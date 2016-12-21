Kernels set to face Mors, Bucks on Thursday

As the Mitchell Kernels and Yankton Bucks get set to square off in an Eastern South Dakota Conference matchup at 8 p.m. tonight at the Corn Palace, Yankton’s Matthew Mors will be the main attraction and the Kernels’ primary focus.

The 6-foot-6 Mors made his varsity debut as a seventh-grader last year against Mitchell and is coming off a 41-point performance in a 68-65 loss to No. 3 Sioux Falls Washington on Tuesday.

“I had some time to watch the game film and what an outstanding performance by such a young varsity player,” MHS head coach Erik Skoglund said about Mors. “He got on a roll and his confidence was at an all-time high. His teammates did a great job getting him the ball and we’re going to be playing a confident Yankton team.”

Skoglund said the Kernels will try to defend Mors and the Bucks a variety of different ways between man-to-man, box-and-one, and other zone defenses. He said the flow of the game will determine how long they stick with one method over the other and added Mors’ rise as a top Class AA varsity player as an eighth-grader is unprecedented.

“Nobody has seen a junior high player make this type of an impact,” Skoglund said. “There is so many stories about his summer skills and what he can do, but he’s a varsity player. Basketball doesn’t care about grade, age, size and that’s what’s great about basketball.”

In Mitchell’s rich basketball history, no junior high player has been known to make an immediate impact on the varsity team. Former standout and current Denver Nugget Mike Miller was not on Mitchell’s varsity roster for his eighth-grader year in 1994, but was on the team as a freshman in 1995. Miller did play on the Mitchell sophomore team as an eighth-grader.

On the girls side, current South Dakota State senior Kerri Young appeared for a few games as an eighth-grader for the 2008-09 MHS girls basketball varsity team. SDSU’s Macy Miller also began her stellar prep career as an eighth-grader.

Yankton enters today’s game with a 1-2 record and Bucks head coach Chris Haynes said his team plays well together and praised Mors’ off-season work.

“Matthew has worked very hard to develop his overall game and to become a more well-rounded player,” Haynes said via email. “His work ethic and dedication will hopefully pay off into a productive season for himself and our team.”

Mors’ 41 points on Tuesday tied a Yankton school record for points in a game.

Kernels looking for improvement

Mitchell (0-1, 0-1 ESD) is looking to shake off its season-opening loss against Aberdeen Central. The Kernels were scheduled to have two games against Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens before facing Yankton, but those games were postponed due to weather.

Skoglund said his team was eager to get back on the court but also used the extra time to rest and recover.

“We are preparing for everything and we have to be ready on both ends of the floor,” Skoglund said. “We’re excited to get back on the floor for the second time.”

On the court, Skoglund said he wants to see the the Kernels put up more points.

“We had no patience on the offensive end and that’s something we can change,” Skoglund said. “We know that it all came down on our shoulders, not seeing the cutters and seeing the action all the way through. We know we can change those things.”

Haynes said his team will need to be ready to play and focus on slowing down Connor Morgan.

“Mitchell is a veteran team that can really score the basketball,” Haynes said. “It will take a great effort by our guys to be competitive against a very good team in a hostile environment.”