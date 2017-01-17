Peterson tallied 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Black Panthers on the night. Hallie Hallock put up 14 points and Jada Nelson added 11 points for Platte-Geddes. The Black Panthers shot 20-of-44 from the field and made 7-of-10 free-throw attempts.

Tressa Bull paced the Cougar offense with 13 points. Alexandra Fernau added 11 points and Taylee Indahl had seven points and seven rebounds in the loss. The Cougars were 15-of-55 from the field and made 5-of-10 free-throw attempts.

Burke/South Central won the JV game 33-28.

Platte-Geddes (6-5) plays Scotland in Platte on Friday. Burke/South Central (5-4) begins play in the Southern Plains Conference Tournament in Burke on Thursday.

PG 10 24 37 49

BSC 15 27 35 45

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Baltic 30

SALEM — McCook Central/Montrose topped Baltic 54-30 in high school girls basketball action on Tuesday night.

Morgan Koepsell led the Fighting Cougars with 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steal in the game. Teammate Danielle Hansen contributed 10 points while Morgan Erikson recorded five rebounds for MCM. The Fighting Cougars were 24-of-55 from the field and made 4-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Baltic received 12 points and five rebounds from Jayda Tidemann. Maddie Polzin chipped in eight points. The Bulldogs were 12-of-43-from the field and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line.

McCook Central/Montrose (9-1) plays Flandreau on Friday in Flandreau. Baltic (2-7) plays Freeman Academy/Marion in Baltic on Thursday.

B 10 14 25 30

MCM 16 28 42 54

Chamberlain 68, Gregory 44

CHAMBERLAIN — Sierra Kenobbie helped lead Chamberlain to a 68-44 victory over Gregory on Tuesday night in prep girls basketball action.

Kenobbie tallied 27 points in the contest, while teammate Mady Handel registered 17 points and eight rebounds in the victory. The Cubs were 22-of-53 from the field for 42 percent and 16-of-25 from the free-throw line. Chamberlain held the rebounding advantage in the game 35-32.

Gregory received 15 points from Allison Ekroth and 10 points from Emma Schweigert. The Gorillas were 14-of-45 from the field and 10-of-18 from the free-throw line.

Chamberlain (4-6) plays Miller in Miller on Thursday. Gregory (1-9) begins play in the Southern Plains Conference Tournament in Burke on Thursday.

C 15 26 50 68

G 7 18 33 44

Ethan 66, Menno 30

ETHAN — Ellie Hohn scored her 1,000th career point for Ethan as the Rustlers defeated Menno 66-30 on Tuesday night.

Karly Gustafson was the leading scorer for No. 1 Ethan with 20 points, while Kacey Bartscher had 19 points and Hohn added 11 points. Rachel Hawkins was credited with seven assists in the victory. The Rustlers were 22-of-33 from the field and won the rebounding battle 24-16.

Morgan Edelman paced the Wolves with seven points in the loss. Menno committed 18 turnovers in the game and were 7-of-22 from the field.

Ethan won the JV game 32-19.

Ethan (10-1) plays Corsica-Stickney in Stickney on Friday. Menno (5-7) plays Freeman on Friday in Freeman.

M 11 21 25 30

E 16 38 56 66

Kimball/White Lake 57, Bridgewater-Emery 26

KIMBALL — Kimball/White Lake topped Bridgewater-Emery 57-26 on Tuesday night in girls basketball action.

Whitney Hinker and Nikki Reuland both had 14 points for the WiLdKats, while Brooklyn Donald added 12 rebounds and eight points in the win. KWL was 17-of-48 from the field and 19-of-27 from the free-throw line.

Kadra Kayser had eight points and four steals for the Huskies in the loss. BE was 9-of-39 from the field and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Kimball/White Lake (6-6) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton in Plankinton on Thursday. Bridgewater-Emery (1-8) plays Howard in Howard on Thursday.

BE 6 12 16 26

KWL 13 26 43 57

Winner 58, Bennett County 19

WINNER — Winner raced past Bennett County 58-19 on Tuesday night in high school girls basketball.

Madyson Frazier scored 26 points to lead Winner victory. Frazier shot 12-of-15 from the field and made 2-of-3 3-point attempts on the night. Winner shot 25-of-59 from the field and were 4-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Bennett County received nine points and five rebounds from Mary Risse in the loss. Bennett County was 7-of-45 from the field and made 3-of-6 free-throw attempts in the game.

Winner (8-4) plays Pine Ridge in Winner on Thursday. Bennett County (1-9) plays Red Cloud in Martin on Friday.

B 6 7 14 19

W 19 45 56 58

Irene-Wakonda 63, Scotland 37

IRENE — Irene-Wakonda downed Scotland 63-37 on Tuesday night in prep girls basketball action.

Shannon O’Malley poured in 21 points to help lead the Eagles to victory. Nora O’Malley and Ashley Emmick both chipped in eight points for Irene-Wakonda on the night.

Taylor Bietz and Taylor Gall both scored 10 points for the Highlanders in the loss. Shannon Fanning added eight points for Scotland.

