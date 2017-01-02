Area basketball roundup: ACDC girls knock off Jaguars

Beulah Black Cloud added nine points and three steals for the Thunder, who were 15-for-18 at the free throw line and was 14-for-37 on field goal attempts.

Courtney Menning had 22 points and five rebounds in the loss for the Jaguars, who were 16-for-42 on field goal attempts and made 3-of-7 free throws.

ACDC had a 21-20 advantage in team rebounds and committed 16 turnovers’ to C-S’ 21. The Jaguars won the JV game 27-18.

ACDC (6-1) will play at Burke/South Central on Thursday in Burke. Corsica-Stickney (4-3) will take on Parkston today in Stickney.

C-S 9 13 26 43

ACDC 17 28 34 45

Miller 51, Kimball/White Lake 46

KIMBALL — Whitney Hinker had 25 points and three steals but Kimball/White Lake came up just short in a home girls basketball contest 51-46 against Miller on Monday, as the Rustlers scored 21 points in the final quarter.

VonnaGail Schlechter had 20 points to pace the Rustlers, while Kayde Fernholz had 12 points and nine rebounds and Annie Keeter had 10 points. Miller was 16-for-52 shooting and made 17 of 28 free throws.

KWL had eight points from Nikki Reuland in the loss, in which there were 10 lead changes. The WiLdKats had 23 turnovers and had a 41-33 advantage in rebounding. They finished shooting 18-for-47 from the field and 7-for-14 on free throws.

Miller (3-0) is at De Smet today. KWL (3-4) will play Colome on Thursday in White Lake.

M 5 17 30 51

KWL 12 22 35 46

Parker 65, Bon Homme 33

PARKER — Grace Leberman scored 19 points and Lauren Hunstad added 18 points as Parker defeated Bon Homme Monday in a girls basketball game 65-33.

Rylie Christensen added 10 points for the Pheasants, who were 26-for-69 shooting in the game and made 10-of-16 free throws.

Ciera Himes had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers. Jenae Alberts had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the loss. Bon Homme had 28 turnovers and was 6-for-11 shooting free throws and had a 35-33 rebounding advantage.

Parker (5-2) hosts Irene-Wakonda on Jan. 9. Bon Homme (0-6) hosts Tri-Valley today in Tyndall.

BH 10 15 21 33

P 19 37 47 65

Monday's statewide scores

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 45, Corsica/Stickney 43

Harrisburg 48, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 39

Lower Brule 63, Iroquois 20

Miller 51, Kimball/White Lake 46

Oelrichs 50, Hot Springs 35

Parker 65, Bon Homme 33

Eureka/Bowdle vs. Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D., ppd.

Hamlin vs. Deuel, ppd. to Jan 16.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hot Springs 63, Oelrichs 37

Lower Brule 82, Iroquois 35

Vermillion 84, Garretson 56

White River 48, Kadoka Area 22

Eureka/Bowdle vs. Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D., ppd.