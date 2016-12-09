Area basketball roundup: Winner takes down Red Raiders
WAGNER — It was a successful season opener for the Winner boys basketball team, dispatching Wagner 63-27 Friday.
Trevor Bertram had 20 points, including six made 3-pointers in the win, while Drew DeMers had 16 points, nine assists and four rebounds. Cameron Kuil added 13 points, five steals and four rebounds in the win.
The Red Raiders had 10 points from Brycen Zephier and nine points and five rebounds from Alex Sully. Tysin Arpan had eight rebounds in the loss for Wagner.
Winner was 24-of-53 shooting, including 11-of-27 from 3-point territory, pulling down 28 rebounds and finishing the game with six turnovers. The Red Raiders were 11-of-35 shooting and made 2-of-9 free throw tries. They had 25 rebounds and 12 turnovers.
Winner (1-0) is at Miller on Friday, while Wagner (0-1) travels to Beresford today.
WIN 16 36 53 63
WAG 5 16 25 27
Hanson 55, Ethan 36
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson outscored Ethan in each of the first three quarters to pick up a comfortable 55-36 victory in prep boys basketball action on Friday night.
Hanson shot 55 percent on the night and outrebounded Ethan 23-18 in the game.
Thomas Arend posted a double-double for Hanson as he collected 11 rebounds and scored 11 points. Donnie Weber paced Hanson in scoring with 19 points. Weber also logged five blocks and six assists in the contest for the Beavers.
Derek Storm paced the Rustlers on offense with 11 points. Abiah Plastow contributed five rebounds and four steals for Ethan in the loss.
Hanson (1-0) hosts Menno on Thursday in Alexandria. Ethan (0-1) hosts Andes Central/Dakota Christian in Ethan.
H 20 34 43 55
E 8 18 22 36
Canistota 58, Centerville 13
CANISTOTA — Canistota started its season off with a dominating 58-13 victory over Centerville in prep boys basketball action on Friday night.
Canistota shot 47 percent from the field and a blistering 50 percent on 9-of-18 from behind the arc.
Jordan Lee powered the Hawks with 15 points and four steals. Scott Jolley pitched in 10 points and Andrew Weber added nine.
Centerville received six points from Hunter Ellis in the loss.
Canistota (1-0) plays Freeman on Thursday in Freeman. Centerville (0-1) plays Baltic on Friday in Centerville.
CAN 25 34 47 58
CEN 4 8 10 13
Viborg-Hurley 63, Freeman 55
FREEMAN — Viborg-Hurley trailed by six points going into the fourth quarter but outscored Freeman by 14 points in the final quarter to claim a 63-55 season-opening victory in boys high school basketball action on Friday night.
Viborg-Hurley had a 22-17 rebounding advantage in the contest and forced Freeman into 18 turnovers in the game.
Individually, Quinn Doorn had 19 points for the Cougars while Trace Sikkink tallied 11 points. Ryan Doorn led V-H in rebounding with 10 boards.
The Flyers were led by Dausyn Pravacek who accounted for 17 points and eight rebounds in the loss. Charles Harberts logged 16 points and five boards for the Flyers.
Viborg-Hurley (1-0) plays Scotland in Hurley on Monday. Freeman (0-1) plays Canistota in Freeman on Thursday.
VH 10 24 37 63
F 19 30 43 55
Sioux Valley 103, Howard 24
VOLGA — Tayt Vincent scored 29 points—all in the first half—and had a triple-double as Class A No. 4 Sioux Valley cruised to a 103-24 win over Big East Conference rival Howard Friday in Volga.
Sioux Valley knocked down 11 3-pointers, including seven from Trevor Olson, who tied Vincent with a game-high 29 points. Vincent added 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the win, in which the Cossacks led 74-12 at halftime.
Howard picked up eight points from Tisyn Spader and seven points from Connor Hamilton.
Sioux Valley shot 63 percent for the game on 33-of-52 attempts. Howard was 7-of-30 shooting and 9-of-19 at the free-throw line.
Howard had 28 turnovers' to Sioux Valley's five. The Cossacks had a 26-20 edge in rebounding.
Sioux Valley (1-0) heads to Clark today to take on Clark/Willow Lake. Howard (0-1) will take on Chester Area on Tuesday in Howard.
H 6 12 21 24
SV 40 74 96 103
Scotland 51, Burke/South Central 25
BONESTEEL — Scotland outscored Burke/South Central 28-8 in the second half en route to a 51-25 victory on Friday night in boys high school basketball action.