Irene-Wakonda (5-6) plays Crofton, Nebraska on Friday in Wakonda. Scotland (3-6) plays Platte-Geddes in Platte on Friday.

Boys basketball

Bon Homme 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36

TYNDALL -- Bryce Scieszinski and Chase Kortan combined to score 35 points to power Bon Homme to a 58-36 boys basketball win over Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Tuesday in Tyndall.

Scieszinski led the Cavaliers with 22 points, while Kortan tossed in 13 points.

Logan Fechner paced the Nighthawks with 12 points and Michael Lau added 11 points.

Bon Homme (5-4) plays Parkston in Parkston on Thursday. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (1-9) plays Mitchell Christian in Mitchell on Thursday.

TDA2 10 24 36

BH15 37 43 58

Canistota 72, Freeman Academy/Marion 33

CANISTOTA — Canistota topped Freeman Academy/Marion 72-33 in a boys basketball contest on Tuesday in Canistota.

Jordan Lee paced the Hawks with 21 points. Xavier Ward recorded a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and added five steals. Jacob White Lance also stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, seven assists and four steals. Canistota shot 32-for-51 from the field and 4-for-6 at the foul line. The Hawks collected 35 rebounds.

Brennan Haggerty and Stephen Waltner paced Freeman Academy/Marion with nine points apiece. The Bearcats shot 13-for-32 from the field and 5-for-6 at the free throw line. Freeman Academy/Marion grabbed 15 rebounds.

Canistota (7-3) plays Hanson on Thursday in Canistota. Freeman Academy/Marion (1-9) plays Baltic on Thursday in Baltic.

F8 17 28 33

C19 38 52 72

Menno 55, Ethan 39

ETHAN — Menno topped Ethan 55-39 in high school boys basketball action on Tuesday night.

Spencer Schultz had 17 points and Trey Bohlmann netted 16 points to lead the Wolves to victory. Menno was 21-of-29 from the field and made all four of its free-throw attempts.

Abiah Plastow helped the Rustler cause by tallying 17 points on the night. Ethan was 11-of-31 from the field and made 8-of-15 free-throw attempts.

Ethan won the JV game 37-32.

Menno (4-5) plays Freeman in Menno on Thursday. Ethan (1-9) plays Corsica-Stickney in Ethan on Thursday.

E 7 19 30 39

M 8 22 41 55

Howard 55, Hanson 50

HOWARD — Howard picked up its first win of the season by defeating Hanson 55-50 in prep boys basketball action on Tuesday night.

Kalub Carmichael led the Tigers with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Connor Hamilton added 11 points and 10 rebounds in the win. The Tigers were 19-of-42 from the field and made 10-of-16 free-throw attempts in the contest.

Hanson was paced by Donnie Weber’s 26 points and eight rebounds. Nathan Stewart added 15 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. The Beavers were 20-of-38 from the field and 6-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Hanson won the JV game.

Howard (1-7) plays Bridgewater-Emery on Thursday in Howard. Hanson (6-4) plays Canistota on Thursday in Canistota.

HAN 9 24 31 50

HOW 16 26 44 55

Freeman 64, Centerville 33

CENTERVILLE — Freeman downed Centerville 64-33 in high school boys basketball action on Tuesday night.

Charles Harberts led all scorers with 15 points. Bryce Dannenbring added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Flyers.

John Balleweg posted eight points in the loss for the Tornadoes, while Dylan Olson was credited with six rebounds.

Freeman won the JV game 38-20.

Freeman (4-5) plays Menno in Menno on Thursday. Centerville (0-9) plays Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday in Centerville.

F 12 27 45 64

C 6 15 27 33

Iroquois 60, Wessington Springs 57

HURON -- Iroquois held off Wessington Springs late to claim a 60-57 boys basketball win over Wessington Springs in the 281 Conference Tournament on Tuesday at the Huron Arena.

Jacob Bich led Iroquois with 16 points, while Caleb Waldner added 11 points. Gavin Machtemes chipped in with 10 points for the Chiefs, who led 43-35 entering the fourth quarter.

John Witte carried Wessington Springs with 38 points, including 15 points in the fourth quarter. He added 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Iroquois shot 23-for-53 from the field, 3-for-13 from the 3-point line and 11-for-14 at the foul line.

Wessington Springs went 20-for-55 from the floor, 4-for-14 from long range and 13-for-23 at the free throw line.

Wessington Springs (2-7) will play Sunshine Bible Academy in the seventh place game of the tournament on Thursday at the Huron Arena. Iroquois (2-9) will play Hitchcock-Tulare in the fifth place game of the tournament on Thursday at the Huron Arena.

I17 22 43 60

WS10 22 35 57

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 62, Highmore-Harrold 40

HURON — Sanborn Central/Woonsocket topped Highmore-Harrold 62-40 in high school boys basketball action on Tuesday night.

Trevor Olson scored 20 points for the Blackhawks while Trey Weber tallied 15 points. Trent Kingsbury had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win. SCW made 21-of-48 field goal attempts on the night and held a 30-25 rebounding advantage in the contest.

