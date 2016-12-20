Area basketball roundup: No. 3 Blackhawks control Titans

Myah Selland had 14 points and five rebounds, while Abby Doering scored 12 points. Tristan Ziebart scored nine points and Kayla Olson had seven assists for the No. 3-ranked Blackhawks. SCW shot 23-of-46 from the field and made 4-of-10 free throws, pulling down 17 rebounds and committing nine turnovers.

MVP was led by 10-point games by Camie Walz and Katlyn Briggs, with Briggs making it a double-double with 13 rebounds. The Titans were 11-for-45 shooting, with 12-for-20 free throws, 30 rebounds and 24 turnovers.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (2-0) will play McCook Central/Montrose Dec. 30 at the Parkston Classic. Mount Vernon/Plankinton (2-2) plays Thursday at Gregory.

SCW16 25 40 53

MVP9 14 22 29

Irene-Wakonda 63, Bon Homme 32

WAKONDA — Shannon O’Malley scored 20 points to lead the Irene-Wakonda girls basketball team to a win over Bon Homme 63-32 in Wakonda.

Malloy O’Malley added 11 points for the Eagles.

For the Cavaliers, Jenae Alberts scored 14 points and eight rebounds and Ciera Himes scored 10 points. Rachel Sestak had five assists and three steals, but Bon Homme was hampered by 33 turnovers in the loss.

Irene-Wakonda (1-2) will host Beresford on Dec. 30 in Irene. Bon Homme (0-4) will host Winner in Tyndall on Dec. 27

BH7 17 29 32

IW16 36 57 63

Chamberlain 44, Kimball/White Lake 40

CHAMBERLAIN — Chamberlain trailed by nine points at halftime but rallied to pick up its first win of the girls basketball season, topping Kimball/White Lake 44-40 on Tuesday.

For the Cubs, Maddy Handel had 13 points and eight rebounds and Brenna Comfert had 11 points.

The WiLdKats were led by Heather Munsen and Brooklyn Donald, as each had 11 points.

Chamberlain was 18-of-39 shooting, including 5-of-11 shooting 3-pointers and 3-of-10 on free throws.

KWL was 14-of-37 shooting and 3-of-9 on 3-pointers, hitting 9-of-14 on free throws.

KWL held a 27-19 advantage in rebounds, while committing 31 turnovers, while the Cubs had 28 giveaways.

Chamberlain (1-2) plays Dec. 28 in the East-West Classic against Philip. KWL (2-3) will play in the Big Bo Classic on Dec. 29 in Wolsey.

KWL18 24 33 40

C7 13 28 44

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57, Freeman Academy/Marion 23

MARION — Tripp-Delmont/Armour stretched its season-opening win streak to six games with a convincing win over Freeman Academy/Marion 57-23 on Tuesday in a girls basketball contest in Marion.

Brooklyn Brouwer had 18 points and Mattilynn Reiner added 15 points in the Nighthawks’ win.

Tiana Schroeder had 11 points and six rebounds, while Annie Carlson had six points and four rebounds for the Bearcats, who made 7-of-29 field goal attempts in the game and was 5-of-9 on free throws.

The Nighthawks won the junior varsity game 26-24. No team stats were reported for TDA.

TDA (6-0) is off until Jan. 3, when it takes on Viborg-Hurley in Hurley. The Bearcats (0-4) will host Walthill, Nebraska on Thursday in Freeman.

TDA17 33 47 57

M7 15 15 23

Freeman 61, Howard 49

HOWARD — Three players scored in double figures to propel Freeman to a 61-49 high school girls basketball victory over Howard on Tuesday in Howard.

Erika Sage powered the Flyers with 27 points and six rebounds. Josie Fuhrman tossed in 12 points and Hannah Eberts recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Bailey Rudebusch led Howard with 19 points. Macy Erickson added 11 points and nine boards for the Tigers, who out-rebounded the Flyers 36-34.

Freeman connected on 20 of 52 shots from the field and Howard went 18-for-55 from the floor. The Flyers made 14-for-20 from the free throw line. The Tigers went 7-for-13 at the foul line.

