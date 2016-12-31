Area basketball roundup: Hanson boys top MCM

The Fighting Cougars had eight points each from Trevor Wilkinson and Bryce Smart. Kyle Tuschen had a team-high six rebounds.

The Beavers were 16-for-42 shooting and 7-for-14 on free throws and held a 36-26 advantage in rebounding. MCM was 12-for-42 shooting and made 1-of-7 free throw tries.

Hanson (4-1) will go to Wagner on Tuesday, while MCM (0-5) will take on Parker on Thursday in Flandreau to open the Big East Conference tournament.

H 13 22 33 43

MCM 12 17 20 30

Colome 76, Wessington Springs 32

COLOME—Kolton Salonen and Will Cahoy each had 16 points, helping Colome to a home boys basketball win 76-32 over Wessington Springs Saturday.

Salonen had nine rebounds and Cahoy added five assists. Beau Bertram had 15 points and nine rebounds in the win. Kelly O'Bryan had eight points, nine assists and seven steals for the Cowboys, who were 32-for-70 shooting and was 5-for-6 at the free-throw line.

Wessington Springs had 24 points from John Witte, who was 6-of-8 on 3-point tries but the Spartans had 26 turnovers. WS was 11-for-43 shooting in the game and 3-of-5 on free throws. Colome had a 42-20 advantage in rebounding, including 20 offensive rebounds.

Colome (3-1) will travel to Lyman on Tuesday in Presho. Wessington Springs (0-5) will play at Sunshine Bible Academy on Thursday.

WS 7 20 27 32

C 29 45 67 76

Warner 63, Canistota 55

SIOUX FALLS—Warner held off a late charge from Canistota Saturday at the Barefoot Classic 63-55 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Tyler Rozell had 28 points to lead the No. 1-ranked Monarchs in a big way. He had five 3-pointers in the win and was 8-for-17 overall shooting in the game. The Hawks trimmed the lead to just two points with 2:34 remaining on a Scott Jolley layup but couldn't overtake the Monarchs from there. Warner was 18-for-40 shooting in the game but made 19-of-29 free throws.

Canistota was led by 19 points from Jacob White Lance and 13 points from Trey Ortman. Xavier Ward had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Hawks. They had a 36-21 rebounding advantage, 20 turnovers, while shooting 21-for-47 in the game and draining 6-of-14 free throws.

Warner (3-1) hosts Ipswich on Thursday. Canistota (2-3) will host Mitchell Christian on Tuesday.

C 19 25 40 55

W 16 35 46 63

Dakota Valley 70, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 54

SIOUX FALLS—Dakota Valley used a 21-point third quarter to create enough room to defeat Mount Vernon/Plankinton 70-54 in the Barefoot Classic Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in a boys basketball contest.

John Prochello had 22 points and eight rebounds to lead the Panthers on 11-for-17 shooting and Luke Schmitt had 11 points for Dakota Valley in the win.

Cody Muilenburg had 19 points and Dane Rihanek scored 11 points for the Titans, while Devin scored nine points.

Dakota Valley had a large advantage in rebounding, 49-23 and was 28-for-64 shooting in the game. MVP was 18-for-53 shooting and made 11-of-17 free throws.

Dakota Valley (2-2) hosts Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Iowa) on Tuesday. MVP (5-1) will take on Platte-Geddes in Platte on Tuesday.

MVP 9 22 33 54

DV 8 25 46 70

Girls basketball

Wessington Springs 46, Colome 40

COLOME—Maria Alonso had 13 points, seven steals and five rebounds in a 46-40 win over Colome in girls basketball action Saturday.

Cadee Schelske had 10 points for the Spartans, as well.

Abby Kortan scored nine points and Kaydee Heath had eight points in the loss. Rayne Hermsen also had 11 rebounds.

The Spartans, who also won the JV game, was 18-for-49 shooting in the game and made 6-for-13 free throws. Colome was 14-for-55 shooting in the game and was 8-for-17 at the free-throw line, while they also had a 50-30 advantage in the game in rebounding. Colome had 23 turnovers and Wessington Springs had 20.

Wessington Springs (3-4) will play at Sunshine Bible Academy on Thursday. Colome (1-4) will play Kimball/White Lake on Thursday.

WS 9 20 36 46

C 9 18 26 40

Saturday's scores

Boys basketball

Dakota Valley 70, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54

Hanson 43, McCook Central/Montrose 30

Madison 68, Chester 57

Minneapolis North, Minn. 69, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56

Sioux Falls Washington 60, Sioux Falls Christian 57

Tea Area 65, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44

Vermillion 67, Little Wound 53

Waverly-South Shore 50, Leola/Frederick 47

Entringer Classic

Arlington 61, Garretson 58

Castlewood 67, Lake Preston 50

Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Estelline 16

DeSmet 57, Deubrook 31

Flandreau 61, Colman-Egan 42

Hamlin 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 45

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 47, Deuel 45

Sioux Valley 81, Dell Rapids 72

Girls basketball

Brandon Valley 50, Mitchell 23