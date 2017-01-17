No. 5 Avon downs Mitchell Christian

Avon (9-2) was led by Cheylee Nagel’s 22 points, five rebounds, four steals and four assists. Lauren Sees added 13 points, while Kacie Mudder contributed four points and seven rebounds for the ranked squad.

Avon jumped out to a 15-6 first quarter lead and held Mitchell Christian scoreless in the second quarter. The Pirates led 33-6 at halftime.

“We knew this was going to be a tough game and the girls fought hard,” Mitchell Christian coach Jackie Van Laecken said. “(Avon) Coach (Brad) Poppe does a great job with his team and they work hard on both ends of the court.”

Charlotte Haag paced the Golden Eagles (2-10) with 11 points and five rebounds.

Mitchell Christian will host Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Thursday at MCS Gym. Avon will host Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Thursday.

Avon 58, Mitchell Christian 15Avon (9-2): Hanna Powers 2 0-0 5, Lauren Sees 5 3-4 13, Livi Jurrens 1 1-2 3, Cheylee Nagel 10 1-2 22, Kacie Mudder 1 2-3 4, Ashley Cap 1 0-0 2, Courtney Buchholz 0 2-2 2, Tori Schryvers 1 0-0 2, Madisyn Cameron 1 0-0 3, Josie Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 9-13 58.Mitchell Christian (2-10): Charlotte Haag 5 1-3 11, Carlie Vander Pol 1 0-0 2, Alyson Vander Pol 1 0-0 2, Jocelyn Baas 0 0-2 0, Erica Thompson 0 0-2 0. Totals 7 1-7 15.A15 33 53 58MC6 6 13 15

3-point field goals: A 3 (Powers 1, Nagel 1, Cameron 1); MC 0. Rebounds: A 23 (Mudder 7); MC 16 (Haag 5). Steals: A 8 (Nagel 4); MC 1. Assists: A 11 (Nagel 4); MC 4.