Selland, Blackhawks too much for MCM

On Friday at the Parkston Classic, they showed off their defense.

In a cross-class matchup, Class B No. 3 SCW (3-0) used a sturdy man-to-man defense to hand Class A No. 3 McCook Central/Montrose its first loss of the season 54-44 at the Parkston Armory.

“That’s probably the best defense we’ve played for half,” SCW co-head coach Tim McCain said. “We got after it in the first half and that set the tone for the game.”

Selland, a future South Dakota State Jackrabbit, led the charge both offensively and defensively for the Blackhawks, guarding MCM standout Morgan Koepsell and scoring 25 points.

“Selland is the real deal, she makes those girls go,” MCM head coach Doug Durfee said. “We haven’t seen a challenge like that this year.”

MCM (3-1) took the early lead after nearly three scoreless minutes to start the contest. The two teams looked to enter the second quarter tied at nine, until Selland dribbled down the quarter and drilled a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to put SCW up 12-9.

From there, the Blackhawks imposed their will on the Fighting Cougars, outscoring them

18-7 in the second quarter and 17-11 in the third quarter.

Durfee said a string of missed shots early in the contest affected his team.

“If a couple more would have went down, we could have kept it a little closer, but it was cold shooting,” Durfee said. “We didn’t box out well defensively and we got ourselves in too big of a hole.”

After trailing by 20 points at the end of the third quarter, MCM cut the Blackhawks’ lead down to six points at 50-44, but SCW scored the next four points and to pull out the win.

Koepsell led the Fighting Cougars with 17 points, while Morgan Erikson and Dani Hansen each added nine points in the loss.

“I thought we did an excellent job on Koepsell inside,” McCain said. “We wanted to put a little bit of size against her. With Myah’s length and quickness, she did a good job of pushing her away from the basket. The rest of the girls did a good job helping Myah and helping out.”

For SCW, Megan Poyer poured in 10 points and Abby Doering chipped in seven points. Maddie Vermeulen and Tristan Ziebart also added six points apiece.

“We kept fighting and came out with a win,” McCain said. “This has to be a big momentum builder for our kids. Our kids played hard and that’s something to build on the rest of the season.”

The Blackhawks play Hitchcock-Tulare today in Hitchcock, while MCM will face Beresford on Tuesday in Salem.

MCM9 16 27 44SCW12 30 47 54Scoring:No. 3 McCook Central/Montrose (3-1): Rachael Laetsch 6, Nicole Bies 1, Morgan Erikson 9, Dani Hansen 9, Morgan Koepsell 17, Jacy Pulse 2. No. 3 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (3-0): Maddie Vermeulen 6, Tristan Ziebart 6, Abby Doering 7, Myah Selland 25, Megan Poyer 10.