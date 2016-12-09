Area basketball roundup: Winner takes down Red Raiders

The Red Raiders had 10 points from Brycen Zephier and nine points and five rebounds from Alex Sully. Tysin Arpan had eight rebounds in the loss for Wagner.

Winner was 24-of-53 shooting, including 11-of-27 from 3-point territory, pulling down 28 rebounds and finishing the game with six turnovers. The Red Raiders were 11-of-35 shooting and made 2-of-9 free throw tries. They had 25 rebounds and 12 turnovers.

Winner (1-0) is at Miller on Friday, while Wagner (0-1) travels to Beresford today.

WIN 16 36 53 63

WAG 5 16 25 27

Hanson 55, Ethan 36

ALEXANDRIA — Hanson outscored Ethan in each of the first three quarters to pick up a comfortable 55-36 victory in prep boys basketball action on Friday night.

Hanson shot 55 percent on the night and outrebounded Ethan 23-18 in the game.

Thomas Arend posted a double-double for Hanson as he collected 11 rebounds and scored 11 points. Donnie Weber paced Hanson in scoring with 19 points. Weber also logged five blocks and six assists in the contest for the Beavers.

Derek Storm paced the Rustlers on offense with 11 points. Abiah Plastow contributed five rebounds and four steals for Ethan in the loss.

Hanson (1-0) hosts Menno on Thursday in Alexandria. Ethan (0-1) hosts Andes Central/Dakota Christian in Ethan.

H 20 34 43 55

E 8 18 22 36

Canistota 58, Centerville 13

CANISTOTA — Canistota started its season off with a dominating 58-13 victory over Centerville in prep boys basketball action on Friday night.

Canistota shot 47 percent from the field and a blistering 50 percent on 9-of-18 from behind the arc.

Jordan Lee powered the Hawks with 15 points and four steals. Scott Jolley pitched in 10 points and Andrew Weber added nine.

Centerville received six points from Hunter Ellis in the loss.

Canistota (1-0) plays Freeman on Thursday in Freeman. Centerville (0-1) plays Baltic on Friday in Centerville.

CAN 25 34 47 58

CEN 4 8 10 13

Viborg-Hurley 63, Freeman 55

FREEMAN — Viborg-Hurley trailed by six points going into the fourth quarter but outscored Freeman by 14 points in the final quarter to claim a 63-55 season-opening victory in boys high school basketball action on Friday night.

Viborg-Hurley had a 22-17 rebounding advantage in the contest and forced Freeman into 18 turnovers in the game.

Individually, Quinn Doorn had 19 points for the Cougars while Trace Sikkink tallied 11 points. Ryan Doorn led V-H in rebounding with 10 boards.

The Flyers were led by Dausyn Pravacek who accounted for 17 points and eight rebounds in the loss. Charles Harberts logged 16 points and five boards for the Flyers.

Viborg-Hurley (1-0) plays Scotland in Hurley on Monday. Freeman (0-1) plays Canistota in Freeman on Thursday.

VH 10 24 37 63

F 19 30 43 55

Sioux Valley 103, Howard 24

VOLGA — Tayt Vincent scored 29 points—all in the first half—and had a triple-double as Class A No. 4 Sioux Valley cruised to a 103-24 win over Big East Conference rival Howard Friday in Volga.

Sioux Valley knocked down 11 3-pointers, including seven from Trevor Olson, who tied Vincent with a game-high 29 points. Vincent added 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the win, in which the Cossacks led 74-12 at halftime.

Howard picked up eight points from Tisyn Spader and seven points from Connor Hamilton.

Sioux Valley shot 63 percent for the game on 33-of-52 attempts. Howard was 7-of-30 shooting and 9-of-19 at the free-throw line.

Howard had 28 turnovers' to Sioux Valley's five. The Cossacks had a 26-20 edge in rebounding.

Sioux Valley (1-0) heads to Clark today to take on Clark/Willow Lake. Howard (0-1) will take on Chester Area on Tuesday in Howard.

H 6 12 21 24

SV 40 74 96 103

Scotland 51, Burke/South Central 25

BONESTEEL — Scotland outscored Burke/South Central 28-8 in the second half en route to a 51-25 victory on Friday night in boys high school basketball action.

Tanner Skorepa had a commanding performance as he posted 23 points and 14 rebounds in the contest. Bryan Vaughan contributed another eight points in the victory for the Highlanders.

