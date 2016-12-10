Area basketball roundup: Balanced MVP boys cruise past KWL

Devin Rihanek had 10 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals for MVP, which turned over KWL 24 times in the win. Dane Rihanek added 17 points and five assists, while Cody Muilenburg had 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Hayden Schmidt and Taylen Trisco each had 10 points for MVP, which was 27-of-62 shooting and made 13-of-18 free throws.

For KWL, Garrett Wessell had 10 points and 13 rebounds and Carter Fredericksen had 14 points for the WiLdKats. KWL was 19-for-52 shooting and 10-of-18 on free throw attempts and held a 39-36 advantage in rebounding.

MVP (1-0) will take on West Central Tuesday in Plankinton, while KWL (0-1) travels to Mitchell Christian on Thursday.

MVP 20 39 65 74

KWL 11 27 43 53

Parker 59, McCook Central/Montrose 35

MONTROSE — Parker spoiled the season opener for McCook Central/Montrose boys basketball Saturday, toppling the Fighting Cougars 59-35.

Landon Leberman had 14 points and eight assists and Shane Kasten and Chayse McKenney each had 11 points in the win for the Pheasants.

For MCM, Joey Eickman had 12 points and Kohl Miller had 10 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

Parker was 20-of-47 shooting from the field and made 5-of-12 free throw attempts. MCM was 12-of-34 shooting and was 9-of-20 at the free-throw stripe. MCM had 14 turnovers to Parker's nine.

Parker (1-0) travels to Baltic on Tuesday. MCM (0-1) will go to Howard on Friday.

P 20 30 43 59

MCM 10 14 25 35

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 91, Sunshine Bible Academy 34

WOONSOCKET — Sanborn Central/Woonsocket scored 29 points in the opening frame Saturday and took down Sunshine Bible Academy in a boys basketball contest 91-34 in Woonsocket.

Noah Dickson had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Blackhawks and Wyatt Feistner and Trey Weber each had 16 points. Trent Kingsbury had nine points, six assists and six steals, while Logun Feistner had 12 points. The Blackhawks were 33-of-73 shooting in the game and made 18-of-25 free throws, while committing just six turnovers. SCW had a 43-13 rebounding advantage in the contest.

Ross Engle and Jade Burma each had 11 points for the Crusaders, who finished the game with 20 turnovers. SBA (0-1) shot 9-of-33 for the game from the field and made 14-of-16 free-throw tries.

SCW (1-0) will take on Tripp-Delmont/Armour.

SBA 11 25 33 34

SCW 29 55 77 91

Potter County 69, Lyman 33

GETTYSBURG — Potter County used big scoring bursts in the second and third quarters to pull away from Lyman Saturday in boys basketball action, winning 69-33. .

The Battlers picked up 19 points from Ben Krueger and 18 points from Tanner Storer.

The Raiders were led by Tate Wagner's double-double, scoring 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Potter County shot 30-of-73 from the field and was 2-of-10 on free throws. Lyman was 11-of-44 shooting and made 8-of-13 free throws. The Battlers had just two turnovers and forced 15 against Lyman in the win.

Potter County (1-0) hosts Miller on Tuesday. Lyman (0-1) hosts Sully Buttes in Presho on Tuesday.

L 12 19 24 33

PC 14 38 56 69

Beresford 51, Wagner 19

BERESFORD — The Watchdogs from Beresford held Wagner in check Saturday in boys basketball action, winning 51-19 in a Class A battle.

No other statistics were available.

Girls basketball

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 23

WOONSOCKET — Sanborn Central/Woonsocket opened the season with a decisive victory Saturday over 281 Conference foe Sunshine Bible Academy in girls basketball 69-23.

Myah Selland had 22 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and five steals in the win, while Abby Doering added 18 points in the win. Kayla Olson had five of the Blackhawks' 21 steals, helping SCW turnover SBA 25 times in the game.

For the Crusaders, Lindsey Wilken had 11 points and Susan Wilken added 10 points. SBA was 7-of-29 shooting and 5-of-9 on free throws.

SCW was 33-for-53 shooting in the game and made 12-of-19 free throw tries. They outrebounded SBA 27-18.

The Blackhawks also won the JV game 55-11.

SCW (1-0) will travel to Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Dec. 20 for a contest in Plankinton. SBA (0-1) will host Faulkton Area on Tuesday.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, Menno 47

TRIPP — Behind 27 points from Mattilynn Reiner, the Tripp-Delmont/Armour girls basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 56-47 victory over Menno Saturday.

Erica Koster had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Brooklyn Brouwer had 10 points.

For the Wolves, Menno had 15 points from Eisley Sayler and seven points, seven rebounds and six steals from Morgan Edelman.

The Nighthawks won the rebounding battle 37-27 and forced 22 Menno turnovers, while the Nighthawks had 24 giveaways. TDA made 8-of-14 free throws and was 21-of-48 shooting in the game. Menno was 18-of-61 shooting from the field and made 7-of-10 free throw tries.

TDA also won the junior varsity game 28-27.

TDA hosts Wolsey-Wessington on Thursday in Armour. Menno (0-2) will travel to Scotland for a game on Tuesday.

M 6 18 27 47

TDA 10 20 43 56

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 64, Platte-Geddes 53

NEW HOLLAND — Ahna VanderPol scored 29 points and dished out five assists helping Andes Central/Dakota Christian knock off Platte-Geddes on Saturday in girls basketball action.

