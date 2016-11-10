Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
The Daily Republic
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Life after war
Davison Co. makes progress on jail security upgrade
Howard, Plankinton vote to be annexed into Heartland Consumer Power District
Trump bets blast Dow to new high, bank sector hits 2008 levels
'Afghan Mona Lisa' becomes the face of a diplomatic battle
More Topics
local
state
nation
politics
crime
business
Headlines
Burger King follows McDonald's with sales abroad beating U.S.
No partner in sight, Twitter faces tough solo choices
Apple sends out invites for Oct. 27 event
Davison County receives Gold Level award
Some consumers shy away from Wells Fargo in wake of scandal
agriculture
Headlines
Soybean yields slightly down in 2016 after record 2015
SD corn yields below record highs forecasted nationwide
New SDSU Swine Unit opens with dedication
Regents working with governor on a major research centers plan
GUEBERT: Little hope for farm bill.
sports
Headlines
McCance makes all the throws in Gorilla romp
Sweet victory for Bon Homme
Photos from the Colome Cowboys 9B state title
With fourth-quarter surge, Colome claims Class 9B title
Mitchell's last football champions still prideful 45 years later
More Topics
prep
college
pro
kernels
tigers
life
Headlines
Mount Vernon woman celebrates 95 years
Scotland woman celebrates 75th birthday
November wedding planned by area couple.
Spencer woman celebrates 85th birthday
Woonsocket woman celebrates 93rd birthday
More Topics
entertainment
food
obituaries
Headlines
Fern Maeschen
Ruth Jane Scholten
Junelda Jean Schmucker
David Kronaizl
Evelyn Slouka
opinion
Headlines
There's always more work to do
Honoring veterans and the caregivers supporting them
Thanking our veterans
Protests and symbolic speech
OUR VIEW: Kudos, Veterans Park committee
More Topics
editorials
columns
letters
outdoors
Headlines
Wiltz: Bull on both sides of the border
NORTHLAND OUTDOORS: Midwest hunters are playing an integral role in the management of the excessive snow geese population
GFP offers refunds on archery, youth and muzzleloader deer licenses
Mitchell native brings SDWF, Hunting Film Tour to town
The best of Wiltz: Nightmare on Erika Street
More Topics
hunting
fishing
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Photos from the Colome Cowboys 9B state title
By
Matthew Gade
on Nov 10, 2016 at 10:58 p.m.
Explore related topics:
sports
prep
Colome cowboys
Langford Area
Prep football
dakotadome
Advertisement
randomness