Freeman (3-0) will host Platte-Geddes on Thursday in Freeman. Howard (3-1) will host Flandreau on Jan. 3.

F15 37 52 61

H10 27 36 49

Hanson 54, Menno 39

MENNO — Hanson picked up a 54-39 win over Menno in prep girls basketball action on Tuesday in Menno.

Morgan Edelman scored 13 points and Ashton Vaith added 12 points for the Wolves in the loss. Menno went 13-of-34 from the field for 38 percent shooting.

No stats for Hanson were reported.

Hanson (4-1) plays Viborg-Hurley on Thursday in Alexandria. Menno (2-3) plays Parkston on Dec. 30 in Parkston.

H13 27 40 54

M7 19 32 39

Ethan 67, James Valley Christian 7

HURON — The No. 2-ranked Ethan Rustlers pounced on James Valley Christian early and pulled away for a decisive 67-7 non-conference girls basketball win Tuesday in Howard.

Rachel Hawkins and Kacey Bartscher each scored 13 points for the Rustlers, while Karly Gustafson claimed four rebounds. Ethan had 29 made field goals and was 3-of-4 at the free throw line.

Emily Wedel led a tepid JVC offensive attack with three points. Samantha Dowling led all rebounders with six boards. JVC had three made field goals and was 1-of-6 at the free-throw line.

Ethan (3-0) will play at Chamberlain Dec. 28 in the East-West Classic, where it will meet Douglas.

JVC (1-4) plays at the Huron Holiday Classic on Tuesday at Huron Arena, when it will play Faulkton Area.

E23 43 60 67

JVC2 2 6 7

Platte-Geddes 72, Gregory 33

GREGORY — Platte-Geddes earned a 72-33 victory over Gregory in high school girls basketball action on Tuesday night.

Hallie Hallock scored a game-high 25 points and Alexis Peterson added 12 points to go along with 16 rebounds. The Panthers shot 20 of 36 from the field for 55 percent and made 9 of 13 free-throw attempts for 69 percent.

Allison Ekroth and Sydney Svatos were both credited with 11 points for Gregory. The Gorillas shot 15 of 41 from the field for 37 percent.

Platte-Geddes (2-1) plays Freeman on Thursday in Freeman. Gregory (0-3) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Thursday in Gregory.

G 11 25 31 33

PG 20 43 62 72

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43, Scotland 33

LAKE ANDES — Ahna VanderPol scored 16 points to push Andes Central/Dakota Christian past Scotland 43-33 in high school girls basketball action on Tuesday in Lake Andes.

Beulah Black Cloud had 12 points and Mackenzie Muckey added eight points and eight rebounds. The Thunder went 18-of-49 from the field for 37 percent shooting.

Bella Vitek led Scotland with 17 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. Scotland went 13-of-43 from the field for 30 percent shooting in the loss.

Scotland (2-2) plays Corsica-Stickney on Dec. 30 in Scotland. ACDC (5-1) plays Corsica-Stickney on Jan. 2 in New Holland.

S4 8 18 18 33

ACDC10 20 34 43

Boys basketball

Chester Area 73, McCook Central/Montrose 29

SALEM — No. 4 Chester Area never trailed in a 73-29 high school boys basketball victory over McCook Central/Montrose on Tuesday night.

Jesse Kreutzfeldt paced Chester Area with 18 points while Devin Eppard added 15 points. Haden Ewoldt was credited with 10 rebounds in the victory. The Flyers shot 50 percent from the field by making 30-of-60 attempts.

Koltan Lindstrom tallied nine points for MCM to go along with 11 rebounds. Trevor Wilkinson had eight rebounds in the loss. The Fighting Cougars shot 20 percent in the contest by making 8-of-40 attempts.

Chester Area (2-1) plays Tri-Valley in Chester on Thursday. MCM (0-2) travels to Dell Rapids on Thursday to play Dell Rapids St. Mary.

C 15 34 53 73

MCM 4 9 24 29

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 80, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 59

PLANKINTON — Mount Vernon/Plankinton used 13 3-pointers to turn back Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 80-59 on Tuesday night in high school boys basketball.

