    Week of Jan. 2 South Dakota Sportswriters Polls

    By Daily Republic Sports Today at 12:06 a.m.
    Bridgewater-Emery's Cole Gassman (1) drives past Prairie Seeds Academy's Alonzo Boothi (12) during a game in the Mike Miller Classic on Friday at the Corn Palace. (Matt Gade / Republic)

    The South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school basketball polls for the week of Jan. 2 are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record and vote points. Records are listed through Jan. 1

    Boys

    Class AA

    1. SF O'Gorman (6) 4-2 34 1

    2. SF Washington (1) 5-2 27 3

    3. Brandon Valley 4-1 15 5

    4. Huron 2-2 12 NR

    5. SF Lincoln 2-2 7 4

    Others receiving votes: Brookings 6, Sturgis 4.

    Class A

    1. SF Christian (6) 2-1 34 1

    2. St. Thom. More (1) 4-1 29 2

    3. Sioux Valley 6-1 17 3

    4. Chamberlain 3-0 9 4

    5. Vermillion 7-0 7 RV

    Others receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 6, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2, Flandreau 1.

    Class B

    1. Langford Area (5) 5-0 31 2

    2. Warner (2) 3-1 24 1

    3. Bridgewater-Emery 4-0 22 5

    4. Parker 4-1 15 4

    5. Corsica-Stickney 3-1 7 NR

    Others receiving votes: Potter County 2, Chester Area 2, Scotland 1, Colman-Egan 1, Sully Buttes 1.

    Girls

    Class AA

    1. SF Washington (7) 5-1 35 1

    2. Aberdeen Central 4-1 24 2

    3. Harrisburg 2-1 22 3

    4. Brandon Valley 5-1 17 4

    4. RC Central 4-1 3 NR

    Others receiving votes: RC Stevens 2, SF Lincoln 2.

    Class A

    1. St. Thom. More (7) 5-0 35 1

    2. Hamlin 3-0 22 T3

    3. Lennox 3-0 20 T3

    4. MCM 4-0 15 2

    5. Little Wound 3-1 7 RV

    Others receiving votes: Madison 6.

    Class B

    1. Sully Buttes (4) 4-1 32 1

    2. Ethan (3) 5-0 30 2

    3. SC/W 4-0 21 3

    4. Warner 4-0 12 4

    5. Freeman 4-0 5 5

    Others receiving votes: De Smet 3, Hanson 1.

