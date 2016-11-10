Sweet victory for Bon Homme

Bon Homme (29-4) will now play in the Class A state tournament on Nov. 17-19 in Watertown. It is Bon Homme's first trip to the state tournament since 1999.

"It is just kind of a nice exclamation point to the season they have had," Bon Homme coach Lindsey Fathke said. "They have just worked extremely hard to get to this point. It is nice to see them get rewarded for all that hard work."

The Cavaliers swept the Huskies (17-14) earlier in the season, but Thursday's match was different—at least at the start. Both teams played tight early on and Bon Homme let a late lead slip away in the first set.

"We had too many mental mistakes and that is what lost it for us," Bon Homme senior hitter Jeni Schmidt said.

The Cavaliers seized control in the second set. They jumped out to a 7-1 lead and cruised to even the match at 1-1.

"After the first one, we got our act together and we started playing like we usually do," Schmidt said. "We just wanted it more."

The scrappy Huskies kept coming at the Cavaliers in the third set. The teams traded point-for-point early before the Cavaliers took the set and control of the match 2-1.

Bon Homme built a comfortable lead in the fourth set and withstood a last-gasp surge by Elk Point-Jefferson. The Huskies trailed 14-4, but whittled the deficit to 21-14 and had momentum going their way. After a Bon Homme timeout, the Cavaliers scored the next point after a long rally. Bon Homme then closed on a 3-0 spurt to win the set and the match.

Schmidt led the Cavaliers with 19 kills and 25 digs and Sierra Mesman had 16 kills, 20 digs and an ace. Deann Jelsma had 31 assists and nine digs. Brecken Bullard had 12 digs, Ciera Himes had 11 digs and Breanna Dockendorf had two aces.

"It was tough and we knew it was going to be tough coming in," Fathke said. "It is the end of the season. That is why you play the game because it is going to be tough and we knew that we had to bring our A game because we knew they would bring theirs."

The Cavaliers will now prepare for the Class A tournament. Bon Homme is slated to be the No. 3 overall seed, after previously undefeated Custer lost Thursday to Sioux Valley.

"I'm looking forward to it a lot and we are just going to have to be mentally prepared and be ready to play our game," Schmidt said.

Fathke echoed Schmidt's thoughts about the tournament.

"We have to continue to play our game and stay focused on what we need to do because that's what got us here," Fathke said.