Cody Muilenburg sparked the Titans by knocking down five 3-pointers on his way to scoring 23 points. Devin Rihanek tallied 17 points and eight bounds in the victory. MVP was 24-of-61 from the field and 13-of-31 on 3-pointers.

Wyatt Feistner posted 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Blackhawks, while Trey Weber scored 20 points. SCW was 22-of-59 from the field and 6-of-20 from beyond the arc.

MVP (4-0) plays Gregory on Thursday in Gregory. SCW (2-1) plays Hitchcock-Tulare on Dec. 31 in Hitchcock.

SCW12 27 42 59

MVP15 38 58 80

Parkston 60, Avon 45

PARKSTON — Kellan Culbert lifted Parkston to a 60-45 victory over Avon in high school boys basketball on Tuesday night.

Culbert scored 25 points on the night for the Trojans while teammate Brady Albrecht added 16 points to go along with four steals. Alex Scott pulled down eight rebounds and had five assists. Parkston shot 24-53 from the field (43 percent) and 12-23 from the free-throw line (52 percent).

Dylan Raysby had a double-double for Avon by scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Levi DeJong registered 11 points for the Pirates. Avon shot 18-44 from the field (41 percent) and 5-8 from the free-throw line (63 percent).

Parkston (2-0) plays Winner in Winner on Thursday. Avon (1-2) plays Alcester-Hudson in Alcester on Dec. 30.

P 17 28 41 60

A 6 10 32 45

Bridgewater-Emery 65, Canistota 45

CANISTOTA — Sawyer Schultz scored 20 points to lead Bridgewater-Emery to a 65-45 win over Canistota in prep boys basketball action on Tuesday in Canistota.

Cole Gassman added 15 points and Jamin Arend chipped in nine points for the Huskies, who went 27-of-54 from the field, 6-of-18 on 3-pointers and 5-of-6 from the line.

For the Hawks, Jordan Lee had 12 points and five rebounds, while Xavier Ward added 11 points.

Canistota went 17-of-57 from the field, 1-of-17 from behind the arc and 10-of-16 on free throws.

Bridgewater-Emery (2-0) plays Chester Area on Dec. 29 in the Mike Miller Classic at the Corn Palace. Canistota (2-1) plays Sully Buttes in the Parkston Classic on Dec. 29 in Parkston.

BE16 35 55 65

C6 21 32 45

James Valley Christian 45, Ethan 38

HURON — James Valley Christian kept its record perfect by narrowly defeating Ethan 45-38 on Tuesday night in prep boys basketball.

Eric Hasart amassed a double-double by tallying 22 points and 13 rebounds for James Valley Christian. Ryan Wager chipped in 15 points for the Vikings. JVC made 21-of-47 shots from the field for 45 percent. JVC had 13 steals in the victory.

The Rustlers were led by Derek Storm’s 16 points. Abiah Plastow and Tyler Van Roekel both had eight rebounds each. Ethan was 14-of-29 from the field for 48 percent and 2-of-10 on three-point attempts for 20 percent. The Rustlers had three steals in the contest.

Both teams will play next at the Huron Classic Dec. 28. James Valley Christian plays Rapid City Christian, while Ethan (1-2) will play Hitchcock-Tulare.

JVC 12 20 32 45

E 10 16 25 38

Freeman 67, Howard 39

HOWARD — Freeman picked up its first of the season 67-39 over Howard in prep boys basketball action on Tuesday in Howard.

Charles Harberts had a game-high 18 points for the Flyers, while Dausyn Pravecek added 13 points. Freeman shot 49 percent from the floor, sinking 23 of 47 field goals.

For Howard, Tisyn Spader scored 10 points and had four rebounds, while Tate Schwader added eight points, six rebounds and five blocks. Howard went 16-of-41 for 39 percent shooting from the field.

Freeman (1-2) plays Alcester-Hudson on Jan. 3 in Alcester. Howard (0-3) plays Sioux Valley in the Big East Conference tournament on Jan. 5 in Flandreau.

