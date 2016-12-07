Area high school girls basketball roundup: Flyers top Trojans

Karlie Maske had 11 points, and both Josie Fuhrman and Ashley Glanzer added 10 points each for Freeman in the victory.

Molly Schoenfelder had 11 points and four rebounds for the Trojans, while Sydney Wickersham contributed nine points.

Freeman (1-0) plays Parker on Thursday in Freeman, while Parkston (0-1) plays Tea Area on Friday in Tea.

P 6 24 39 49

F 18 30 47 63

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 58, Bon Homme 18

TYNDALL—Tripp-Delmont/Armour picked up a season-opening victory Tuesday night in girls basketball action, topping Bon Homme 58-18 in Tyndall.

For the Nighthawks, Erica Koster had 22 points and Matti Reiner had 14 points.

Bon Homme was led by Ciera Himes' nine points and Kenzie Carson had seven points. Rachel Sestak added nine rebounds.

TDA (1-0) plays at Kimball/White Lake on Thursday in Bon Homme (0-1) plays Friday at Vermillion.

TDA 27 43 51 58

BH 7 10 12 18

McCook Central/Montrose 63, Dell Rapids 43

SALEM—Morgan Koepsell recorded a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds to power McCook Central/Montrose to a 63-43 win over Dell Rapids in a girls basketball game on Tuesday in Salem.

Danielle Hansen added 19 points and eight rebounds, while Rachael Laetsch added nine points and 12 assists for the Fighting Cougars. Hansen hit five of McCook Central/Montrose's six 3-pointers. Leslie Kolbeck netted eight points in the win.

Jayda Knuppe led Dell Rapids with 13 points, while Emma Paul added 10 points.

McCook Central/Montrose (1-0) will host Parker on Saturday in Montrose. Dell Rapids (0-1) will host Sioux Falls Christian on Dec. 13.

DR 3 16 30 43

MCM 12 27 39 63

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 39, Chamberlain 31

PLANKINTON — Katlyn Briggs began her season by scoring 25 points as she led Mount Vernon/Plankinton to a 39-21 victory over Chamberlain on Tuesday night.

Briggs also collected 10 rebounds in the contest, while her Titans teammate Stephanie Faulhaber dished out six assists.

Chamberlain received 10 rebounds and seven assists from Hannah Anderson in the loss. Sierra Kenobbie led the Cubs in scoring with 11.

MVP (1-0) plays West Central in Humboldt on Thursday. Chamberlain (0-1) hosts Sully Buttes on Saturday.

C 4 19 18 31

MVP 9 14 25 39

Howard 55, Arlington 18

ARLINGTON—A strong defensive night helped Howard to its first win of the girls basketball season over Arlington 55-18.

With a 21-point halftime lead, the Tigers kept the clamps on in the second half, allowing just four Arlington points and none in the fourth quarter. Hilary Albrecht had 13 points and five assists for Howard and Bailey Rudebusch had 12 points and four steals. Macy Erickson had eight points and seven rebounds and Martina Albrecht had a game-high nine rebounds for Howard.

The Tigers were 19-of-50 shooting in the game and made 12-of-20 free throw attempts. The Tigers had 45 rebounds to the Cardinals' 32 and had 12 turnovers to Arlington's 18 giveaways.

Arlington was led by six points from Madysn Gilbertson. The Cardinals were 3-of-40 from the field for the game and made 12-of-20 shots from the free-throw line.

Howard (1-0)

H 15 35 47 55

A 3 14 18 18

Corsica-Stickney 61, Colome 28 COLOME—Bridget Burke and Courtney Menning combined for 27 points to led Corsica-Stickney to a 61-28 win over Colome in a prep girls basketball game on Tuesday in Colome.

Burke tossed in a game-high 14 points and Menning added 13 points. Menning grabbed five rebounds.

Callie Heath paced Colome with nine points and 10 rebounds. Rayne Hermsen netted five points and Kaydee Heath collected a game-high 13 boards.

Corsica-Stickney (1-0) will play at Wolsey-Wessington on Thursday. Colome (0-1) will play Andes Central/Dakota Christian in Lake Andes on Thursday.

C 3 12 18 28

C-S 12 25 46 61

Ethan 50, Hanson 28

ETHAN—Ethan opened the girls basketball season with a 50-28 home win over Hanson Tuesday night.

Kacie Bartscher had 14 points for the Rustlers and Karly Gustafson added 13 points and six rebounds. Janae Gustafson had six assists for the No. 2-ranked team in the Class B preseason poll.

Hanson's Jada Campbell had eight points to lead the Beavers.

