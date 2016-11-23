Huber, Skorepa named to Class 9A all-state team

Menno/Marion's Eli Huber and Scotland's Tanner Skorepa both were named as defensive selections, with the Razorbacks' Huber as a defensive tackle and Skorepa joining the team as a defensive end.

Platte-Geddes had two players make the honorable mention list — senior Blaine Olson and junior Riley Stegmeier — while Hanson junior lineman Nathan Stewart also was an honorable mention pick.

As for the rest of the team, the 9A champion Colman-Egan Hawks dotted the all-state squad.

The Hawks placed six players on the first-team offense and defense, led by quarterback Bodee Groos, the Joe Robbie MVP and Outstanding Back of the title game in the DakotaDome. Joining Groos on offense is center Bailey Voelker, while end Malik Poppenga, linebacker Joe Bennett and defensive back Walker Olivier headline the defense, while Cole Kriech earned the punting duties.

Warner, the runner-up in the championship game, is also well-represented on the honor squad with fullback Jack Braun and wideout Tyler Rozell earning spots on the offensive team; Micah Hoellein the lone Monarch on the defense as a linebacker; and Ryder Fuhrman taking on the long-snapping responsibilities.

Semifinalist Sully Buttes placed three players on the 9A team, while Potter County, the other semifinalist, placed two players on the 9A team. Charger wide receiver Clay Feller, guard Jacob Howard and special team player Brady Hill are joined by the Battlers' Tanner Storer, who was named as a running back and Jacob Rausch leads the linebacking corps.

Philip running back Dalton Kinsley and defensive back Cooper West represent the Scotties on the honor squad as Lemmon/McIntosh guard Braydon Katus and Castlewood/Estelline's Costner Ching round out the offense. The rest of the defensive honor squad includes Huber and New Underwood's Cody Scott at tackle, along with Skorepa at end and Gayville/Volin's Grant Rice at linebacker. Irene/Wakonda's Tate Gale earned the kicking duties.

Below is a capsule look at the Class 9A football team:

Offense

Quarterback — Bodee Groos, Colman-Egan: The junior helped lead the Hawks to their first state title since 1998, as he finished the season with 1,126 rushing yards on 181 carries, which included a 20-carry, 198-yard and three-touchdown effort in the championship game, which earned him both the Joe Robbie MVP and the Outstanding Back awards. Groos also completed 59-of-92 passing attempts for 1,032 yards — 185 of those coming in the Dome on an 8-of-11 day, which included a 59-yard TD toss. Groos accounted for 24 touchdowns in 2016 — 17 rushing and seven passing — to go along with 16 rushing PATs and five more passing.

Fullback — Jack Braun, Warner: The senior averaged 6.8 yards per carry as he rushed 120 times for 816 yards in 2016 to help lead the Monarchs to the title tilt. Braun scored 18 touchdowns on offense and added a fumble return and an interception return to his point total this season and closes his career with 29 career TDs, to go along with 1,444 yards on 210 carries (6.8 yd avg.).

Running Back — Dalton Kinsley, Philip: The senior back rushed for 1,969 yards on 168 carries — an average of 11.6 yards per touch — as he scored 28 rushing TDs, caught two more and returned one punt to the house. He also completed 4-of-8 passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns, in addition, to adding 45 yards on five receptions. He totaled 3,669 rushing yards for his career with a total of 58 touchdowns in the last two years.

Running Back — Tanner Storer, Potter County: The shifty senior ran for 1,466 yards and 16 TDs on 137 carries this season to go along with 455 yards receiving and nine touchdowns on 25 catches. Storer also tacked on four special team scores — two kick returns and two punt returns; and two defensive TDs — an interception and a fumble return to paydirt.

Wide Receiver — Tyler Rozell, Warner: The lanky senior averaged 11.7 yards per catch in 2016 — 31 receptions for 363 yards — with seven scores, plus caught 15 two-point conversions. He also passed for two TDs — a 27-yarder during the regular and a 51-yard score in the championship game.

Wide Receiver — Clay Feller, Sully Buttes: The 6-foot senior added 36 catches for 689 yards (19.1 avg.) and 12 touchdowns this season to complete his career of 59 receptions for 1,124 yards and 19 TDs.

Tight End — Costner Ching, Castlewood/Estelline: The larger-than-life senior caught 15 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns in 2016. Headed to South Dakota State, Ching also was on the receiving end of four two-point conversions as he earned Co-MVP All-Dakota Conference honors after being named to the All-DVC team for three straight seasons.

Guard — Braydon Katus, Lemmon/McIntosh: The senior helped lead his team to a quarterfinal appearance in the 2016 playoffs as the Cowboys rushed for 2,040 yards this season on an average of 6.2 yards per carry. Lemmon/McIntosh finished with 2,888 yards of total offense.

Guard — Jacob Howard, Sully Buttes: The junior guard was a major component of the Chargers' success in 2016, helping the semifinalist team amass more than 4,000 yards of total offense and finish with a 9-2 record.

