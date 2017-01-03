Week of Jan. 2 South Dakota Sportswriters Polls
The South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school basketball polls for the week of Jan. 2 are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record and vote points. Records are listed through Jan. 1
Boys
Class AA
1. SF O'Gorman (6) 4-2 34 1
2. SF Washington (1) 5-2 27 3
3. Brandon Valley 4-1 15 5
4. Huron 2-2 12 NR
5. SF Lincoln 2-2 7 4
Others receiving votes: Brookings 6, Sturgis 4.
Class A
1. SF Christian (6) 2-1 34 1
2. St. Thom. More (1) 4-1 29 2
3. Sioux Valley 6-1 17 3
4. Chamberlain 3-0 9 4
5. Vermillion 7-0 7 RV
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 6, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2, Flandreau 1.
Class B
1. Langford Area (5) 5-0 31 2
2. Warner (2) 3-1 24 1
3. Bridgewater-Emery 4-0 22 5
4. Parker 4-1 15 4
5. Corsica-Stickney 3-1 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Potter County 2, Chester Area 2, Scotland 1, Colman-Egan 1, Sully Buttes 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. SF Washington (7) 5-1 35 1
2. Aberdeen Central 4-1 24 2
3. Harrisburg 2-1 22 3
4. Brandon Valley 5-1 17 4
4. RC Central 4-1 3 NR
Others receiving votes: RC Stevens 2, SF Lincoln 2.
Class A
1. St. Thom. More (7) 5-0 35 1
2. Hamlin 3-0 22 T3
3. Lennox 3-0 20 T3
4. MCM 4-0 15 2
5. Little Wound 3-1 7 RV
Others receiving votes: Madison 6.
Class B
1. Sully Buttes (4) 4-1 32 1
2. Ethan (3) 5-0 30 2
3. SC/W 4-0 21 3
4. Warner 4-0 12 4
5. Freeman 4-0 5 5
Others receiving votes: De Smet 3, Hanson 1.