Badgers were the No. 1-ranked dual team in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association’s most recent Class C rankings.

Wyatt Turnquist (113) and Atlas Willuweit (120), Kayleb Brozik (170), Achilles Willuweit (182) and Tre`zen Doren (285) all earning pins against the Badgers, in a dual that was tied 36-36 heading into the final match at 106.

In Winner Area’s 58-18 win over O’Neill, Keiser, Turnquist, Doren and Atlas Willuweit all earned pins, along with Trevor Peters (126), Aaron Gilchrist (132), Landon Debus (138) and Riggin Shippy (160).

Parkston tops Bon Homme/Scotland

PARKSTON — Parkston claimed a 50-24 dual victory against Bon Homme/Scotland on Tuesday.

Noah Mahoney (113 pounds), Logan Mahoney (126), Rocky Berg (145), Kyler Holzbauer (152), Dawson Semmler (160) and Slayton Neugebauer (182) picked up contested wins for the Trojans. Berg and Holzbauer won their matches by pins, while Mahoney and Neugebauer won by major decisions.

Jordan Rueb (106) won his match by pin to claim Bon Homme/Scotland’s only contested victory. Bon Homme/Scotland won three matches by forfeit.