Center — Bailey Voelker, Colman-Egan: A three-year starter for the Hawks who never missed a game, Voelker helped the state champions put up some gaudy numbers in 2016 — 498 points and 5,237 yards — which included 4,360 rushing and 877 passing yards, an average gain of 9 rushing and 20 passing per the respective play.

Defense

Tackle — Eli Huber, Menno/Marion: The senior totaled 59 tackles in 2016, which included 11 for loss, to go along with six sacks and three fumble recoveries. "Eli is a three-year full-time starter and a two-year captain," said Menno/Marion co-head coach Ken Bruckner of the 2016 All-Conference pick. "Eli is a very hard worker and is a hard-nosed kid that loves contact."

Tackle — Cody Scott, New Underwood: The senior finished added 62 tackles, including 27 solo, to his two-year total of 95 (with 40 solo), in addition to forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble in 2016.

End — Malik Poppenga, Colman-Egan: The athletic senior led a Hawk defense that allowed just 141 points in 2016 as he came up with 78 tackles — 18 for loss — 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two interception returns for touchdowns. He also blocked a kick and forced a safety this season. Poppenga's career numbers included 93 tackles — 18 for loss — 16 sacks, three INTs and three fumble recoveries, in addition to his blocked kick and safety.

End — Tanner Skorepa, Scotland: The senior was a force on defense as he was directly involved in 100 defensive plays this season with 33 solo tackles, 31 assists, nine for a loss, seven sacks, seven pass deflections, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two blocked punts and four blocked PATs. An HM at tight end in 2015, Skorepa's career numbers include 79 solo tackles, 16 for loss, 14 sacks, 18 pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, two interceptions, four blocked punts and eight blocked PATs.

"Tanner is a great kid on and off the football field," said Scotland head coach Ryan Robb of the two-time Great Plains All-Conference pick. "He is a very hard worker and one of our team leaders on both sides of the ball."

Linebacker — Jacob Rausch, Potter County: A two-time 9A All-State selection at linebacker and a HM as a sophomore, the Battler senior had 83 solo tackles and 24 assists in 2016, plus a sack and three fumble recoveries. He finishes his high school career with 249 solo tackles, 108 assists, seven fumble recoveries and four sacks.

Linebacker — Grant Rice, Gayville/Volin: Rice, also a two-time 9A linebacker, came up with 104 tackles during his senior campaign, including 16 for loss, to go along with two interceptions and a forced fumble. For his career, the three-time All-Great Plains pick finished with 296 tackles.

Linebacker — Joe Bennett, Colman-Egan: The senior finished with 109 tackles in 2016, which included 10 for loss, to go along with three sacks for a championship team that allowed just 2,208 total yards. For his career, he amassed 219 tackles, seven sacks, two fumble recoveries and forced one fumble.

Linebacker — Micah Hoellein, Warner: The senior helped lead the Monarchs to an undefeated regular season as he finished with 58 tackles and had two interceptions in 2016. For his career, the three-year starter had 138 tackles and five interceptions.

Back — Walker Olivier, Colman-Egan: The senior totaled 37 tackles, which included two tackles for loss, to go along with 10 interceptions this season on a title squad that had 21 takeaways. For his career, the 2016 All-DVC Co-MVP finished with 60 tackles.

Back — Cooper West, Philip: The senior had 19 unassisted and 33 assisted tackles this season and added a pair of sacks and seven interceptions on a Scotties team that finished 6-3. For his career, the All-WGP selection totaled 66 solo tackles, 61 assisted tackles, nine interceptions and five sacks.

Special Teams

Kicker — Tate Gale, Irene/Wakonda: A 9A honorable mention pick in 2015, the junior upped his game this season as he averaged 48 yards per kickoff; went 10-of-12 on PATs; and made his only field-goal attempt — a 24-yarder. He also averaged nearly 41 yards per punt with a long of 58.

Punter — Cole Kriech, Colman-Egan: Although he wasn't tasked to punt too often, the Hawk senior averaged 38 yards on eight punts in 2016, which included a 49-yard bomb in the title game against Warner.

Long Snapper — Ryder Fuhrman, Warner: An Honorable Mention selection as well, the senior long snapped successfully on 25 PAT and 15 punts for the Monarchs.

Special Team Player — Brady Hill, Sully Buttes: "Brady was always a threat to return any kick for a touchdown," Sully Buttes coach Mark Senftner said of the senior two-time All-YTC selection. "He returned a kickoff for a touchdown and also a punt for a touchdown (this season). He was on the field for all special teams."

Honorable Mention

Duell Tomac, Sr., Lemmon/McIntosh; Riley Steigmeier, Jr., Platte-Geddes; Richard Buerger, Sr., Sully Buttes; Blaine Olson, Sr., Platte-Geddes; Nathan Stewart, Jr., Hanson, Kade Groos, Jr., Colman-Egan; Danzan Gilborne, Jr., Warner; Nick Evangelisto, Sr., Warner; Tanner Pulscher, Jr., Viborg/Hurley; Dalton Eng, Sr., Castlewood/Estelline; Ryder Fuhrman, Sr., Warner.