Ethan was 15-of-29 shooting and converted 7-of-10 free throws, grabbing 23 rebounds.

Ethan (1-0) hosts Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Dec. 13. Hanson (0-1) will hold its home opener Thursday against Bridgewater-Emery in Alexandria.

H 10 14 22 28

E 11 19 31 50

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Gregory 54

GREGORY — Andes Central/Dakota Christian outpaced Gregory 70-54 en route to a season-opening victory in girls prep basketball action on Tuesday night.

Ahna VanderPol dropped 28 points for the Thunder to go along with six steals. Buelah Black Cloud chipped in 12 points and Mackenzie Muckey collected seven rebounds for AC/DC.

Gregory received 19 points from Lauren Svatos in the loss. Emma Schweigert nabbed five steals for the Gorillas and Alliston Ekroth posted six rebounds.

AC/DC (1-0) plays Colome in Lake Andes on Thursday. Gregory (0-1) plays Avon on Friday in Gregory.

ACDC 14 35 49 70

GREG 9 26 41 54

Lyman 45, Burke/South Central 42 OT

PRESHO — Lyman trailed Burke/South Central for three quarters before tying the score at the end of regulation and ultimately winning in overtime 45-42 on Tuesday night.

Ashton Smith posted 16 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders. Shelby Schindler added nine points and seven rebounds in the win, while Haley Booth contributed eight points and four steals.

No individual statistics were available for Burke/South Central.

Lyman (1-0) plays Potter County on Saturday in Gettysburg. B/SC (0-1) plays North Central, Nebraska on Tuesday in Burke.

B/SC 11 21 36 40 42

L 7 19 28 40 45

Gayville-Volin 47, Menno 34

MENNO—Gayville-Volin shot 33 percent from the floor and earned a 47-34 win over Menno in high school girls basketball action on Tuesday in Menno.

Laura Nelson and Traia Hubbard led the Raiders with 13 points each, while Megan Hirsch added 14 rebounds in the win.

Menno was led by Paige Heckenlaible, who recorded eight points and six rebounds. Courtnee Edelman added seven points for the Wolves, who went 14-of-55 for 25 percent.

Menno (0-1) plays Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Saturday in Tripp. Gayville-Volin (1-0) plays Baltic on Friday in Baltic.

GV 10 21 25 47

M 13 20 28 34

Scotland 63, Viborg-Hurley 58

SCOTLAND—Taylor Gall scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Scotland to a season-opening victory over Viborg-Hurley 63-58 in prep girls basketball on Tuesday in Scotland.

Taylor Bietz added 16 points, while Kelsi Nooney chipped in seven points in the win.

Scotland led 33-25 at halftime, but trailed 45-41 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Viborg-Hurley was led by Kristen Rowly, who finished with 20 points and six rebounds in the loss.

The Highlanders (1-0) dropped the JV game 40-28 and will face Menno on Tuesday in Scotland. Viborg-Hurley (0-1) plays Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday in Bridgewater.

VH 8 25 45 58

S 15 33 41 63

Kimball/White Lake 45, James Valley Christian 28HURON -- Kimball/White Lake picked up a 45-28 win in the high school girls basketball season opener against James Valley Christian on Tuesday in Huron.No stats were reported.

K/WL (1-0) plays Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Tuesday in White Lake.

Tuesday's Statewide Scores

Alcester-Hudson 43, Dell Rapids St. Mary 38, OT

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Gregory 54

Castlewood 66, Lake Preston 43

Corsica/Stickney 61, Colome 28

Dakota Valley 62, Tea Area 45

DeSmet 70, Sioux Valley 56

Deuel 61, Elkton-Lake Benton 55

Estelline 59, Flandreau Indian 45

Ethan 50, Hanson 28

Flandreau 58, Chester 24

Freeman 63, Parkston 49

Gayville-Volin 47, Menno 34

Howard 55, Arlington 18

Ipswich 48, Groton Area 45

Kimball/White Lake 45, James Valley Christian 28

Lemmon 50, Harding County 44

Lennox 45, Tri-Valley 37

Lyman 45, Burke/South Central 42

McCook Central/Montrose 63, Dell Rapids 45

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39, Chamberlain 31

New Underwood 44, Jones County 9

Scotland 63, Viborg-Hurley 58

St. Thomas More 57, Hot Springs 5

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 58, Bon Homme 18

Vermillion 68, Garretson 23

Wall 47, Philip 37

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Mitchell Christian 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. vs. Eureka/Bowdle, ppd.

Tri-State, N.D. vs. Waubay/Summit, ppd.

Waverly-South Shore vs. Wilmot, ppd. to Jan 20.