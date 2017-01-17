Mitchell Christian holds off Avon

Mitchell Christian has let leads slip away this season, but it was able to close out the Pirates on Tuesday.

“We had a few games where we were close and haven’t quite been able to put it away,” Mitchell Christian coach Jesse Tolsma said. “Tonight, it was good to get over that hump and close it out.”

Mitchell Christian led at each quarter stop and never let Avon make a serious dent into the lead.

“It wasn’t the prettiest game tonight,” Tolsma said, “but the kids did a really good job, especially down the stretch of just staying calm and staying composed.”

Tolsma also credited the Golden Eagles’ defense for pulling out the victory.

“If you hold your opponent to 38 points, you should give yourself a chance to be in the game and chance to win,” Tolsma said. “So we did a good job on that end.”

Alec Nelson paced the Golden Eagles with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. Ty Vander Pol tossed in 11 points and collected 12 rebounds. Zach Bosworth netted 10 points.

Sam Eben led Avon with 11 points.

Mitchell Christian (3-7) will host Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Thursday. Avon (2-5) will host Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Thursday.

Mitchell Christian 50, Avon 38

Avon (2-5): Dylan Raysby 4 0-0 8, Sam Eben 4 2-5 11, Levi DeJong 3 1-2 7, Tate Wynia 1 2-4 4, Jacob Cihak 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 5-11 38.

Mitchell Christian (3-7): Zach Bosworth 1 7-12 10, Ty Vander Pol 5 1-5 11, Alec Nelson 6 3-7 16, Riley O’Neill 1 0-0 3, Christian Cooper 3 0-0 8, Noah Swenson 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 13-26 50.

A5 14 26 38

MC13 26 37 50

3-point field goals: A 1 (Eben 1); MC 5 (Bosworth 1, Nelson 1, O’Neill 1, Cooper 2). Rebounds: MC 31 (Vander Pol 12). Steals: MC 9 (Cooper 5). Assists: MC 8 (Nelson 3). Total fouls: A 22; MC 12. Turnovers: MC 10.