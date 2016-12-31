Top-ranked players shine in Mike Miller Classic

The IMG Academy star point guard and the Ascenders have played in Florida, Maryland and Georgia this season.

But those stops pale in comparison to the Corn Palace.

“We have been to a lot of places, but the fan love here is amazing,” said Duval after he dazzled the packed Corn Palace crowd on Thursday during the Mike Miller Classic.

Duval registered 11 points, seven assists, four steals and three rebounds in just 16 minutes in IMG’s 90-51 win over DeLaSalle, Minnesota. Duval didn’t start, but coach Vince Walden said it was because the team runs in two units of five players and Duval was fine coming off the bench.

After the high-flying Ascenders dunked past the Islanders, Duval signed autographs and took pictures with fans in the locker room for close to 30 minutes.

Duval said he’s used to the attention, but still came away impressed with the environment and fan turnout at the Corn Palace.

“It is usually like that,” he said about the star treatment, “but this is obviously one of the best (events) with the fans and everyone coming out and just showing love and showing support. I think this is one of the best events.”

That’s saying something, considering IMG has played in national events like the City of Palms (Florida), Holiday HoopsGiving (Georgia) and National Hoopfest (Maryland).

Duval and IMG can now cross the World’s Only Corn Palace off their list.

“The atmosphere was amazing,” Duval added. “I just had a lot of fun playing in this type of environment.”

The 6-foot-3 Duval, who has been compared to Kyrie Irving, is no stranger to playing in different environments. IMG is his third high school in three seasons and he’s also traveled around the country during the AAU summer circuit. He prepped at St. Benedict’s (Newark, New Jersey) as a sophomore and at Advanced Prep International (Dallas, Texas) his junior season.

On Friday against Sioux Falls O’Gorman, Duval had 15 points and 10 assists in 24 minutes in a 92-71 win.

He’s now enjoying his senior season for the 13-1 nationally ranked Ascenders, who also feature Isaiah Stokes (Florida signee), Bruno Fernando (Maryland) and highly-touted juniors Silvio De Sousa and Emmitt Williams, among others.

“I love playing with my team,” Duval added. “I love traveling with them. Having fun and winning games. It has been a great experience.”

As for next season, Duval said he’s undecided on his college decision and will not make a decision anytime soon.

Duval’s final five choices are Duke, Arizona, Kansas, Baylor and Seton Hall.

Bassey showcases all-around game

SIOUX FALLS — Charles Bassey does a little bit of everything on the basketball court.

On Friday, the No. 2-ranked sophomore in the country showed all of his skills in a 73-50 win for St. Anthony (Texas) over Sioux Falls Washington.

The 6-foot-10 forward Bassey had 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting, 12 rebounds and six blocks. It’s more of the same for Bassey, who was born in Nigeria and averaged 20 points, 17 rebounds and nearly six blocks a game a year ago for the San Antonio private school.

On his first trip to South Dakota, Bassey said it’s all about getting better each time he steps on the court.

“It’s been good. I just work on my game as much as I can,” he told The Daily Republic following Friday’s game. “I know I have to be in the gym and working and that will show in the game.”

That included the 3-pointers and the payoff came on Friday, when he knocked down all three he took.

“I’ve been working on my 3-point shot and it showed in the game today,” he said. “I’m trying to get in the gym before practice and doing what I can.”

On Friday, Bassey was hitting a long jumper on one end of the court and blocking the opponent’s shot on the other end. He also capped the night’s excitement by finishing an alley-oop pass from a teammate that came off the backboard.

The Yellow Jackets coach Casey Barksdale said Bassey is a great person who happens to be a talented basketball player.

“He happens to have a lot of God’s gifts to play and the biggest thing with Charles is the focus on preparing yourself to go play at the next level and he’s just trying to be the best person he can be,” Barksdale said. “Every day right now, we’re trying to get him to do that because he has great talent and he has aspirations of hopefully one day playing professionally and making those around him better, which I think makes you a very extraordinary player.”

It’s been a tumultuous year for St. Anthony. Bassey and a handful of his teammates were ruled ineligible in November by the Texas Association of Parochial and Private Schools. The team’s coach, Jeff Merritt, was then fired Nov. 29 for playing Bassey in a game while still ineligible.

Sports editor Marcus Traxler contributed to this report.