Shaylin Stotz and Beulah Black Cloud each had nine points in the win. The Thunder were 19-of-36 shooting from the field in the win and made 22-of-37 free throw tries, with just 11 turnovers.

For the Black Panthers, Jada Nelson had 21 points, while Hallie Hallock had 14 points and Alexis Peterson added 10 points of her own.

ACDC (3-0) will head to Ethan on Tuesday. Platte-Geddes (0-1) will go to Kimball on Tuesday for a game against Kimball/White Lake.

P-G 12 27 41 53

ACDC 22 32 46 64

McCook Central/Montrose 47, Parker 25

MONTROSE — In a game where both teams struggled shooting the ball, McCook Central/Montrose outscored Big East Conference foe Parker 17-2 in the final quarter for a 47-25 girls basketball win Saturday.

MCM got 23 points and 11 rebounds from Morgan Koepsell and added 10 points off the bench from Morgan Erikson, as the Fighting Cougars overcame a 15-for-53 shooting night, good for 28 percent. MCM was 16-for-32 at the free-throw stripe.

Parker had 11 points and eight rebounds from Lauren Hunstad but was 9-for-60 shooting for the game and had 24 turnovers to MCM's 14.

MCM (2-0) travels to Howard on Friday, while Parker (0-2) will travel to Baltic on Tuesday.

P 10 15 23 25

MCM 13 24 30 47

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38, Freeman Academy/Marion 23

RAMONA — Oldham-Ramona/Rutland busted through a slow first half and won 38-23 over Freeman Academy/Marion Saturday night in prep girls basketball action.

Joie Spier and Abby Stratton each had 12 points for the Raiders.

Tiana Schroeder had 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals for FAM. Annie Carlson had five points and six rebounds.

The Bearcats made 7-of-37 field goal attempts and was 5-of-8 at the free-throw line. They had 28 rebounds and 21 turnovers.

ORR (2-0) will take on Colman-Egan in Colman on Thursday, while FAM (0-2) will head to Santee, Nebraska on Tuesday for an inter-state contest.

FAM 4 6 11 23

ORR 7 15 29 38

Lyman 45, Potter County 39

GETTYSBURG — On a day where shooting was tough for both teams, Lyman pulled out a road win at Potter County Saturday, winning a girls basketball contest 45-39.

Haley Booth and Ashton Smith each had 12 points and Brooklyn Halvorson had seven points and eight rebounds. The Raiders were 11-for-46 shooting for the game but made 20-of-34 free throws in the win.

The Raiders made their last field goal in the game with just more than four minutes left in the third quarter and went the final 12 minutes without a basket, instead getting the job done at the free-throw line.

Potter County had 11 points each from Karen Smith and Kori Hansen. Samantha Stethem had six points, six rebounds and five steals in the loss for the Battlers, who were 13-of-54 shooting and made 10-of-13 free throws for the game.

Lyman (2-0) plays at Stanley County on Tuesday. Potter County (0-2) will host Highmore-Harrold on Thursday.

L 17 29 37 45

PC 15 22 27 39

Sully Buttes 71, Chamberlain 29

CHAMBERLAIN — Chloe Lamb scored 25 points to help the No. 1 ranked team in Class B to a win at Chamberlain Saturday, as Sully Buttes won in girls basketball action.

No other statistics were available.

Sully Buttes (1-0) heads to Winner on Saturday. Chamberlain (0-2) plays at Parkston on Friday.

Statewide scores

Saturday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beresford 51, Wagner 19

Bison 65, Newell 49

Cheyenne East, Wyo. 75, Rapid City Central 64

Highmore-Harrold 72, Jones County 42

James Valley Christian 53, Aberdeen Christian 52

Little Wound 73, Crow Creek 64

Madison 62, Elk Point-Jefferson 59

Miller 57, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 44

Mobridge-Pollock 47, Britton-Hecla 44

Parker 59, McCook Central/Montrose 35

Ponca, Neb. 75, Irene-Wakonda 37

Potter County 69, Lyman 33

Rapid City Christian 56, Philip 53

Redfield/Doland 45, Hitchcock-Tulare 30

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 91, Sunshine Bible Academy 34

Sioux Valley 74, Clark/Willow Lake 63

Tea Area 81, George-Little Rock, Iowa 66

Vermillion 67, Deubrook 29

Wall 79, Edgemont 9

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Britton-Hecla 38, Mobridge-Pollock 26

Clark/Willow Lake 65, Sioux Valley 48

Hamlin 65, Britton-Hecla 31

Harding County 47, Lead-Deadwood 39

Highmore-Harrold 51, Jones County 37

Langford 59, Edmunds Central 36

Little Wound 72, Crow Creek 46

Lyman 45, Potter County 39

Madison 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 37

McCook Central/Montrose 47, Parker 25

Miller 47, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 34

New Underwood 51, Dupree 22

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38, Freeman Academy 20

Pine Ridge 76, St. Francis Indian 67

Ponca, Neb. 68, Irene-Wakonda 46

Rock Valley, Iowa 63, Vermillion 52

Sioux Falls Lincoln 64, Marshall, Minn. 33

St. Thomas More 49, Sioux Falls Washington 38

Sully Buttes 71, Chamberlain 29

Wall 51, Edgemont 24

Wessington Springs 55, Mitchell Christian 38

West Central 68, Sioux Falls Christian 43