Brayden Leischner scored 19 points for Parkston and teammate Jordan McKean added 11 points on the night. The Trojans were 14-of-29 from the field and 5-of-14 on 3-pointers. Parkston shot 46 free throws in the game, making 25 of them.

Winner was paced by Cameron Kuil's 15 points and Drew DeMers' 13 points. The Warriors were 19-of-59 from the field and 6-of-28 on 3-pointers. Winner attempted 11 free throws, making seven.

Parkston (3-0) plays West Central on Thursday in the Parkston Classic. Winner (1-1) travels to Tyndall on Tuesday to play Bon Homme.

Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, McCook Central/Montrose 42

DELL RAPIDS — Dell Rapids St. Mary used solid shooting to best McCook Central/Montrose 58-42 in high school boys basketball action on Thursday night.

The Cardinals received a stellar performance from Connor Libis who tallied 31 points and five steals in the win. Luke Brown contributed 14 points and nine rebounds for DRSM. As a team, the Cardinals shot 47 percent from the field by making 22 of 47 attempts.

The Fighting Cougars were paced by Joey Eickman's 11 points and six rebounds. Kyle Tuschen had eight rebounds in the loss. MCM shot 29 percent in the contest by making 15 of 51 attempts.

Dell Rapids St. Mary (2-3) plays Iroquois in Brookings on Wednesday. McCook Central/Montrose (0-3) plays Bon Homme in the Parkston Classic on Dec. 30.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 76, Gregory 43

GREGORY — Mount Vernon/Plankinton scored 20 points or more in three of the four quarters Thursday night and cruised to a 76-43 win over Gregory in boys basketball action.

Cody Muilenberg had 24 points to pace the Titans and Taylen Trisco had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Devin Rihanek had six assists and four steals.

Robert Vomacka led the Gorillas with 14 points and Aaron Voigt had 13 points.

From a shooting standpoint, MVP was 33-for-64 on field goals and was 6-for-13 on free throws. Gregory was 18-for-42 shooting from the field and 1-of-6 on free throws. MVP had 10 turnovers and Gregory had 14 turnovers.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton (5-0) will play on Dec. 31 at the Barefoot Classic at the Sanford Pentagon against Dakota Valley. Gregory (0-3) plays Canton at the Snowball Classic on Dec. 30.

Viborg-Hurley 48, Hanson 40

ALEXANDRIA — Viborg-Hurley extinguished a early Hanson lead and picked up a road win at Alexandria Thursday night, winning a boys basketball contest 48-40.

Quinn Doorn had 14 points and Dylan Christensen had seven rebounds for Viborg-Hurley.

Hanson was led by a double-double effort from Thomas Arend with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Nathan Stewart had a game-high 16 points.

The Cougars shot 14-of-43 for the game and made 14-of-23 attempts at the free-throw line. V-H had 29 rebounds and 15 turnovers. Hanson was 12-of-40 shooting and was 15-of-32 at the free throw line, committing 20 turnovers and grabbing 23 rebounds.

Viborg-Hurley (2-1) will play Beresford on Dec. 29 at Centerville. Hanson (2-1) will take on Wakpala at the Parkston Classic on Dec. 29.

Scotland 49, Bon Homme 45

SCOTLAND — Scotland narrowly defeated Bon Homme on Thursday night by a score of 49-45 in high school boys basketball action. Scotland trailed at the conclusion of each of the first three quarters but outscored Bon Homme 18-13 in the fourth quarter to pick up the win.

Tanner Skorepa notched a double-double for the Highlanders by recording 15 points and 14 rebounds. Travis Skorepa added 12 points and Tanner Van Driel was credited with 10 rebounds for Scotland.

Cole Uecker scored 15 points and had four steals for Bon Homme in defeat. Chase Kortan and Joey Slama each tallied 10 points for the Cavaliers.

Scotland (4-0) plays Gayville-Volin in Scotland on Jan 3. Bon Homme (0-2) plays Winner in Tyndall on Tuesday.

West Central 69, Wagner 35

HARTFORD — West Central grabbed its first win of the boys basketball season Thursday afternoon with a 69-35 win over Wagner.

Three Trojans were in double-figure scoring, led by Devon Garrey's 14 points. Jackson Miller had 12 points and seven rebounds and Dan Walder had 11 points, four steals and four assists.

