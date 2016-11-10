With fourth-quarter surge, Colome claims Class 9B title

Colome head coach Dale Krumpus said his team never doubted itself throughout the ups and downs of the season and during Thursday’s game.

“We could have hung our heads and gave up, but we didn’t,” said Krumpus, referencing the season-opening loss to Corsica-Stickney and how the Cowboys trailed the Jaguars late in the semifinal game. “We knew we had a team that could make a run through the playoffs, just got to keep battling. The seniors waited four years to get back down here and they’ve worked hard to get here.”

In a back-and-forth contest, the Cowboys (11-1) outlasted a second-half rally by the Lions (10-2) and held on for the victory. Colome quarterback Layton Thieman threw three touchdowns and 186 yards as the Cowboys erased a one-point fourth quarter deficit with two touchdowns in the final frame. Thieman was named the Joe Robbie most valuable player for his efforts.

“The fourth quarter is always ours,” Thieman said. “We were confident that we could pull it out. Our team has heart. It’s been fun.”

RELATED: Photos from the Cowboys Class 9B state title

On the first possession of the second half, Colome marched down and took a two-score lead. Jackson Kinzer scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Thieman, finishing an 11 play, 59-yard drive, to give Colome a 22-8 lead.

Langford Area immediately responded with a 60-yard touchdown pass from Chance Olson to Harley Gibbs, cutting Colome’s lead down to 22-16. The ensuing kickoff was fumbled and recovered by the Lions at the Colome 35-yard line, but the Cowboy defense held and forced a turnover on downs. On Colome’s next possession, Langford Area’s Ryan Punt intercepted a Thieman pass and returned it 38 yards to give the Lions a 23-22 lead at the end of the third quarter.

From there, it was all Cowboys.

“We missed some plays early in the game and I think that hurt us,” said Langford Area head coach Paul Raasch, who added the Lions struggled to slow down Colome’s rushing attack. “We could’ve gone up a couple scores early, but we knew it would be a close game.”

Thieman once again connected with Kinzer on an 11-yard touchdown pass and Will Cahoy punched in his second one-yard touchdown dive after being set up by a 56-yard pass from Thieman to Kolton Salonen, which gave Colome a 36-23 lead. Chase Dufek added a late touchdown run from 19 yards out to put the final touches on the victory.

“We had new coaches, new offenses and new defenses to start the season and the coaches did a great job on their studies,” said O’Bryan. “This game tonight and last game is something I’ll always cherish.”

The Cowboys ran the ball 56 times for 219 yards in the contest and finished with 408 yards of offense with 23 first downs. Langford Area had 318 yards, with 203 yards via the pass.

NOTES: Lincoln Gibbs, a University of South Dakota commit, was in the starting lineup for Langford Area, despite a nagging hamstring injury that has hampered him all season. Gibbs was used sparingly throughout the contest. … Colome’s Matt Campbell was the game’s most outstanding lineman. … O’Bryan was the game’s most outstanding back.

L8 0 15 0 -- 23

C0 14 8 20 -- 42

Scoring summary

First quarter

L: Safety

L: Peter Fazekas 38 pass from Chance Olson (kick missed)

Second quarter

C: Will Cahoy 1 run (Kelly O’Bryan run)

C: Kolton Salonen 20 pass from Layton Thieman (run failed)

Third quarter

C: Jackson Kinzer 15 pass from Thieman (Kinzer run)

L: Harley Gibbs 60 pass from Olson (Mason Larson from Olson)

L: Ryan Punt 38 interception return (Fazekas kick)

Fourth quarter

C: Kinzer 11 pass from Thieman (Kinzer run)

C: Cahoy 1 run (pass failed)

C: Chase Dufek 19 run (run failed)