Burke/South Central was led by Jayden Frank's eight points while Tyrone Mizner chipped in four points.

Scotland (1-0) plays Viborg-Hurley on Monday in Hurley. B/SC (0-1) plays North Central, Nebraska on Tuesday in Burke.

S 12 23 36 51

B/SC 7 17 19 25

Alcester-Hudson 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 23

FREEMAN — Alcester-Hudson jumped out to a 23-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back as they earned a 59-23 win to open their boys basketball season on Friday night.

Sam Jensen powered the Cubs with 26 points and seven rebounds. Gavin Doering added 13 points and nine boards for A-H.

Freeman Academy/Marion received six points and nine rebounds from Thaniel Schroeder.

Alcester-Hudson (1-0) plays West Sioux, Iowa on Saturday in Alcester. Freeman Academy/Marion (0-1) plays Oldham-Ramona/Rutland in Ramona on Saturday.

AH 23 44 55 59

FAM 0 6 19 23

Chamberlain 59, Sully Buttes 41

ONIDA — Chamberlain captured its first win of the season by taking down Sully Buttes 59-41 in high school boys basketball action on Friday night.

Seth Friesz guided the Cubs to victory by putting up 22 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Tiegen Priebe added 19 points and Dodge Knippling tallied 11 rebounds for Chamberlain.

Clay Feller charted 12 points and seven rebounds for Sully Buttes in the loss.

Chamberlain hit 20 of 43 shots on the night, while Sully Buttes connected on 15 of 31 attempts. Chamberlain was 9 of 16 from the free throw line. Sully Buttes was 4 of 8.

Chamberlain (1-0) plays Gregory in Gregory on Monday. Sully Buttes (0-1) plays Lyman on Tuesday in Presho.

C 12 24 42 59

SB 9 13 28 41

Vermillion 64, Bon Homme 50

VERMILLION — Vermillion bested Bon Homme 64-50 on Friday night in high school boys basketball.

No individual statistics were reported.

Vermillion (1-0) plays Deubrook on Saturday in Tea. Bon Homme (0-1) plays Scotland on Friday in Scotland.

BH 8 22 42 50

V 15 25 49 64

Girls basketball

Winner 60, Wagner 46

WAGNER — No. 3 Winner outscored Wagner by 15 points in the second quarter en route to a 60-46 victory in prep girls basketball on Friday night.

In addition to the second quarter outburst, Winner held Wagner to 28 percent shooting on the night and forced the Red Raiders into 34 turnovers.

Sydney Hollenbeck netted 19 points for Winner while pulling down six boards. Madyson Frazier tallied 12 points and recorded five rebounds on the night for the Warriors.

Kristan Soukup notched 15 points and registered 12 rebounds in the the loss for Wagner. Bethany Sully accounted for six assists for the Red Raiders.

Winner won the JV contest 39-19. Wagner captured the C game 34-18.

Winner (1-0) hosts Burke/South Central on Thursday. Wagner travels to Hartford on Friday to play West Central.

WIN 13 34 44 60

WAG 10 16 27 46

Alcester-Hudson 45, Freeman Academy/Marion 23

FREEMAN — Alcester-Hudson picked up its second win of the season by knocking off Freeman Academy/Marion on Friday night in prep girls basketball action.

Amelia Stene led the Cubs with 13 points on the evening, while teammate Kassidy Walth tallied 11 points and eight rebounds for Alcester-Hudson.

Tiana Schroeder and Amy Ptak both logged five points in the loss for Freeman Academy/Marion.

A-H (2-0) plays West Sioux, Iowa on Saturday in Alcester. FA/M (0-1) plays Oldham-Ramona/Rutland in Ramona on Saturday.

AH 5 20 27 45

FAM 7 7 19 23

Vermillion 62, Bon Homme 21

VERMILLION — A 43-point first half helped the Vermillion girls basketball team to a victory over Bon Homme 62-21 Friday night.

The Tanagers picked up 17 points from Kasey Jensen and 14 points from Haleigh Melstad in the win.

Bon Homme was led by Rachel Sestak's seven points, five rebounds and two assists. Brecken Bullard had five rebounds, as well.

The Cavaliers were 6-of-19 at the free throw line and had 30 turnovers.

Bon Homme (0-2) plays Scotland on Thursday.