Tanner Skorepa had a commanding performance as he posted 23 points and 14 rebounds in the contest. Bryan Vaughan contributed another eight points in the victory for the Highlanders.
Burke/South Central was led by Jayden Frank's eight points while Tyrone Mizner chipped in four points.
Scotland (1-0) plays Viborg-Hurley on Monday in Hurley. B/SC (0-1) plays North Central, Nebraska on Tuesday in Burke.
S 12 23 36 51
B/SC 7 17 19 25
Alcester-Hudson 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 23
FREEMAN — Alcester-Hudson jumped out to a 23-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back as they earned a 59-23 win to open their boys basketball season on Friday night.
Sam Jensen powered the Cubs with 26 points and seven rebounds. Gavin Doering added 13 points and nine boards for A-H.
Freeman Academy/Marion received six points and nine rebounds from Thaniel Schroeder.
Alcester-Hudson (1-0) plays West Sioux, Iowa on Saturday in Alcester. Freeman Academy/Marion (0-1) plays Oldham-Ramona/Rutland in Ramona on Saturday.
AH 23 44 55 59
FAM 0 6 19 23
Chamberlain 59, Sully Buttes 41
ONIDA — Chamberlain captured its first win of the season by taking down Sully Buttes 59-41 in high school boys basketball action on Friday night.
Seth Friesz guided the Cubs to victory by putting up 22 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Tiegen Priebe added 19 points and Dodge Knippling tallied 11 rebounds for Chamberlain.
Clay Feller charted 12 points and seven rebounds for Sully Buttes in the loss.
Chamberlain hit 20 of 43 shots on the night, while Sully Buttes connected on 15 of 31 attempts. Chamberlain was 9 of 16 from the free throw line. Sully Buttes was 4 of 8.
Chamberlain (1-0) plays Gregory in Gregory on Monday. Sully Buttes (0-1) plays Lyman on Tuesday in Presho.
C 12 24 42 59
SB 9 13 28 41
Vermillion 64, Bon Homme 50
VERMILLION — Vermillion bested Bon Homme 64-50 on Friday night in high school boys basketball.
No individual statistics were reported.
Vermillion (1-0) plays Deubrook on Saturday in Tea. Bon Homme (0-1) plays Scotland on Friday in Scotland.
BH 8 22 42 50
V 15 25 49 64
Girls basketball
Winner 60, Wagner 46
WAGNER — No. 3 Winner outscored Wagner by 15 points in the second quarter en route to a 60-46 victory in prep girls basketball on Friday night.
In addition to the second quarter outburst, Winner held Wagner to 28 percent shooting on the night and forced the Red Raiders into 34 turnovers.
Sydney Hollenbeck netted 19 points for Winner while pulling down six boards. Madyson Frazier tallied 12 points and recorded five rebounds on the night for the Warriors.
Kristan Soukup notched 15 points and registered 12 rebounds in the the loss for Wagner. Bethany Sully accounted for six assists for the Red Raiders.
Winner won the JV contest 39-19. Wagner captured the C game 34-18.
Winner (1-0) hosts Burke/South Central on Thursday. Wagner travels to Hartford on Friday to play West Central.
WIN 13 34 44 60
WAG 10 16 27 46
Alcester-Hudson 45, Freeman Academy/Marion 23
FREEMAN — Alcester-Hudson picked up its second win of the season by knocking off Freeman Academy/Marion on Friday night in prep girls basketball action.
Amelia Stene led the Cubs with 13 points on the evening, while teammate Kassidy Walth tallied 11 points and eight rebounds for Alcester-Hudson.
Tiana Schroeder and Amy Ptak both logged five points in the loss for Freeman Academy/Marion.
A-H (2-0) plays West Sioux, Iowa on Saturday in Alcester. FA/M (0-1) plays Oldham-Ramona/Rutland in Ramona on Saturday.
AH 5 20 27 45
FAM 7 7 19 23
Vermillion 62, Bon Homme 21
VERMILLION — A 43-point first half helped the Vermillion girls basketball team to a victory over Bon Homme 62-21 Friday night.
The Tanagers picked up 17 points from Kasey Jensen and 14 points from Haleigh Melstad in the win.
Bon Homme was led by Rachel Sestak's seven points, five rebounds and two assists. Brecken Bullard had five rebounds, as well.