Jharett Bloomenrader scored 18 points and hauled in 11 rebounds for the Pirates in the loss. HH was 16-of-65 from the field, including 1-of-19 on 3-pointers.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (7-2) plays Wolsey-Wessington on Thursday in Huron for the 281 Conference Tournament Championship. Highmore-Harrold (5-4) plays James Valley Christian on Thursday in Huron for third place in the 281 Conference Tournament.

SCW 17 29 47 62

HH 10 21 29 40

O’Neill, Neb. 74, Wagner 34

O’NEILL, Neb. — Wagner fell to O’Neill, Nebraska 74-34 on Tuesday night in high school boys basketball action.

No statistics were reported.

Wagner (1-8) plays Avon on Saturday in Avon.

Irene-Wakonda 80, Scotland 55

IRENE — Irene-Wakonda upended No. 3 Scotland 80-55 on Tuesday night in high school boys basketball action.

No statistics were reported.

Irene-Wakonda (5-3) plays Crofton, Nebraska in Wakonda on Friday. Scotland (9-1) plays Alcester-Hudson on Monday in Scotland.

Colome 69, Jones County 41

MURDO — Colome continued its winning ways by securing a 69-41 victory over Jones County on Tuesday night in high school boys basketball.

No statistics were reported.

Colome (8-2) plays Cody-Kilgore, Nebraska in Cody, Nebraska on Thursday. Jones County (1-10) plays Lyman in Murdo on Tuesday.

Stanley County 76, Lyman 58

FORT PIERRE — Stanley County picked up a 76-58 boys basketball victory over Lyman on Tuesday night.

No statistics were reported.

Stanley County (9-2) plays Potter County in Gettysburg on Friday. Lyman (2-9) plays Burke/South Central on Thursday in Presho.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 66, Hamlin 37

Bon Homme 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36

Brandon Valley 62, Huron 52

Brookings 49, Aberdeen Central 48

Canistota 72, Freeman Academy/Marion 33

Clark/Willow Lake 65, Britton-Hecla 41

Colome 69, Jones County 41

Crow Creek 83, Miller 45

Flandreau 55, Deuel 25

Freeman 64, Centerville 33

Groton Area 68, Ipswich 34

Harrisburg 69, Mitchell 55

Herreid/Selby Area 60, Potter County 54

Irene-Wakonda 80, Scotland 55

Leola/Frederick 34, Ellendale, N.D. 23

Menno 55, Ethan 39

Mitchell Christian 50, Avon 38

Morrill, Neb. 73, Edgemont 44

O'Neill, Neb. 74, Wagner 34

Parker 72, Gayville-Volin 52

Pierre 58, Rapid City Central 47

Pine Ridge 70, St. Francis Indian 61

Rapid City Christian 52, Oelrichs 51

Rapid City Stevens 83, Douglas 55

Redfield/Doland 59, Great Plains Lutheran 44

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 65, Yankton 42

Sioux Valley 78, Chester 72

St. Thomas More 78, Lead-Deadwood 22

Stanley County 76, Lyman 58

Tiospaye Topa 61, Dupree 42

Vermillion 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 41

Warner 89, Northwestern 56

Webster 47, Florence/Henry 41

281 Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Hitchcock-Tulare 47, Sunshine Bible Academy 21

Iroquois 58, Wessington Springs 57

Semifinal

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 62, Highmore-Harrold 40

Wolsey-Wessington 59, James Valley Christian 45

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

First Round

Arlington 35, Deubrook 27

Colman-Egan 60, Estelline 30

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 61, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Avon 58, Mitchell Christian 15

Belle Fourche 42, Douglas 36

Brandon Valley 69, Huron 24

Brookings 57, Aberdeen Central 50

Chamberlain 68, Gregory 44

Clark/Willow Lake 51, Britton-Hecla 29

Crow Creek 49, Miller 40

Dakota Valley 53, Canton 27

Dell Rapids 62, West Central 45

Dupree 85, Tiospaye Topa 48

Ethan 66, Menno 30

Faulkton 70, Potter County 63

Flandreau 47, Deuel 13

Hamlin 60, Aberdeen Roncalli 53

Harrisburg 59, Mitchell 30

Kimball/White Lake 57, Bridgewater-Emery 26

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Baltic 30

Milbank Area 43, Castlewood 38

New Underwood 53, Hot Springs 18

O'Neill, Neb. 64, Wagner 39

Oelrichs 63, Rapid City Christian 19

Philip 55, Bison 23

Platte-Geddes 49, Burke/South Central 45

Rapid City Central 67, Pierre 48

Sioux Falls Christian 45, Garretson 36

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 31, Yankton 28

Sioux Valley 63, Chester 52

Sisseton 41, Redfield/Doland 31

Spearfish 46, Hill City 45

St. Thomas More 46, Lead-Deadwood 12

Sully Buttes 80, Eureka/Bowdle 12

Tea Area 53, Beresford 52

Tri-Valley 52, Lennox 51

Vermillion 41, Elk Point-Jefferson 39

Waubay/Summit 53, Langford 33

Wilmot 55, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 24

Winner 58, Bennett County 19