No statistics were reported for the Red Raiders.

West Central (1-3) will play Douglas on Wednesday in the East-West Classic in Chamberlain. Wagner (0-3) will head to Hanson on Jan. 3.

Walthill, Neb. 75, Freeman Academy/Marion 37

FREEMAN — Walthill, Nebraska scored 25 points in the first quarter and 30 points in the second quarter en route to a 75-37 victory over Freeman Academy/Marion in high school boys basketball action on Thursday night.

Freeman Academy/Marion received a double-double from Gavin Pankratz as he registered 12 points and 10 rebounds. Stephan Waltner recorded 12 points and five steals for the Bobcats.

FAM was 13-of-31 from the field for 42 percent and 9-of-19 from the free-throw line for 47 percent.

Freeman Academy/Marion (0-4) plays Centerville in Freeman on Jan. 5.

Girls basketball

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 39, Gregory 20

GREGORY — Mount Vernon/Plankinton's strong second-half defense helped the Titans to a road win at Gregory Thursday night, winning 39-20 in girls basketball action.

Katlyn Briggs had 12 points for the Titans and made it a double-double with a 12-rebound night. Mikaela Cassidy also had 12 points and three steals. Camie Walz had three steals as well for MVP.

Sydney Svatos had nine points, while Makayla Thomas and Lauren Svatos each had nine rebounds for Gregory. Lauren Svatos and Hannah Juracek each had three steals.

MVP was 14-for-55 shooting field goals and 3-of-15 on 3-pointers, while making 8 of 18 free throws. The Titans had 27 turnovers.

Gregory was 7-for-36 on field goals and 0-for-11 on 3-point tries. The Gorillas were 6-of-10 on free throws and had 26 turnovers.

MVP improves to 3-2 on the season and will play Dec. 29 against Aberdeen Roncalli in Aberdeen. Gregory (0-4) plays at Lyman on Jan. 5

Winner 64, Parkston 49

WINNER — Winner outscored Parkston 28-9 in the the second quarter to help the Warriors to a 64-49 victory on Thursday night in high school girls basketball action.

Madyson Frazier scored 15 points for Winner, 12 of which came from beyond the arc as she made three of her four 3-point attempts. Sydney Hollenbeck added 13 points and Morgan Hammerback secured six rebounds. The Warriors were 20-of-50 from the field, 6-of-14 on 3-pointers, and 18-of-23 from the free-throw line.

Paige Semmler posted a statline of 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Trojans in a losing effort. Parkston was 18-of-50 from the field, 2 of 10 on 3-pointers, and 11 of 25 from the free-throw line.

Winner (2-2) plays Bon Homme in Tyndall on Wednesday. Parkson (0-5) plays Menno in the Parkston Classic on Dec. 30.

Alcester-Hudson 46, Canistota 39

CANISTOTA — Alcester-Hudson picked up a road victory in prep girls basketball action by defeating Canistota 46-39 on Thursday night.

Kassidy Walth sparked the Cubs with 15 points, 10 steals, and five rebounds. A-H shot 41 percent from the field on 16-of-39 shots and made 11-of-19 free-throw attempts for 57 percent.

Kalli Ortman had a solid game in the loss as she scored 28 points. Jordan Engbrecht scored eight points and had seven rebounds. Canistota shot 30 percent from the field on 3-of-14 shots and made 4-of-9 free-throw attempts for 44 percent.

Alcester-Hudson (4-2) plays Florency/Henry on Thursday in Brookings. Canistota (1-1) plays Oldham-Ramona/Rutland on Friday in Brookings.

Hanson 66, Viborg-Hurley 15

ALEXANDRIA — Hanson overwhelmed Viborg-Hurley in prep girls basketball action 66-15 on Thursday night.

Hanson had four girls in double figures led by Jada Campbell with 15 and two players, Megan Guericke and Brooke Weber, with 12 points. Heather Kayser scored 11. The Beavers shot a blistering 52 percent from the floor on 27-of-52 attempts.

Sydney Voss led the Cougars with six points and five rebounds. Sydney Voss pulled down nine rebounds in the loss. Viborg-Hurley shot 15 percent from the floor on 4-of-26 shots.

Hanson (5-1) plays Dell Rapids on Dec. 30 in the Parkston Classic. Viborg-Hurley (0-3) plays Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday in Hurley.

