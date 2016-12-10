Kernels' Neugebauer to play football at DWU

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound running back and linebacker showed speed and toughness in leading the Kernels to the school's first playoff-era state championship, winning the Class 11AA title with an 11-1 record.

Neugebauer put up gaudy stats in the process as a two-way starter and senior captain in 2016. He led the team in rushing yards (2,191), carries (217), yards per game (182.6), rushing touchdowns (38), 100-plus yard games (nine), all-purpose yards (2,460) and total touchdowns (42). He chipped in 204 receiving yards and four touchdowns on eight catches for a team-best 25.5 yards per catch. On defense, he added five interceptions, 4.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 64 total tackles.

He's also the school's all-time leading rusher (3,658 career rushing yards) and set single-season (2,191 yards) and single-game rushing records (325 yards).

Neugebauer set records for single-season scoring (252 points), career scoring (394 points from 2014-16), as well as the career touchdowns with 64. His 42 touchdowns in 2016 is the single-season school and state 11-man record.

Among many honors, Neugebauer was a Class 11AA all-state pick and was named The Daily Republic's football player of the year. He was also the Class 11AA championship game's most valuable player and most outstanding back in the Kernels' 41-6 title victory over Harrisburg.

For more on Neugebauer's commitment, check back with mitchellrepublic.com and Monday's print edition of The Daily Republic.