F18 32 52 67

H11 24 30 39

Highmore-Harrold 57, Kimball/White Lake 46

KIMBALL — Highmore-Harrold broke open a tight contest through three quarters with 16 fourth-quarter points to earn a boys basketball win over Kimball/White Lake 57-46 Tuesday.

Jharett Bloomenrader had 22 points to lead the Pirates, while Treymaine Eagle Thunder-Alger had 12 points. Max Ring had 11 points for H-H.

For KWL, Jevan Holan had 14 points, while Carter Fredericksen had eight points. Kory Peters had five rebounds for the WiLdKats.

Highmore-Harrold was 22-for-44 shooting two-point shots for the game, made 4-of-19 3-point attempts and was 7-of-7 on free throws.

Kimball/White Lake was 10-for-28 on two-point shots and 5-of-23 from 3-point territory. The Tigers were 11-of-22 on free throws.

The Pirates had a 35-24 advantage in rebounds, while both teams had 14 turnovers.

Highmore-Harrold (2-0) hosts Wessington Springs on Dec. 29. KWL (1-2) plays Iroquois Dec. 29 at the Big Bo Classic in Wolsey.

HH16 30 41 57

KWL16 33 38 46

Rapid City Christian 66, Lyman 63

RAPID CITY — Rapid City Christian narrowly edged Lyman by a score of 66-63 on Tuesday night in prep boys basketball.

No stats were reported.

Lyman (0-3) plays Miller on Dec. 28 in Huron.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 38

MARION — Tripp-Delmont/Armour earned its first victory of the high school boys basketball season by defeating Freeman Academy/Marion 48-38 on Tuesday night.

No stats were reported.

TDA (1-3) plays Viborg-Hurley on Jan. 3 in Hurley. FAM plays Centerville in Freeman on Jan. 5.

Tuesday's statewide scores

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 46, Watertown 45

Aberdeen Christian 73, Sunshine Bible Academy 57

Alcester-Hudson 64, Gayville-Volin 56

Brandon Valley 66, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 47

Bridgewater-Emery 65, Canistota 45

Brookings 35, Huron 33

Chester 73, McCook Central/Montrose 29

Clark/Willow Lake 52, Florence/Henry 40

Colman-Egan 68, Elkton-Lake Benton 42

Dell Rapids 77, Baltic 54

DeSmet 59, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46

Flandreau 68, Castlewood 41

Freeman 67, Howard 39

Groton Area 52, Britton-Hecla 29

Highmore-Harrold 57, Kimball/White Lake 46

Ipswich 77, Hitchcock-Tulare 55

James Valley Christian 45, Ethan 38

Langford 57, Eureka/Bowdle 38

Milbank Area 67, Deubrook 32

Oelrichs 73, Hay Springs, Neb. 41

Parkston 60, Avon 45

Rapid City Central 71, Douglas 62

Rapid City Christian 66, Lyman 63

Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Harrisburg 49

Sioux Falls Washington 68, Yankton 65

Sturgis Brown 60, Spearfish 43

Tea Area 69, Deuel 22

Tiospa Zina Tribal 68, Wilmot 35

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 38

Vermillion 53, Tri-Valley 48

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche 58, Newcastle, Wyo. 57

Sundance, Wyo. 41, Lead-Deadwood 40

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 81, Watertown 37

Alcester-Hudson 45, Gayville-Volin 35

Chamberlain 44, Kimball/White Lake 40

Dell Rapids 70, Baltic 35

Ethan 67, James Valley Christian 7

Faith 59, Dupree 20

Freeman 61, Howard 49

Hanson 54, Menno 39

Hitchcock-Tulare 54, Ipswich 39

Huron 51, Brookings 45

Irene-Wakonda 63, Bon Homme 32

Platte-Geddes 71, Gregory 33

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 29

Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42

Sioux Falls Washington 48, Yankton 47

Sunshine Bible Academy 58, Aberdeen Christian 22

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57, Freeman Academy/Marion 23

Wall 56, Newell 19

Warner 49, Milbank Area 35

Waubay/Summit 37, Leola/Frederick 27

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche 60, Newcastle, Wyo. 33

Sundance, Wyo. 41, Lead-Deadwood 27