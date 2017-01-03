Week of Jan. 2 South Dakota Sportswriters Polls

Bridgewater-Emery's Cole Gassman (1) drives past Prairie Seeds Academy's Alonzo Boothi (12) during a game in the Mike Miller Classic on Friday at the Corn Palace. (Matt Gade / Republic)

The South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school basketball polls for the week of Jan. 2 are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record and vote points. Records are listed through Jan. 1