BH 3 7 14 21

V 20 43 57 62

Avon 66, Gregory 36

GREGORY — No. 4 Avon forced Gregory into turnovers on Friday night to pick up a 66-36 victory in prep girls basketball action.

Avon shot 51 percent, including 41 percent on 3-pointers, in the contest and only committed 4 turnovers as a team.

Lauren Sees scored 20 points for the Pirates. Jill Bertus recorded 11 points and Cheylee Nagel registered 10 points.

The Gorillas were led by Allison Ekroth who posted 14 points in the loss. Sydney Svatos added six rebounds for Gregory.

Avon (1-0) plays Corsica-Stickney on Tuesday in Avon. Gregory (0-2) plays Platte-Geddes on Friday in Gregory.

A 19 38 59 66

G 10 21 25 36

Thursday's action

Corsica-Stickney 50, Wolsey-Wessington 23

WOLSEY — The Jaguars of Corsica-Stickney improved to 2-0 on the season with a 50-23 victory at Wolsey-Wessington Thursday in girls basketball action.

Bridget Burke scored 21 points, while Courtney Menning had 13 points, 14 rebounds, seven steals and three assists in the win for the Jaguars. Alexis Tilton had eight rebounds on a night when C-S grabbed 35 boards.

Kailen Krause had 11 points for the Warbirds. C-S also won the JV game 35-10.

The Jaguars are at Avon on Tuesday. Wolsey-Wessington (1-1) travels to De Smet on Monday.

C-S 12 26 37 50

W-W 8 16 19 23

Statewide scores

Boys basketball

Friday's scores

Arlington 56, Elkton-Lake Benton 48

Belle Fourche 62, Hill City 60

Brandon Valley 57, Harrisburg 48

Canistota 58, Centerville 13

Chamberlain 59, Sully Buttes 41

Colman-Egan 43, Castlewood 41

Crow Creek 67, Flandreau Indian 60

Dell Rapids 65, West Central 29

Elk Point-Jefferson 61, Canton 58

Flandreau 80, Chester 72

Florence/Henry 56, Great Plains Lutheran 51

Gayville-Volin 54, Baltic 47

Groton Area 48, Deuel 31

Hamlin 54, Britton-Hecla 50, OT

Hanson 55, Ethan 36

Lake Preston 62, DeSmet 54

Little Wound 79, St. Francis Indian 70

Milbank Area 53, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38

Mitchell Christian 61, Iroquois 49

New Underwood 31, Edgemont 30

Rapid City Stevens 59, Sioux Falls Washington 46

Redfield/Doland 55, Webster 41

Scotland 51, Burke/South Central 25

Sioux Falls Christian 82, Lennox 56

Sioux Valley 103, Howard 24

Spearfish 47, Custer 46

St. Thomas More 54, Hot Springs 23

Stanley County 45, Bennett County 42

Sturgis Brown 63, Aberdeen Central 60

Tea Area 73, Dakota Valley 64

Todd County 85, Valentine, Neb. 34

Tri-State, N.D. 64, Waubay/Summit 40

Tri-Valley 76, Garretson 54

Vermillion 64, Bon Homme 50

Viborg-Hurley 63, Freeman 55

Waverly-South Shore 58, Wilmot 28

White River 84, Jones County 35

Winner 63, Wagner 27

Gillette Invitational

Scottsbluff, Neb. 71, Rapid City Central 59

Girls basketball

Friday's scores

Aberdeen Central 66, Sturgis Brown 35

Avon 66, Gregory 36

Belle Fourche 52, Hill City 28

Crow Creek 63, Flandreau Indian 47

Douglas 49, Lead-Deadwood 33

Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Canton 30

Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Arlington 45

Florence/Henry 35, Great Plains Lutheran 30

Gayville-Volin 42, Baltic 38

Groton Area 58, Deuel 26

Lennox 64, Sioux Falls Christian 48

Leola/Frederick 45, Langford 25

New Underwood 51, Edgemont 19

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 38

Sioux Falls Washington 71, Rapid City Stevens 68

Timber Lake 64, Lyman 35

Todd County 76, Valentine, Neb. 41

Tri-State, N.D. 52, Waubay/Summit 36

Tri-Valley 36, Garretson 24

Vermillion 62, Bon Homme 21

Watertown 59, Huron 44

Winner 60, Wagner 46