Winner blanks Groton Area to win back-to-back 11B titles

Winner led the game 46-0 at halftime, racking up the most points in a single Class 11B championship game in a single half. The game was the fourth shutout in Class 11B championship game history and the largest margin of victory, as well. It's the seventh state football championship in school history but the first time the Warriors have won consecutive championships.

Winner notched its ninth shutout of the season and outscored its opponents 610-35 this season.

Quarterback Drew DeMers was perfect on the day. He completed 5-for-5 passes for 185 yards and four touchdowns. He threw three touchdown passes to Cameron Kuil and one to Kayleb Brozik.

DeMers was the Joe Robbie Most Valuable Player and the Most Outstanding Back.

He found Cameron Kuil for three receiving touchdowns and 105 yards, who added 59 rushing yards and a touchdown run. Jayden Schroeder had 60 yards rushing and a touchdown, as the Warriors ran for 253 yards and racked up 438 total yards. It's the eighth shutout of the season for Winner.

The Warriors bolted out to a 22-0 first quarter lead and dominated the line of scrimmage. The Tigers finished with 41 yards and quarterback Bennett Shabazz had a tough day. The dual threat quarterback finished with four passing yards and 44 rushing yards. Groton Area (10-2) was held to just four first downs in the game.

For more, check back with mitchellrepublic.com.

G 0 0 0 0--0

W 22 24 8 0--54

Scoring summary

First quarter

W: Cameron Kuil 29 pass to Drew DeMers (Kayleb Brozik run)

W: Brozik 25 pass from DeMers (Kuil run)

W: Kuil 1 run (Kuil run)

Second quarter

W: Ty Bolton 12 run (Riley Calhoon run)

W: Kuil 64 pass from DeMers (Brozik run)

W: Jayden Schroeder 21 run (Schroeder run)

Third quarter

W: Kuil 12 pass from DeMers (Brozik run)