Freeman 60, Platte-Geddes 36

FREEMAN — Three Flyers found double-figures and the Freeman girls basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 60-36 home win over Platte-Geddes Thursday.

Karli Maske had 17 points for Freeman, while Erika Sage posted 15 points and Hannah Ebers had 14 points and six rebounds. Josie Fuhrmann had a balanced night with eight points, six assists and five steals.

The Flyers were 13-for-26 shooting and made 9-of-22 3-point attempts, committing 16 turnovers. The Black Panthers made 14-of-37 field goal attempts and was 1-of-8 shooting 3-pointers. Both teams had 21 rebounds.

Freeman won the JV game 34-24.

Freeman is off until Jan. 5, when they play at Bridgewater-Emery in Emery. Platte-Geddes (2-2) will play Tea Area Dec. 30 at the Parkston Classic.

Freeman Academy/Marion 59, Walthill, Neb. 43

FREEMAN — Freeman Academy/Marion picked up its first win of the girls basketball season by defeating Walthill, Nebraska 59-43 on Thursday night.

Annie Carlson provided the spark for the Bobcats by registering 26 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Micheld Schoenwald posted nine points and six rebounds in the victory.

Freeman Academy/Marion made 21-of-50 attempts from the field and shot 52 percent from the free-throw line on 11-of-21 shots.

Freeman Academy/Marion (1-4) plays Mitchell Christian on Jan. 7 in Mitchell.

Beresford 57, Bridgewater-Emery 43

BERESFORD — Beresford defeated Bridgewater-Emery by a score of 57-43 in high school girls basketball action on Thursday night.

No statistics were reported.

Beresford (1-3) plays Irene-Wakonda on Dec. 30 in Wakonda. Bridgewater-Emery (1-2) plays Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Jan. 3 in Forestburg.

West Central 59, Wagner 45

HARTFORD — West Central knocked off Wagner on Thursday night in prep girls basketball by a score of 59-45.

No statistics were reported.

West Central (3-1) plays Sully Buttes on Wednesday in Brookings. Wagner (0-2) plays Gayville-Volin on Dec. 30 in the Parkston Classic.

Statewide scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Scores

Aberdeen Central 58, Harrisburg 49

Aberdeen Roncalli 60, Deuel 33

Castlewood 57, Arlington 48

Chester 57, Tri-Valley 56

Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, McCook Central/Montrose 42

Faith 51, Timber Lake 36

Lake Preston 68, Deubrook 48

Lennox 87, Pipestone, Minn. 81

Madison 67, Sioux Valley 53

Milbank Area 59, Webster 34

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 76, Gregory 43

Newell 47, Dupree 18

Northwestern 71, Iroquois 58

Parkston 58, Winner 49

Redfield/Doland 47, Tiospa Zina Tribal 40

Scotland 49, Bon Homme 45

Sioux Falls Washington 67, Marshall, Minn. 64

South Border, N.D. 41, Herreid/Selby Area 36

Viborg-Hurley 48, Hanson 40

Walthill, Neb. 75, Freeman Academy 37

West Central 69, Wagner 35

Wolsey-Wessington 52, Faulkton 40

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 52, Waubay/Summit 39

Yankton 60, Mitchell 37

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 70, Deuel 37

Alcester-Hudson 45, Canistota 39

Beresford 57, Bridgewater-Emery 43

Dupree 54, Newell 32

Faulkton 55, Wolsey-Wessington 30

Freeman 60, Platte-Geddes 36

Freeman Academy 59, Walthill, Neb. 43

Hamlin 63, DeSmet 62, OT

Hanson 66, Viborg-Hurley 15

Harrisburg 55, Aberdeen Central 51

Madison 65, Sioux Valley 39

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39, Gregory 20

Redfield/Doland 48, Tiospa Zina Tribal 33

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 48, Sioux Falls Lincoln 33

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, Brandon Valley 47

Sioux Falls Washington 54, Marshall, Minn. 22

Sisseton 44, Ortonville, Minn. 40

Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn. 78, Sioux Falls Christian 49

Timber Lake 50, Faith 30

Tri-Valley 58, Chester 29

Waverly-South Shore 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 35

Webster 65, Milbank Area 56

West Central 59, Wagner 45

Winner 64, Parkston 49

Yankton 56, Mitchell 23