The Cavaliers were 6-of-19 at the free throw line and had 30 turnovers.
Bon Homme (0-2) plays Scotland on Thursday.
BH 3 7 14 21
V 20 43 57 62
Avon 66, Gregory 36
GREGORY — No. 4 Avon forced Gregory into turnovers on Friday night to pick up a 66-36 victory in prep girls basketball action.
Avon shot 51 percent, including 41 percent on 3-pointers, in the contest and only committed 4 turnovers as a team.
Lauren Sees scored 20 points for the Pirates. Jill Bertus recorded 11 points and Cheylee Nagel registered 10 points.
The Gorillas were led by Allison Ekroth who posted 14 points in the loss. Sydney Svatos added six rebounds for Gregory.
Avon (1-0) plays Corsica-Stickney on Tuesday in Avon. Gregory (0-2) plays Platte-Geddes on Friday in Gregory.
A 19 38 59 66
G 10 21 25 36
Thursday's action
Corsica-Stickney 50, Wolsey-Wessington 23
WOLSEY — The Jaguars of Corsica-Stickney improved to 2-0 on the season with a 50-23 victory at Wolsey-Wessington Thursday in girls basketball action.
Bridget Burke scored 21 points, while Courtney Menning had 13 points, 14 rebounds, seven steals and three assists in the win for the Jaguars. Alexis Tilton had eight rebounds on a night when C-S grabbed 35 boards.
Kailen Krause had 11 points for the Warbirds. C-S also won the JV game 35-10.
The Jaguars are at Avon on Tuesday. Wolsey-Wessington (1-1) travels to De Smet on Monday.
C-S 12 26 37 50
W-W 8 16 19 23
Statewide scores
Boys basketball
Friday's scores
Arlington 56, Elkton-Lake Benton 48
Belle Fourche 62, Hill City 60
Brandon Valley 57, Harrisburg 48
Canistota 58, Centerville 13
Chamberlain 59, Sully Buttes 41
Colman-Egan 43, Castlewood 41
Crow Creek 67, Flandreau Indian 60
Dell Rapids 65, West Central 29
Elk Point-Jefferson 61, Canton 58
Flandreau 80, Chester 72
Florence/Henry 56, Great Plains Lutheran 51
Gayville-Volin 54, Baltic 47
Groton Area 48, Deuel 31
Hamlin 54, Britton-Hecla 50, OT
Hanson 55, Ethan 36
Lake Preston 62, DeSmet 54
Little Wound 79, St. Francis Indian 70
Milbank Area 53, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38
Mitchell Christian 61, Iroquois 49
New Underwood 31, Edgemont 30
Rapid City Stevens 59, Sioux Falls Washington 46
Redfield/Doland 55, Webster 41
Scotland 51, Burke/South Central 25
Sioux Falls Christian 82, Lennox 56
Sioux Valley 103, Howard 24
Spearfish 47, Custer 46
St. Thomas More 54, Hot Springs 23
Stanley County 45, Bennett County 42
Sturgis Brown 63, Aberdeen Central 60
Tea Area 73, Dakota Valley 64
Todd County 85, Valentine, Neb. 34
Tri-State, N.D. 64, Waubay/Summit 40
Tri-Valley 76, Garretson 54
Vermillion 64, Bon Homme 50
Viborg-Hurley 63, Freeman 55
Waverly-South Shore 58, Wilmot 28
White River 84, Jones County 35
Winner 63, Wagner 27
Gillette Invitational
Scottsbluff, Neb. 71, Rapid City Central 59
Girls basketball
Friday's scores
Aberdeen Central 66, Sturgis Brown 35
Avon 66, Gregory 36
Belle Fourche 52, Hill City 28
Crow Creek 63, Flandreau Indian 47
Douglas 49, Lead-Deadwood 33
Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Canton 30
Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Arlington 45
Florence/Henry 35, Great Plains Lutheran 30
Gayville-Volin 42, Baltic 38
Groton Area 58, Deuel 26
Lennox 64, Sioux Falls Christian 48
Leola/Frederick 45, Langford 25
New Underwood 51, Edgemont 19
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 38
Sioux Falls Washington 71, Rapid City Stevens 68
Timber Lake 64, Lyman 35
Todd County 76, Valentine, Neb. 41
Tri-State, N.D. 52, Waubay/Summit 36
Tri-Valley 36, Garretson 24
Vermillion 62, Bon Homme 21
Watertown 59, Huron 44
Winner 60, Wagner 46